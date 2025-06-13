Afghans must unite for peace, says Sirajuddin Haqqani
Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani has emphasized national unity and solidarity as essential for achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan.
Haqqani stressed on the importance of peace during meetings with government officials, religious scholars, traders, and various segments of society on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Interior, Haqqani warned that forgetting the country’s core goals has repeatedly led Afghanistan into crisis.
He stated that the Islamic Emirate does not hold anyone accountable based on past actions and that there is no place for hatred, stressing that Afghans must stand united for peace and brotherhood.
The Acting Minister also highlighted the spirit of sincerity and togetherness during Eid, saying this should become a lasting and genuine principle in Afghan society.
Latest News
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns Israeli strikes on Iran
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Friday strongly condemned the recent Israeli attacks on the territory of Iran, that killed senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.
In an official statement, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, described the actions as a blatant violation of fundamental principles of international law, particularly the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.
“These attacks come at a time when the oppressed people of Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip, continue to suffer under relentless and catastrophic assaults,” the statement said. “The occupying regime continues its aggression with complete disregard for humanitarian and international norms.”
The Islamic Emirate expressed deep concern over the escalating regional tensions, warning that continued provocative actions by Israel could further destabilize the already fragile situation in the Middle East.
The statement urged all relevant international actors to act responsibly and, in line with their mandates to maintain regional peace and security, to address the situation urgently and prevent the spread of further instability.
Latest News
Many of the world’s most successful nations are democracies: Khalilzad
Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, in response to the Islamic Emirate Supreme Leader’s Eid remarks, emphasized the global success of democratic systems and urged reflection on their relevance.
Khalilzad said on X on Friday that during the recent Eid sermon, IEA’s Supreme Leader was very critical of democracy.
“I do not want to defend the lawlessness, corruption, and many other failures of the previous Afghan government. And, of course, the Afghan people have the right to have their own form of government,” Khalilzad wrote. “However, it is important to observe that many of the most successful, richest, and most powerful countries in the world are democracies.”
Regional
Israel strikes Iran nuclear facilities, missile factories
Israel said it targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders on Friday at the start of what it warned would be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.
Iranian media and witnesses reported explosions including at the country’s main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, while Israel declared a state of emergency in anticipation of retaliatory missile and drone strikes, Reuters reported.
Iranian state television reported that Hossein Salami, the chief of the elite Revolutionary Guards corps, had been killed and the unit’s headquarters in Tehran had been hit. Several children had been killed in a strike on a residential area in the capital, it said.
“We are at a decisive moment in Israel’s history,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recorded video message.
“Moments ago Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement that Israel had “unleashed its wicked and bloody” hand in a crime against Iran and that it would receive “a bitter fate for itself”.
An Israeli military official said Israel was striking “dozens” of nuclear and military targets including the facility at Natanz in central Iran. The official said Iran had enough material to make 15 nuclear bombs within days.
The United States said it had no part in the operation, which raises the risk of a fresh escalation in tensions in the Middle East, a major oil producing region.
Alongside extensive air strikes, Israel’s Mossad spy agency led a series of covert sabotage operations inside Iran, Axios reported, citing a senior Israeli official. These operations were aimed at damaging Iran’s strategic missile sites and its air defence capabilities.
Iranian state media reported that at least two nuclear scientists, Fereydoun Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi were killed in Israeli strikes in Tehran.
Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport was closed until further notice, and Israel’s air defence units stood at high alert for possible retaliatory strikes from Iran.
“Following the pre-emptive strike by the State of Israel against Iran, a missile and UAV (drone) attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate time frame,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.
Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said tens of thousands of soldiers had been called up and “prepared across all borders”.
“We are amidst a historic campaign unlike any other. This is a critical operation to prevent an existential threat, by an enemy who is intent on destroying us,” he said.
Israeli Minister Gideon Saar was holding “marathon of calls” with counterparts around the world regarding Israel’s attack on Iran, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
U.S. “NOT INVOLVED”
U.S. President Donald Trump would convene a meeting of the National Security Council on Friday morning, the White House said.
Iran’s armed forces spokesperson said Israel and its chief ally the United States would pay a “heavy price” for the attack, accusing Washington of providing support for the operation.
An Israeli official told Israel public broadcaster Kan that Israel had coordinated with Washington on the strikes.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio however said the United States was not involved and Tel Aviv had acted unilaterally for self-defence.
“We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” Rubio said in a statement.
“Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel,” he added.
The State Department issued an advisory saying that all U.S. government employees in Israel and their family members should “shelter in place until further notice”.
The attacks triggered sharp falls in stock prices in early Asian trade on Friday, led by a selloff in U.S. futures, while oil prices jumped as investors scurried to safe havens such as gold and the Swiss franc.
NUCLEAR TALKS DEADLOCKED
U.S. and Iranian officials were scheduled to hold a sixth round of talks on Tehran’s escalating uranium enrichment program in Oman on Sunday, according to officials from both countries and their Omani mediators. But the talks have appeared to be deadlocked.
Trump said on Thursday an Israeli strike on Iran “could very well happen” but reiterated his hopes for a peaceful resolution.
A source familiar with U.S. intelligence reports said there has been no recent change in the U.S. intelligence assessment that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and that Khamenei has not authorised the restarting of the nuclear weapons program that was shuttered in 2003.
Even so, U.S. intelligence had indicated that Israel was preparing a strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities.
The U.S. military was planning for the full range of contingencies in the Middle East, including the possibility that it might have to help evacuate American civilians, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns Israeli strikes on Iran
Many of the world’s most successful nations are democracies: Khalilzad
Afghans must unite for peace, says Sirajuddin Haqqani
Israel strikes Iran nuclear facilities, missile factories
43 killed, 158 injured in traffic accidents during Arafah and Eid holidays in Afghanistan
Fans thrilled to hear FIFA Club World Cup will be broadcast live by ATN
India allows entry of 160 Afghan trucks via Pakistan border
Israel intensifies Gaza bombardment, kills 80 people, as Trump visits Gulf
World Bank clarifies role in payments for Afghanistan projects
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Saar: Kabul delegation’s participation in Tashkent Int’l Forum discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s current security status reviewed
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
Saar: Dire humanitarian situation in Gaza discussed
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Trending
-
Health5 days ago
200-bed specialized cancer hospital to open soon in Kabul, says health ministry
-
Sport4 days ago
Six stars to watch at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Jawanan Maihan edge Etihad as Sadaqat dominate Arya Forj
-
Latest News4 days ago
Second tunnel planned for Salang highway to ease traffic congestion
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump’s travel ban on 12 countries goes into effect early Monday
-
Sport3 days ago
President of Afghanistan’s powerlifting federation passes away
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Victories for Panjshir and Noorzad in Matchday 7 and 8
-
Regional3 days ago
Trump says Iran is involved in Gaza hostage negotiations