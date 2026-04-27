IEA statement on Saur anniversaries emphasizes unity and system protection

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has issued a statement marking the anniversaries of the 7th and 8th of Saur, reflecting on key historical events and reaffirming its current political stance.

In the statement, the Islamic Emirate said that on the 7th of Saur 1357 (April 1978), a military coup carried out by communist elements against the then-government led to conditions that paved the way for a subsequent foreign intervention in Afghanistan.

It stated that the Afghan people, through what it described as a 14-year armed struggle, resisted former Soviet Union presence and eventually achieved what it called victory and independence on the 8th of Saur 1371 (April 1992).

The statement described the 8th of Saur as a historic day of success and a significant national milestone, adding that it should be remembered with gratitude.

However, it also noted that despite the end of that conflict, Afghanistan later faced internal divisions and factional fighting, which it said undermined hopes for the establishment of a pure Islamic system.

Reiterating its current position, the Islamic Emirate said it was established with the aim of ending chaos, promoting unity, and implementing an Islamic governance system. It stated that it considers these objectives achieved at present.

The statement further stressed the importance of safeguarding the current system and called on Afghans to remain united and committed to maintaining stability and strengthening governance structures in the country.