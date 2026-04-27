Construction of Yatim Taq cement factory launched in Jawzjan

The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, on Monday officially inaugurated construction work of the Yatim Taq cement factory in northern Jawzjan province.

Baradar emphasized that strengthening domestic industry and supporting local production are essential pillars for Afghanistan’s economic growth and its gradual transition toward a production-based economy.

He stated that the launch of this major industrial project reflects ongoing efforts to expand domestic manufacturing capacity, reduce reliance on imports, and promote sustainable economic development.

According to him, the Islamic Emirate’s economic policy is focused on developing local industries and ensuring that raw materials are processed inside the country rather than exported in unprocessed form.

Baradar also called on the international community to strengthen economic engagement with Afghanistan through formal channels, highlighting what he described as the country’s improved security environment, political stability, and untapped economic potential.

He warned that restricting global economic cooperation, pursuing exclusionary policies, and prolonging sanctions would not resolve international economic challenges, but instead create new risks and weaken regional and global collaboration.

At the end of the ceremony, he congratulated citizens on the launch of the project and urged relevant authorities and the contracting company to ensure high-quality construction and timely completion.

The Yatim Taq cement factory is being developed with a $160 million investment by a Turkish company. Once completed, it is expected to produce 3,000 tons of cement per day and generate around 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The project is planned for completion within two years.