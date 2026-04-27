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Minister of Education: Kalashnikovs and ‘yellow barrels’ not enough for modern defense
Habibullah Agha, Minister of Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says that in the current era it is not possible to defend a country using only Kalashnikov rifles and so-called “yellow barrels,” which the Islamic Emirate widely used in bombings in its fight against foreign occupation.
He made the remarks on Sunday during a ceremony held in Bamyan province.
According to him, such weapons or systems would only be effective if an enemy were physically present inside national territory. “If the enemy is in the sea or in another location and launches rockets from there, or uses aircraft to bomb us, we will have to develop and produce our own defensive equipment,” he said.
The minister further stated that Iran has developed a defense system that, in his view, even the United States has been unable to overcome.
He also criticized divisions among Muslims, claiming that disagreements have escalated to the point where some are cooperating with the United States in actions against Iran.
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IEA statement on Saur anniversaries emphasizes unity and system protection
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has issued a statement marking the anniversaries of the 7th and 8th of Saur, reflecting on key historical events and reaffirming its current political stance.
In the statement, the Islamic Emirate said that on the 7th of Saur 1357 (April 1978), a military coup carried out by communist elements against the then-government led to conditions that paved the way for a subsequent foreign intervention in Afghanistan.
It stated that the Afghan people, through what it described as a 14-year armed struggle, resisted former Soviet Union presence and eventually achieved what it called victory and independence on the 8th of Saur 1371 (April 1992).
The statement described the 8th of Saur as a historic day of success and a significant national milestone, adding that it should be remembered with gratitude.
However, it also noted that despite the end of that conflict, Afghanistan later faced internal divisions and factional fighting, which it said undermined hopes for the establishment of a pure Islamic system.
Reiterating its current position, the Islamic Emirate said it was established with the aim of ending chaos, promoting unity, and implementing an Islamic governance system. It stated that it considers these objectives achieved at present.
The statement further stressed the importance of safeguarding the current system and called on Afghans to remain united and committed to maintaining stability and strengthening governance structures in the country.
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Construction of Yatim Taq cement factory launched in Jawzjan
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, on Monday officially inaugurated construction work of the Yatim Taq cement factory in northern Jawzjan province.
Baradar emphasized that strengthening domestic industry and supporting local production are essential pillars for Afghanistan’s economic growth and its gradual transition toward a production-based economy.
He stated that the launch of this major industrial project reflects ongoing efforts to expand domestic manufacturing capacity, reduce reliance on imports, and promote sustainable economic development.
According to him, the Islamic Emirate’s economic policy is focused on developing local industries and ensuring that raw materials are processed inside the country rather than exported in unprocessed form.
Baradar also called on the international community to strengthen economic engagement with Afghanistan through formal channels, highlighting what he described as the country’s improved security environment, political stability, and untapped economic potential.
He warned that restricting global economic cooperation, pursuing exclusionary policies, and prolonging sanctions would not resolve international economic challenges, but instead create new risks and weaken regional and global collaboration.
At the end of the ceremony, he congratulated citizens on the launch of the project and urged relevant authorities and the contracting company to ensure high-quality construction and timely completion.
The Yatim Taq cement factory is being developed with a $160 million investment by a Turkish company. Once completed, it is expected to produce 3,000 tons of cement per day and generate around 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.
The project is planned for completion within two years.
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Haqqani, Chinese ambassador discuss bilateral ties and regional stability
The Minister of Interior Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani, met with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Afghanistan, Zhao Xing, to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.
During the meeting, both sides explored ways to further strengthen and expand cooperation between Kabul and Beijing. The discussions also highlighted China’s role in contributing to solutions for regional challenges, Afghan Interior Ministry said.
It was emphasized that Afghanistan’s is committed to promoting stability and peace across the region, while prioritizing the resolution of key issues and the well-being of its people.
IEA statement on Saur anniversaries emphasizes unity and system protection
Construction of Yatim Taq cement factory launched in Jawzjan
Minister of Education: Kalashnikovs and ‘yellow barrels’ not enough for modern defense
Haqqani, Chinese ambassador discuss bilateral ties and regional stability
IPL double-header delivers drama: GT seal dominant win, KKR win Super Over
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
TAPI gas pipeline advances 25 km in Afghanistan
Russia backs Uzbekistan–Afghanistan trade hub, praises regional economic cooperation
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Saar: Anti-immigration wave gains ground worldwide
Saar: Talks between Iran and US discussed
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Saar: Afghanistan’s focus on developing regional cooperation discussed
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