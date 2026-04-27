Habibullah Agha, Minister of Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says that in the current era it is not possible to defend a country using only Kalashnikov rifles and so-called “yellow barrels,” which the Islamic Emirate widely used in bombings in its fight against foreign occupation.

He made the remarks on Sunday during a ceremony held in Bamyan province.

According to him, such weapons or systems would only be effective if an enemy were physically present inside national territory. “If the enemy is in the sea or in another location and launches rockets from there, or uses aircraft to bomb us, we will have to develop and produce our own defensive equipment,” he said.

The minister further stated that Iran has developed a defense system that, in his view, even the United States has been unable to overcome.

He also criticized divisions among Muslims, claiming that disagreements have escalated to the point where some are cooperating with the United States in actions against Iran.