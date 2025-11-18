Regional
China and Syria pledge closer cooperation during high-level talks in Beijing
Following the talks, both sides issued a joint statement highlighting their shared commitment to deepen diplomatic, economic, and security cooperation.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held official talks on Monday with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, emphasizing the commitment of both countries to strengthen bilateral relations and regional stability.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, reaffirmed China’s friendly policy toward the Syrian people and respect for their independent choices. He stressed the importance of mutual respect for core interests, non-interference in domestic affairs, and restoring bilateral relations to a positive trajectory.
China appreciated Syria’s firm support for the “One-China” principle and called on Damascus to assist in safeguarding China’s core interests, including opposition to Taiwan independence. Wang also noted Syria’s pledge to prevent any entities from using its territory to harm Chinese interests and welcomed Syrian participation in the Belt and Road Initiative and other multilateral frameworks, including the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and the United Nations.
Wang further reiterated China’s support for a “Syrian-led, Syrian-owned” peace process, inclusive political dialogue, integration into the international community, and reconstruction plans aligned with the will of the Syrian people.
Foreign Minister al-Shibani confirmed Syria’s steadfast support for the One-China principle, opposition to terrorism, and commitment to ensuring that no actor uses Syrian territory against China’s national security. He also expressed Syria’s readiness to participate in China’s initiatives and strengthen multilateral cooperation.
Iran says US is not ready for ‘equal and fair’ nuclear talks
Tehran and Washington underwent five rounds of indirect nuclear talks prior to the 12-days-war.
Washington’s current approach toward Tehran does not indicate any readiness for “equal and fair negotiations”, Iran’s foreign minister said on Sunday, after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted last week at potential discussions, Reuters reported.
Following Israel’s attack on Iran in June, which was joined by U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, attempts at renewing dialogue on Tehran’s nuclear programme have failed.
The United States, its European allies and Israel accuse Tehran of using its nuclear programme as a veil for efforts to develop the capability to produce weapons. Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.
Tehran and Washington underwent five rounds of indirect nuclear talks prior to the 12-days-war, but faced obstacles such as the issue of domestic uranium enrichment, which the U.S. wants Iran to forego, read the report.
“The U.S. cannot expect to gain what it couldn’t in war through negotiations,” Abbas Araqchi said during a Tehran conference named “international law under assault.”
“Iran will always be prepared to engage in diplomacy, but not negotiations meant for dictation,” he added.
During the same conference, deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh accused Washington of pursuing its wartime goals with “negotiations as a show”.
Nine killed, 29 injured in blast at police station in India’s Kashmir
At least nine people were killed and 29 injured when a pile of confiscated explosives blew up at a police station in the Indian portion of Kashmir late on Friday, Reuters reported citing police sources, days after a car blast in New Delhi killed eight people.
Most of the dead were policemen, including forensic officials who were examining the explosives, said the sources, who did not wish to be named. Some of the injured are in critical condition, they said.
“The identification of the bodies is underway, as some have been completely burnt,” one of the sources said.
“The intensity of the blast was such that some body parts were recovered from nearby houses, around 100-200 metres away from the police station.”
The police chief of India’s federally administered Jammu and Kashmir region is expected to address a press conference on the incident shortly.
Earlier, a local police official told Reuters an explosion had ripped through Nowgam police station. The official said fire had engulfed the compound and fire tenders had been rushed to the spot.
The blast comes four days after a deadly car explosion in Indian capital New Delhi killed at least eight people in what the government has called a terror incident.
Nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan have for decades fought periodic wars over the disputed region of Kashmir, which they both claim in full and rule only in part.
Pakistan’s top court meets after two judges quit in protest at ‘grave assault’ on constitution
Pakistan’s top court called a meeting of all judges on Friday, after parliament passed a constitutional amendment this week that curbed its remit, prompting two judges to quit, saying the reform “stands as a grave assault on the constitution”.
Under the amendment, which the political opposition says has undermined democracy, the Supreme Court will no longer hear constitutional cases. The changes also expand the powers of the country’s army chief and extend his term, Reuters reported.
In theory, the remaining Supreme Court judges can suspend the new law, but lawyers said that was unlikely. Before this week, the court had 24 judges.
Pakistan’s government has waged a sweeping crackdown on dissent and its main opposition, which has included jailing former prime minister Imran Khan for over two years. Rights groups say the crackdown has been led by the powerful military and have routinely looked to the courts to safeguard democracy.
The military has repeatedly denied interfering in politics.
The administration of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the changes would improve governance and reward the army chief for the military’s performance in the conflict with India in May.
“Pakistan has today taken a constitutional path,” Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told parliament on Friday. “The judges used to do politics. They used to undermine parliament.”
‘CRIPPLED JUDICIAL INDEPENDENCE’
In his resignation letter on Thursday, the Supreme Court’s second-most senior judge, Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, said of the amendment: “By fracturing the unity of the nation’s apex court, it has crippled judicial independence and integrity, pushing the country back by decades.”
“The constitution that I swore an oath to uphold and defend is no more,” wrote Athar Minallah, the other judge to resign. “What is left is a mere shadow, one that breathes neither its spirit, nor speaks the words of the people to whom it belongs.”
On Friday, the chief justice of the controversial new Federal Constitutional Court, which will now hear all constitutional cases, was sworn into office. Under the reform, judges are appointed by the government.
ARMY CHIEF’S TERM EXTENDED
The amendment also elevates army chief Asim Munir to a new title, chief of defence forces, formally putting him in charge of the navy and air force as well. He will also hold his rank of field marshal and have immunity from prosecution for life.
The government said that, as Munir was appointed to a new job, his five-year term starts again, meaning he will serve until 2030. His tenure can be extended for another five years after that. Munir was appointed as army chief in 2022.
The military did not respond to a request for comment.
