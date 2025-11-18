China and Syria pledge closer cooperation during high-level talks in Beijing

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held official talks on Monday with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, emphasizing the commitment of both countries to strengthen bilateral relations and regional stability.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, reaffirmed China’s friendly policy toward the Syrian people and respect for their independent choices. He stressed the importance of mutual respect for core interests, non-interference in domestic affairs, and restoring bilateral relations to a positive trajectory.

China appreciated Syria’s firm support for the “One-China” principle and called on Damascus to assist in safeguarding China’s core interests, including opposition to Taiwan independence. Wang also noted Syria’s pledge to prevent any entities from using its territory to harm Chinese interests and welcomed Syrian participation in the Belt and Road Initiative and other multilateral frameworks, including the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and the United Nations.

Wang further reiterated China’s support for a “Syrian-led, Syrian-owned” peace process, inclusive political dialogue, integration into the international community, and reconstruction plans aligned with the will of the Syrian people.

Foreign Minister al-Shibani confirmed Syria’s steadfast support for the One-China principle, opposition to terrorism, and commitment to ensuring that no actor uses Syrian territory against China’s national security. He also expressed Syria’s readiness to participate in China’s initiatives and strengthen multilateral cooperation.

Following the talks, both sides issued a joint statement highlighting their shared commitment to deepen diplomatic, economic, and security cooperation.