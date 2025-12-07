Doha Forum spotlights Afghanistan’s emerging role in regional connectivity

The second day of the Doha Forum 2025 has brought renewed global attention to Afghanistan’s evolving role in regional connectivity, as policymakers, diplomats, and experts discuss the country’s shifting place in international cooperation and development.

The annual gathering, which has drawn around 5,000 participants from 160 countries, is once again positioning Doha as a key platform for global dialogue.

Zakir Jalali, Director of the second Political Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, said in a post on X that the forum’s opening day focused heavily on major global crises and on Qatar’s increasing influence as an international mediator — from the conflict in Gaza and the war in Ukraine to crises in Sudan, Syria, and other hotspots.

Jalali confirmed that a dedicated panel on Afghanistan’s role in regional connectivity is scheduled for today. The session will feature Dr. Abdulhai Qanit representing Afghanistan, along with Esmatullah Ergashev, the Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan, and Faisal bin Abdullah, Qatar’s Special Envoy from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He noted that Qatar has established itself as a successful mediator in recent years, with Afghanistan being one of its prominent examples.

This year’s forum, he said, marks a shift in how the international community engages with Afghanistan: moving away from a security-dominated narrative toward one that increasingly recognizes the country’s potential as a hub for integration, trade, and economic development.

According to Jalali, this evolving perspective offers a new window of opportunity for Afghanistan and its neighbours — one that requires thoughtful engagement, strategic planning, and a deeper understanding of the region’s long-term connectivity ambitions.