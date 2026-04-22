ATN secures five-year broadcast deal for Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League

Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has secured exclusive broadcast rights for the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League under a five-year agreement, reinforcing its role in promoting sport and national unity.

The deal was signed in Kabul between the Afghanistan National Wrestling Federation and ATN, marking a significant step in developing professional platforms for traditional sports in the country.

The inaugural season will run from June 1 to June 10, 2026, featuring around 350 wrestlers competing across 10 weight categories. Matches will take place nightly at a 2,500-seat indoor arena in Kabul and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 18:00 to 21:00 local time.

Organisers say the five-year agreement is designed to ensure continuity and growth for the league, helping to build a structured competition system and long-term opportunities for athletes.

ATN has increasingly invested in sports programming as part of its broader commitment to fostering unity and social cohesion. By bringing nationwide coverage to events like the Wrestling Premier League, the network aims to connect audiences across the country, celebrate shared traditions, and provide a platform for emerging talent.

Officials say the initiative will boost wrestling’s profile, support athletes, and contribute to the wider development of Afghanistan’s sports sector.

Wrestling fans in Afghanistan are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media platforms for updates and schedules on this exciting event.