Sport
ATN secures five-year broadcast deal for Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League
Organisers say the five-year agreement is designed to ensure continuity and growth for the league, helping to build a structured competition system and long-term opportunities for athletes.
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has secured exclusive broadcast rights for the Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League under a five-year agreement, reinforcing its role in promoting sport and national unity.
The deal was signed in Kabul between the Afghanistan National Wrestling Federation and ATN, marking a significant step in developing professional platforms for traditional sports in the country.
The inaugural season will run from June 1 to June 10, 2026, featuring around 350 wrestlers competing across 10 weight categories. Matches will take place nightly at a 2,500-seat indoor arena in Kabul and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 18:00 to 21:00 local time.
Organisers say the five-year agreement is designed to ensure continuity and growth for the league, helping to build a structured competition system and long-term opportunities for athletes.
ATN has increasingly invested in sports programming as part of its broader commitment to fostering unity and social cohesion. By bringing nationwide coverage to events like the Wrestling Premier League, the network aims to connect audiences across the country, celebrate shared traditions, and provide a platform for emerging talent.
Officials say the initiative will boost wrestling’s profile, support athletes, and contribute to the wider development of Afghanistan’s sports sector.
Wrestling fans in Afghanistan are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media platforms for updates and schedules on this exciting event.
Sport
13 climbers successfully ascend Janwar Koh in Balkh
Thirteen members of the “Nawshakh Unity” mountaineering team, in coordination with the National Olympic Committee, the Department of Physical Education, and the Balkh Mountaineering Federation, successfully reached the summit of Janwar Koh, a peak standing approximately 1,800 meters high in Marmol district.
Officials from the Balkh Mountaineering Federation said the expedition aimed to improve athletes’ technical climbing skills, build team spirit, and promote the development of mountaineering as a sport in the province.
Sport
Gill stars as Gujarat Titans enter IPL top four; Kolkata’s winless run continues
All IPL matches are being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network across Afghanistan.
Indian Premier League action delivered another dramatic finish as the Gujarat Titans surged into the top four with a composed five-wicket victory over the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders.
Captain Shubman Gill led from the front with a commanding 86 off 50 balls, anchoring Gujarat’s chase of 181 and guiding his side home with two balls to spare at 181-5. The win marks Gujarat’s third consecutive triumph and underlines their growing momentum in the tournament.
Kolkata, meanwhile, remain without a win this season, having lost five matches while one fixture was abandoned due to rain. Despite a much-needed return to form from Cameron Green, their campaign continues to falter.
Green struck 79 off 55 deliveries in a lone battle, but lacked consistent support as Kolkata were bowled out for 180 on the final ball. Early damage from Kagiso Rabada (3-29) left them reeling at 32-3 in the powerplay, putting pressure on the middle order once again.
After winning the toss, Kolkata skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted for an aggressive approach, but his plan quickly unraveled when he fell first ball to Mohammed Siraj. Though partnerships involving Rovman Powell (27) and Anukul Roy helped rebuild, a late collapse saw five wickets fall for just 26 runs in the death overs.
Gujarat’s chase began explosively, with Gill and Sai Sudharsan (22) putting on 57 runs inside five overs. Jos Buttler added a brisk 25, maintaining the required rate with attacking stroke play.
Gill reached his half-century in just 27 balls, showcasing control against both pace and spin. Though he fell late in the innings, slicing Vaibhav Arora to Green, the foundation he set proved decisive.
Saturday’s matches
Attention now shifts to Saturday’s matches, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Delhi Capitals, while Sunrisers Hyderabad face Chennai Super Kings. Both fixtures are expected to have significant implications for the standings as teams push for early dominance in the competition.
All IPL matches are being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network across Afghanistan.
Sport
SRH dominate Royals as Kishan shines in IPL clash
Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on April 13.
After posting an imposing total of 216/6, Hyderabad’s bowlers backed up the effort with a clinical display, dismissing Rajasthan for 159 in 19 overs.
The standout performer was Ishan Kishan, who was named Player of the Match for his explosive 91 off 44 balls, anchoring SRH’s innings and setting up the victory. On the bowling side, Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge delivered decisive spells, each claiming four wickets to dismantle the Royals’ batting line-up.
Despite a fighting 69 from Donovan Ferreira, Rajasthan struggled to keep pace with the required run rate and ultimately fell well short.
CSK vs KKR – Action Continues Today
Attention now turns to today’s IPL fixture as Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in what promises to be a high-stakes clash.
Chennai will look to capitalize on their experienced core, while Kolkata aim to continue their strong campaign with an aggressive batting approach and versatile bowling attack.
Fans in Afghanistan can watch the match live and exclusively on Ariana Television, which continues to bring IPL 2026 coverage to viewers across the country.
With both teams pushing for crucial points in the standings, another thrilling contest is expected.
ATN secures five-year broadcast deal for Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League
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