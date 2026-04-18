Sport
13 climbers successfully ascend Janwar Koh in Balkh
Thirteen members of the “Nawshakh Unity” mountaineering team, in coordination with the National Olympic Committee, the Department of Physical Education, and the Balkh Mountaineering Federation, successfully reached the summit of Janwar Koh, a peak standing approximately 1,800 meters high in Marmol district.
Officials from the Balkh Mountaineering Federation said the expedition aimed to improve athletes’ technical climbing skills, build team spirit, and promote the development of mountaineering as a sport in the province.
Sport
Gill stars as Gujarat Titans enter IPL top four; Kolkata’s winless run continues
All IPL matches are being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network across Afghanistan.
Indian Premier League action delivered another dramatic finish as the Gujarat Titans surged into the top four with a composed five-wicket victory over the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders.
Captain Shubman Gill led from the front with a commanding 86 off 50 balls, anchoring Gujarat’s chase of 181 and guiding his side home with two balls to spare at 181-5. The win marks Gujarat’s third consecutive triumph and underlines their growing momentum in the tournament.
Kolkata, meanwhile, remain without a win this season, having lost five matches while one fixture was abandoned due to rain. Despite a much-needed return to form from Cameron Green, their campaign continues to falter.
Green struck 79 off 55 deliveries in a lone battle, but lacked consistent support as Kolkata were bowled out for 180 on the final ball. Early damage from Kagiso Rabada (3-29) left them reeling at 32-3 in the powerplay, putting pressure on the middle order once again.
After winning the toss, Kolkata skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted for an aggressive approach, but his plan quickly unraveled when he fell first ball to Mohammed Siraj. Though partnerships involving Rovman Powell (27) and Anukul Roy helped rebuild, a late collapse saw five wickets fall for just 26 runs in the death overs.
Gujarat’s chase began explosively, with Gill and Sai Sudharsan (22) putting on 57 runs inside five overs. Jos Buttler added a brisk 25, maintaining the required rate with attacking stroke play.
Gill reached his half-century in just 27 balls, showcasing control against both pace and spin. Though he fell late in the innings, slicing Vaibhav Arora to Green, the foundation he set proved decisive.
Saturday’s matches
Attention now shifts to Saturday’s matches, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Delhi Capitals, while Sunrisers Hyderabad face Chennai Super Kings. Both fixtures are expected to have significant implications for the standings as teams push for early dominance in the competition.
All IPL matches are being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network across Afghanistan.
Sport
SRH dominate Royals as Kishan shines in IPL clash
Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on April 13.
After posting an imposing total of 216/6, Hyderabad’s bowlers backed up the effort with a clinical display, dismissing Rajasthan for 159 in 19 overs.
The standout performer was Ishan Kishan, who was named Player of the Match for his explosive 91 off 44 balls, anchoring SRH’s innings and setting up the victory. On the bowling side, Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge delivered decisive spells, each claiming four wickets to dismantle the Royals’ batting line-up.
Despite a fighting 69 from Donovan Ferreira, Rajasthan struggled to keep pace with the required run rate and ultimately fell well short.
CSK vs KKR – Action Continues Today
Attention now turns to today’s IPL fixture as Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in what promises to be a high-stakes clash.
Chennai will look to capitalize on their experienced core, while Kolkata aim to continue their strong campaign with an aggressive batting approach and versatile bowling attack.
Fans in Afghanistan can watch the match live and exclusively on Ariana Television, which continues to bring IPL 2026 coverage to viewers across the country.
With both teams pushing for crucial points in the standings, another thrilling contest is expected.
Sport
ACB holds high-level meeting with new national team head coach
Officials exchanged views on preparation structures, player management, and coordination between departments ahead of future international assignments.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has held a comprehensive introductory meeting with newly appointed national team head coach Richard Pybus, bringing together senior officials and key technical departments to discuss the future direction of Afghan cricket.
The meeting was led by ACB Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan and included heads of domestic cricket, international cricket, the selection committee, and the high-performance centre. National team captains Hashmatullah Shahidi and Ibrahim Zadran also took part in the discussions.
According to the board, the first part of the session focused on outlining the long-term strategic vision for Afghanistan cricket, including performance goals and development pathways for the national team.
The head coach then led detailed technical discussions with department heads, seeking input on planning and execution for the upcoming national team training camp in Kabul. Officials exchanged views on preparation structures, player management, and coordination between departments ahead of future international assignments.
The ACB described the meeting as productive, noting that it reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen communication between coaching staff and technical units as the team prepares for a busy international schedule.
Saar: Afghan delegation’s participation in Antalya Diplomacy Forum
13 climbers successfully ascend Janwar Koh in Balkh
Gill stars as Gujarat Titans enter IPL top four; Kolkata’s winless run continues
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IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
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Afghani strengthens nearly 10% against US dollar amid banking sector reforms
Tawsia: Uzbekistan’s interest in investing in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s readiness to mediate between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
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