Gill stars as Gujarat Titans enter IPL top four; Kolkata’s winless run continues

Indian Premier League action delivered another dramatic finish as the Gujarat Titans surged into the top four with a composed five-wicket victory over the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders.

Captain Shubman Gill led from the front with a commanding 86 off 50 balls, anchoring Gujarat’s chase of 181 and guiding his side home with two balls to spare at 181-5. The win marks Gujarat’s third consecutive triumph and underlines their growing momentum in the tournament.

Kolkata, meanwhile, remain without a win this season, having lost five matches while one fixture was abandoned due to rain. Despite a much-needed return to form from Cameron Green, their campaign continues to falter.

Green struck 79 off 55 deliveries in a lone battle, but lacked consistent support as Kolkata were bowled out for 180 on the final ball. Early damage from Kagiso Rabada (3-29) left them reeling at 32-3 in the powerplay, putting pressure on the middle order once again.

After winning the toss, Kolkata skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted for an aggressive approach, but his plan quickly unraveled when he fell first ball to Mohammed Siraj. Though partnerships involving Rovman Powell (27) and Anukul Roy helped rebuild, a late collapse saw five wickets fall for just 26 runs in the death overs.

Gujarat’s chase began explosively, with Gill and Sai Sudharsan (22) putting on 57 runs inside five overs. Jos Buttler added a brisk 25, maintaining the required rate with attacking stroke play.

Gill reached his half-century in just 27 balls, showcasing control against both pace and spin. Though he fell late in the innings, slicing Vaibhav Arora to Green, the foundation he set proved decisive.

Saturday’s matches

Attention now shifts to Saturday’s matches, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Delhi Capitals, while Sunrisers Hyderabad face Chennai Super Kings. Both fixtures are expected to have significant implications for the standings as teams push for early dominance in the competition.

All IPL matches are being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network across Afghanistan.