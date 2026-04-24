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Iran seizes vessel in Strait of Hormuz, defying US naval superiority
Iran flaunted its tightened grip over the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday with a video of commandos in a speedboat storming a huge cargo ship, after the collapse of peace talks that Washington had hoped would open one of the world’s most important shipping corridors.
U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed the threat posed by Iran’s “little wise-guy ships” and told reporters that he believed Tehran wanted to make a deal but that its leadership was in turmoil. Trump added that he was in no hurry for a deal, but if Iran did not want one, “I’ll finish it up militarily,” Reuters reported.
Iranian state television broadcast video overnight of masked troops pulling up in a grey speedboat alongside the MSC Francesca, climbing a rope ladder to a door in the hull and jumping through, brandishing rifles.
The video, presented with an action-movie-style soundtrack and no commentary, included views of another ship, the Epaminondas. Iran said it had captured both on Wednesday, accusing them of trying to cross the strait without permits.
The Iranian boat seizure was a reminder that the United States, despite its more powerful military, struggles to keep control of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump and his military officials have said Iran’s navy is “at the bottom of the sea,” but Tehran has shown it can still cause major problems for oil markets. Before the war, one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas was shipped through the strait.
Major surveys showed on Thursday that the global economy is facing ever more tangible strains from the energy shock of the war, as factories grapple with soaring production costs and activity weakens even in services sectors.
The war, launched by the U.S. and Israel on February 28, has been paused since a ceasefire on April 8. The U.S. and Iran met in Pakistan on April 11 and 12 in an attempt to end hostilities, but talks ended without agreement and a second round has yet to take place.
Tehran says it will not consider opening the strait until the U.S. lifts its blockade of Iran’s shipping, which Washington imposed during the ceasefire and Tehran calls a violation of that truce. Iran has also called Israeli strikes on Lebanon, where Israel has been engaged with the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah, an obstacle to renewed peace talks.
Israel and Lebanon on Thursday agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks after a high-level meeting between representatives of both countries in the White House Oval Office, Trump announced on social media.
“I look forward in the near future to hosting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun. It was a Great Honor to be a participant at this very Historic Meeting!” Trump said. It was unclear, however, how much influence the Lebanese government might exert over Hezbollah.
Before that announcement, Israel warned on Thursday that it was ready to restart attacks on Iran.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel was waiting for a “green light” from the U.S. to resume the war, saying that if it did, it would begin by targeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and “return Iran to a dark age.”
STRUGGLE FOR THE STRAIT
Trump said this week he would indefinitely extend what had been a two-week ceasefire with Iran to allow for further peace talks, but on Thursday he said he had ordered the Navy to “shoot and kill” Iranian boats laying mines in the strait, and step up demining activity.
In a social media post, he said Washington was in “total control” of the strait, which he described as “‘Sealed up Tight,’ until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!”
Later at the White House, Trump said Iran might have loaded up its weaponry “a little bit” during the ceasefire, but the U.S. military could knock that out in about one day.
“Don’t rush me,” he said when asked how long he was willing to wait for a long-term peace deal. “I want to make the best deal. I could make a deal right now … but I don’t want to do that. I want to have it everlasting.”
Trump, who has used provocative language threatening to obliterate Iran and end its civilization, ruled out the use of nuclear weapons, telling reporters they were unnecessary because the U.S. had “decimated” Iran with conventional arms.
“No, I wouldn’t use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody,” Trump said.
Iranian officials cited in state media dismissed claims by Trump of divisions in Iran’s leadership, and Khamenei said in a post on X that “enemy” media operations were aiming to undermine unity and national security.
Washington, which has been confronting Iranian ships in international waters to enforce its blockade, said it had boarded another tanker, the Majestic, in the Indian Ocean on Thursday, an apparent reference to a supertanker last reported off the coast of Sri Lanka carrying 2 million barrels of crude.
The U.S. military said on Thursday that U.S. forces had redirected 33 vessels since the blockade began.
Regional
Iran tightens grip on Hormuz as ceasefire uncertainty lingers
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had detained two foreign-flagged ships for alleged regulatory violations, including operating without permits and tampering with navigation systems.
Iran has moved to tighten control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, seizing two vessels and escalating tensions despite an announcement by US President Donald Trump that the United States would halt further attacks on the country.
The developments come amid confusion over the status of a fragile ceasefire between Iran and U.S.-aligned forces. While Washington signalled an extension of the truce to allow for renewed negotiations, Iranian officials have not confirmed any agreement and have instead criticised the continued U.S. naval blockade.
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said a meaningful ceasefire would require the lifting of restrictions on Iran’s maritime trade, describing the blockade as a violation of any truce. He added that reopening the vital oil transit route—through which roughly a fifth of global supply once passed—would be impossible under current conditions.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had detained two foreign-flagged ships for alleged regulatory violations, including operating without permits and tampering with navigation systems. A third vessel was reportedly fired upon but continued its journey without damage, according to maritime security sources.
The U.S. has condemned the seizures, with officials describing them as acts of piracy. At the same time, American forces have continued enforcing a naval blockade, redirecting dozens of ships and intercepting Iranian oil tankers in waters as far afield as South and Southeast Asia.
The standoff has left the Hormuz passage effectively constrained, raising concerns for global energy markets. Brent crude oil prices have climbed above $100 a barrel, reflecting growing fears of prolonged disruption.
Efforts to revive diplomacy remain stalled. Pakistan, which has been mediating between the sides, has yet to secure a new round of talks after both delegations failed to attend a scheduled meeting in Islamabad earlier this week.
Washington has said it is willing to pause military action while discussions continue, but no deadline has been set. The U.S. is pressing Iran to curb its nuclear programme, while Tehran is demanding sanctions relief, compensation for war damage, and recognition of its authority over the strait.
The broader conflict—sparked by joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February—has killed thousands across the region, including in Lebanon, where the Iran-backed Hezbollah has been engaged in fighting with Israel.
With no clear path to de-escalation, the situation remains volatile, and the risk of further disruption to global shipping and energy supplies persists.
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Pakistan PM welcomes US-Iran ceasefire extension
Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire to give negotiations more time, until Iran submits a proposal.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for accepting the country’s request to extend the ceasefire in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course.
“I sincerely hope that both sides will continue to observe the ceasefire and be able to conclude a comprehensive ‘Peace Deal’ during the second round of talks scheduled at Islamabad for a permanent end to the conflict,” Sharif said in post on X.
Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire to give negotiations more time, until Iran submits a proposal.
Regional
Trump warns of renewed strikes on Iran if talks fail, signals no ceasefire extension
U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that the United States could resume military strikes on Iran if ongoing diplomatic efforts fail, while indicating there is little appetite in Washington to extend the current ceasefire.
Speaking in an interview with CNBC, Trump said he expects Tehran to participate in a new round of talks expected to be held in Islamabad, adding that the United States holds a strong negotiating position.
“I think we’re going to end up with a great deal,” he said. “I think we’re in a very strong negotiating position.”
However, the U.S. president struck a hard line when asked about the possibility of extending the temporary truce, saying time was limited and suggesting Washington is prepared to escalate if necessary.
“I don’t want to do that. We don’t have that much time,” Trump said, before warning that military action remains on the table if an agreement is not reached.
“I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with. But we’re ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go,” he added.
Fragile diplomacy amid conflicting signals
Trump’s remarks come as uncertainty surrounds planned talks between U.S. and Iranian representatives, reportedly facilitated by Pakistan.
While Washington has indicated readiness to proceed, Iranian officials have publicly denied sending any delegation and reiterated that negotiations will not take place under threat or pressure.
Senior Iranian figures, including parliamentary leadership, have stressed that Tehran’s participation depends on a shift in U.S. policy, particularly the lifting of what they describe as coercive measures.
The diplomatic push follows a short-term ceasefire brokered earlier this month to halt escalating tensions between the two sides. The truce is due to expire in the coming days, raising concerns that hostilities could resume if no breakthrough is achieved.
Analysts say Trump’s refusal to consider an extension of the ceasefire reduces the already narrow window for diplomacy and increases the risk of renewed confrontation.
Pakistan has been attempting to mediate between the two sides, hosting initial indirect contacts and seeking to bring both parties back to the negotiating table. However, with positions hardening in both Washington and Tehran, the prospects for a deal remain uncertain.
The situation underscores the volatility of the region, where diplomatic efforts are racing against time to prevent a return to open conflict.
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