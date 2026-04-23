Regional
Iran tightens grip on Hormuz as ceasefire uncertainty lingers
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had detained two foreign-flagged ships for alleged regulatory violations, including operating without permits and tampering with navigation systems.
Iran has moved to tighten control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, seizing two vessels and escalating tensions despite an announcement by US President Donald Trump that the United States would halt further attacks on the country.
The developments come amid confusion over the status of a fragile ceasefire between Iran and U.S.-aligned forces. While Washington signalled an extension of the truce to allow for renewed negotiations, Iranian officials have not confirmed any agreement and have instead criticised the continued U.S. naval blockade.
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said a meaningful ceasefire would require the lifting of restrictions on Iran’s maritime trade, describing the blockade as a violation of any truce. He added that reopening the vital oil transit route—through which roughly a fifth of global supply once passed—would be impossible under current conditions.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had detained two foreign-flagged ships for alleged regulatory violations, including operating without permits and tampering with navigation systems. A third vessel was reportedly fired upon but continued its journey without damage, according to maritime security sources.
The U.S. has condemned the seizures, with officials describing them as acts of piracy. At the same time, American forces have continued enforcing a naval blockade, redirecting dozens of ships and intercepting Iranian oil tankers in waters as far afield as South and Southeast Asia.
The standoff has left the Hormuz passage effectively constrained, raising concerns for global energy markets. Brent crude oil prices have climbed above $100 a barrel, reflecting growing fears of prolonged disruption.
Efforts to revive diplomacy remain stalled. Pakistan, which has been mediating between the sides, has yet to secure a new round of talks after both delegations failed to attend a scheduled meeting in Islamabad earlier this week.
Washington has said it is willing to pause military action while discussions continue, but no deadline has been set. The U.S. is pressing Iran to curb its nuclear programme, while Tehran is demanding sanctions relief, compensation for war damage, and recognition of its authority over the strait.
The broader conflict—sparked by joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February—has killed thousands across the region, including in Lebanon, where the Iran-backed Hezbollah has been engaged in fighting with Israel.
With no clear path to de-escalation, the situation remains volatile, and the risk of further disruption to global shipping and energy supplies persists.
Regional
Pakistan PM welcomes US-Iran ceasefire extension
Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire to give negotiations more time, until Iran submits a proposal.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for accepting the country’s request to extend the ceasefire in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course.
“I sincerely hope that both sides will continue to observe the ceasefire and be able to conclude a comprehensive ‘Peace Deal’ during the second round of talks scheduled at Islamabad for a permanent end to the conflict,” Sharif said in post on X.
Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire to give negotiations more time, until Iran submits a proposal.
Regional
Trump warns of renewed strikes on Iran if talks fail, signals no ceasefire extension
U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that the United States could resume military strikes on Iran if ongoing diplomatic efforts fail, while indicating there is little appetite in Washington to extend the current ceasefire.
Speaking in an interview with CNBC, Trump said he expects Tehran to participate in a new round of talks expected to be held in Islamabad, adding that the United States holds a strong negotiating position.
“I think we’re going to end up with a great deal,” he said. “I think we’re in a very strong negotiating position.”
However, the U.S. president struck a hard line when asked about the possibility of extending the temporary truce, saying time was limited and suggesting Washington is prepared to escalate if necessary.
“I don’t want to do that. We don’t have that much time,” Trump said, before warning that military action remains on the table if an agreement is not reached.
“I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with. But we’re ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go,” he added.
Fragile diplomacy amid conflicting signals
Trump’s remarks come as uncertainty surrounds planned talks between U.S. and Iranian representatives, reportedly facilitated by Pakistan.
While Washington has indicated readiness to proceed, Iranian officials have publicly denied sending any delegation and reiterated that negotiations will not take place under threat or pressure.
Senior Iranian figures, including parliamentary leadership, have stressed that Tehran’s participation depends on a shift in U.S. policy, particularly the lifting of what they describe as coercive measures.
The diplomatic push follows a short-term ceasefire brokered earlier this month to halt escalating tensions between the two sides. The truce is due to expire in the coming days, raising concerns that hostilities could resume if no breakthrough is achieved.
Analysts say Trump’s refusal to consider an extension of the ceasefire reduces the already narrow window for diplomacy and increases the risk of renewed confrontation.
Pakistan has been attempting to mediate between the two sides, hosting initial indirect contacts and seeking to bring both parties back to the negotiating table. However, with positions hardening in both Washington and Tehran, the prospects for a deal remain uncertain.
The situation underscores the volatility of the region, where diplomatic efforts are racing against time to prevent a return to open conflict.
Regional
JD Vance expected in Pakistan for talks despite uncertainty over Iran’s participation
Preparations for the meeting are said to be underway, with reports indicating that several US military aircraft have already arrived in Pakistan in connection with the arrangements for the delegation.
US Vice President JD Vance is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday to lead the second round of indirect talks involving Iran, according to sources close to the mediation process cited by Al Jazeera, amid growing uncertainty over whether the Iranian side will participate.
Sources said Vance will depart Washington on Tuesday evening and is expected to land in the Pakistani capital around midday on Wednesday, with the discussions reportedly scheduled to take place the same day.
Preparations for the meeting are said to be underway, with reports indicating that several US military aircraft have already arrived in Pakistan in connection with the arrangements for the delegation.
However, Iran’s participation remains unclear. Iranian state media has already denied reports that any delegation has travelled to Islamabad for talks, dismissing earlier speculation as “unfounded” and insisting that no representatives—senior or otherwise—are currently engaged in such negotiations.
Adding to the uncertainty, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reiterated that Tehran does not accept negotiations conducted under threat or pressure, reinforcing long-standing Iranian conditions for any diplomatic engagement with Washington.
The apparent contradiction between US planning and Iranian public positions has raised doubts over whether the scheduled meeting will proceed as planned.
Pakistan, which has played a mediating role in facilitating earlier contacts between the two sides, is continuing efforts to keep the diplomatic channel open. However, observers note that the talks remain fragile, with both timing and participation still in question.
The situation comes at a sensitive moment, as broader regional tensions and ceasefire arrangements linked to earlier rounds of dialogue face increasing uncertainty.
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