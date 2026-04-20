Latest News
Afghanistan, Belarus hold talks on fuel imports
Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate, has held talks with Andrei Yevgenyevich Kuznetsov, Belarus’s Minister of Industry, on increasing the level of trade between the two countries and purchasing diesel fuel and petrol from Belarus.
Azizi raised this issue during his visit to Uzbekistan in a meeting with the Belarusian Minister of Industry.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Azizi invited Belarusian investors to take advantage of investment opportunities in Afghanistan, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector.
The statement added that both sides agreed to establish a joint working team at the deputy-minister level to follow up on the issues discussed in the meeting, especially efforts to increase the volume of trade between the two countries.
Latest News
Robat Paryan railway station nearing completion, says Herat governor
Noor Ahmad Islamjar has said construction of the Robat Paryan railway station in Herat Province is progressing steadily and is expected to be completed in the near future.
During an inspection of operations along the Khaf–Herat railway line, the governor visited the Robat Paryan station project and reviewed work across different sections, according to a statement from his office.
Islamjar provided guidance to project officials and called for efforts to accelerate implementation, the statement said.
He noted that the station is being built to international standards and added that, once completed, the railway line will be extended to Robat Paryan.
Project officials, meanwhile, said work is being expedited and expressed confidence that the station will soon become operational.
Latest News
Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund channeled $73.5 million to the needy in 2025
Operating in a context of limited resources and growing needs, the fund played a key role in ensuring life-saving aid reached vulnerable communities, including women, men and children affected by crises.
The Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) delivered critical assistance across Afghanistan in 2025, as the country faced ongoing humanitarian pressures including displacement, natural disasters and climate-related shocks, according to its latest annual report.
Operating in a context of limited resources and growing needs, the fund played a key role in ensuring life-saving aid reached vulnerable communities, including women, men and children affected by crises such as earthquakes and cross-border returns.
The AHF said its flexible funding mechanisms allowed for rapid response and anticipatory action, while also supporting longer-term humanitarian programmes aligned with the Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan.
During the year, the fund allocated $73.5 million through eight targeted disbursements. The funding was directed toward both emergency situations and protracted humanitarian needs, enabling assistance to reach millions of people across the country.
Particular focus was placed on communities impacted by displacement, climate-related events and natural disasters, as humanitarian agencies sought to address the most urgent needs amid continuing economic and environmental challenges.
Latest News
Mujahid rejects claims alleging links between Islamic Emirate officials and Al-Qaeda
The spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, has strongly denied claims that members of the administration maintain ties with Al-Qaeda.
Responding to media reports on an ongoing analytical project mapping over 1,200 IEA officials by the Middle East Institute, Mujahid issued an audio statement and described the allegations as inaccurate. He also said they were “firmly rejected.”
He said the Islamic Emirate has no need to maintain relations with transnational groups, adding that such claims misrepresent the current situation in Afghanistan.
Mujahid also argued that reports of this nature are intended to mislead public opinion and generate negative narratives about the Islamic Emirate.
Robat Paryan railway station nearing completion, says Herat governor
Afghanistan, Belarus hold talks on fuel imports
Afghanistan showcases industry at key Central Asia expo
Webinar series highlights growing climate pressures on livelihoods in Afghanistan
Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund channeled $73.5 million to the needy in 2025
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Russia deems US military presence in Afghanistan unacceptable
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
TAPI gas pipeline advances 25 km in Afghanistan
Afghani strengthens nearly 10% against US dollar amid banking sector reforms
Tahawol: Fragile ceasefire between Iran and US discussed
Saar: Fate of Kabul–Islamabad talks in China reviewed
Tahawol: Reasons behind re-blocking of Strait of Hormuz discussed
Tawsia: Uzbekistan’s interest in investing in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s readiness to mediate between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan moves toward self-sufficiency in car battery production
-
Business4 days ago
Airspace transit fees generate revenue for Afghanistan as flight routes shift
-
Business4 days ago
Central Asia, Afghanistan crank up Russian fuel imports as MidEast supplies dry up
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran’s Foreign Minister meets Pakistani Army Chief in Tehran amid mediation efforts
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan, Norway stress continued dialogue on Afghanistan settlement
-
World4 days ago
White House denies U.S. requested ceasefire, says new talks may happen in Pakistan
-
Business3 days ago
Uzbekistan launches exchange-based trade system with Afghanistan to boost bilateral commerce
-
Latest News1 day ago
Afghanistan launches media platform to improve access to information