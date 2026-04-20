Afghanistan, Belarus hold talks on fuel imports

Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate, has held talks with Andrei Yevgenyevich Kuznetsov, Belarus’s Minister of Industry, on increasing the level of trade between the two countries and purchasing diesel fuel and petrol from Belarus.

Azizi raised this issue during his visit to Uzbekistan in a meeting with the Belarusian Minister of Industry.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Azizi invited Belarusian investors to take advantage of investment opportunities in Afghanistan, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector.

The statement added that both sides agreed to establish a joint working team at the deputy-minister level to follow up on the issues discussed in the meeting, especially efforts to increase the volume of trade between the two countries.