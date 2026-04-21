JD Vance expected in Pakistan for talks despite uncertainty over Iran’s participation

US Vice President JD Vance is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday to lead the second round of indirect talks involving Iran, according to sources close to the mediation process cited by Al Jazeera, amid growing uncertainty over whether the Iranian side will participate.

Sources said Vance will depart Washington on Tuesday evening and is expected to land in the Pakistani capital around midday on Wednesday, with the discussions reportedly scheduled to take place the same day.

Preparations for the meeting are said to be underway, with reports indicating that several US military aircraft have already arrived in Pakistan in connection with the arrangements for the delegation.

However, Iran’s participation remains unclear. Iranian state media has already denied reports that any delegation has travelled to Islamabad for talks, dismissing earlier speculation as “unfounded” and insisting that no representatives—senior or otherwise—are currently engaged in such negotiations.

Adding to the uncertainty, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reiterated that Tehran does not accept negotiations conducted under threat or pressure, reinforcing long-standing Iranian conditions for any diplomatic engagement with Washington.

The apparent contradiction between US planning and Iranian public positions has raised doubts over whether the scheduled meeting will proceed as planned.

Pakistan, which has played a mediating role in facilitating earlier contacts between the two sides, is continuing efforts to keep the diplomatic channel open. However, observers note that the talks remain fragile, with both timing and participation still in question.

The situation comes at a sensitive moment, as broader regional tensions and ceasefire arrangements linked to earlier rounds of dialogue face increasing uncertainty.