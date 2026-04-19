Tahawol
Tahawol: Fragile ceasefire between Iran and US discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Reasons behind re-blocking of Strait of Hormuz discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Russia’s readiness to mediate between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Cooperation between Afghanistan and Central Asia discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Fragile ceasefire between Iran and US discussed
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Fate of Kabul–Islamabad talks in China reviewed
Regional5 hours ago
Trump accuses Iran of ceasefire breach in Hormuz, issues stark warning
Latest News7 hours ago
Mujahid rejects claims alleging links between Islamic Emirate officials and Al-Qaeda
Latest News9 hours ago
CSTO, UN stress ‘Afghanistan factor’ in Central Asia security discussions
Latest News2 weeks ago
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Latest News3 weeks ago
Russia deems US military presence in Afghanistan unacceptable
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
Latest News3 weeks ago
TAPI gas pipeline advances 25 km in Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
Afghani strengthens nearly 10% against US dollar amid banking sector reforms
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Fragile ceasefire between Iran and US discussed
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Fate of Kabul–Islamabad talks in China reviewed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Reasons behind re-blocking of Strait of Hormuz discussed
Tawsia2 days ago
Tawsia: Uzbekistan’s interest in investing in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Russia’s readiness to mediate between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
Airspace transit fees generate revenue for Afghanistan as flight routes shift
-
Business4 days ago
Central Asia, Afghanistan crank up Russian fuel imports as MidEast supplies dry up
-
Business2 days ago
Afghanistan moves toward self-sufficiency in car battery production
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan sends 530 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza via Egypt
-
Business5 days ago
Uzbekistan-Afghanistan trade posts steady growth in early 2026
-
World4 days ago
US hosts rare Israel-Lebanon talks, progress unclear
-
Regional5 days ago
Strait of Hormuz at center of tensions as US-Iran talks show fragile signs of revival
-
International Sports4 days ago
IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings cruise past Kolkata Knight Riders