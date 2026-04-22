Pakistan PM welcomes US-Iran ceasefire extension

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that the United States could resume military strikes on Iran if ongoing diplomatic efforts fail, while indicating there is little appetite in Washington to extend the current ceasefire.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC, Trump said he expects Tehran to participate in a new round of talks expected to be held in Islamabad, adding that the United States holds a strong negotiating position.

“I think we’re going to end up with a great deal,” he said. “I think we’re in a very strong negotiating position.”

However, the U.S. president struck a hard line when asked about the possibility of extending the temporary truce, saying time was limited and suggesting Washington is prepared to escalate if necessary.

“I don’t want to do that. We don’t have that much time,” Trump said, before warning that military action remains on the table if an agreement is not reached.

“I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with. But we’re ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go,” he added.

Fragile diplomacy amid conflicting signals

Trump’s remarks come as uncertainty surrounds planned talks between U.S. and Iranian representatives, reportedly facilitated by Pakistan.

While Washington has indicated readiness to proceed, Iranian officials have publicly denied sending any delegation and reiterated that negotiations will not take place under threat or pressure.

Senior Iranian figures, including parliamentary leadership, have stressed that Tehran’s participation depends on a shift in U.S. policy, particularly the lifting of what they describe as coercive measures.

The diplomatic push follows a short-term ceasefire brokered earlier this month to halt escalating tensions between the two sides. The truce is due to expire in the coming days, raising concerns that hostilities could resume if no breakthrough is achieved.

Analysts say Trump’s refusal to consider an extension of the ceasefire reduces the already narrow window for diplomacy and increases the risk of renewed confrontation.

Pakistan has been attempting to mediate between the two sides, hosting initial indirect contacts and seeking to bring both parties back to the negotiating table. However, with positions hardening in both Washington and Tehran, the prospects for a deal remain uncertain.

The situation underscores the volatility of the region, where diplomatic efforts are racing against time to prevent a return to open conflict.