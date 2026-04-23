IPL 2026: Royals cruise past Super Giants as Jadeja shines

Indian Premier League (IPL) action on Wednesday saw Rajasthan Royals register a commanding 40-run victory over the Lucknow Super Giants in Match 32 of the 2026 season.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted 159 for 6 in their 20 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja anchoring the innings with a composed unbeaten 43. The Royals recovered well after a steady middle phase, adding valuable late runs to set a competitive target.

In reply, Lucknow faltered under pressure and were bowled out for 119 in 18 overs, despite a fighting 55 from Mitchell Marsh. The Royals’ bowling attack proved decisive, led by Jofra Archer, who claimed three crucial wickets to break the back of the chase.

Jadeja’s all-round performance earned him the Player of the Match award, highlighting his impact with both bat and ball in a dominant team display.

The win strengthens Rajasthan’s position in the standings, while Lucknow continue to search for consistency as the tournament progresses.

Attention now shifts to Thursday’s blockbuster clash between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, one of the most storied rivalries in the IPL.

The high-profile encounter is expected to draw widespread attention, with veteran star MS Dhoni once again in the spotlight as Chennai look to challenge a strong Mumbai side.

The match will be broadcast live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television, continuing the network’s coverage of the IPL for cricket fans across the country.