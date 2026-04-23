International Sports
IPL 2026: Royals cruise past Super Giants as Jadeja shines
Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted 159 for 6 in their 20 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja anchoring the innings with a composed unbeaten 43.
Indian Premier League (IPL) action on Wednesday saw Rajasthan Royals register a commanding 40-run victory over the Lucknow Super Giants in Match 32 of the 2026 season.
Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted 159 for 6 in their 20 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja anchoring the innings with a composed unbeaten 43. The Royals recovered well after a steady middle phase, adding valuable late runs to set a competitive target.
In reply, Lucknow faltered under pressure and were bowled out for 119 in 18 overs, despite a fighting 55 from Mitchell Marsh. The Royals’ bowling attack proved decisive, led by Jofra Archer, who claimed three crucial wickets to break the back of the chase.
Jadeja’s all-round performance earned him the Player of the Match award, highlighting his impact with both bat and ball in a dominant team display.
The win strengthens Rajasthan’s position in the standings, while Lucknow continue to search for consistency as the tournament progresses.
Attention now shifts to Thursday’s blockbuster clash between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, one of the most storied rivalries in the IPL.
The high-profile encounter is expected to draw widespread attention, with veteran star MS Dhoni once again in the spotlight as Chennai look to challenge a strong Mumbai side.
The match will be broadcast live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television, continuing the network’s coverage of the IPL for cricket fans across the country.
International Sports
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Titans by 99 runs
The match was defined by a sensational innings from Tilak Varma, who struck an unbeaten 101 off just 45 deliveries to power Mumbai to a commanding total.
Mumbai Indians returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Monday, defeating Gujarat Titans by 99 runs in a dominant Indian Premier League encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
The match was defined by a sensational innings from Tilak Varma, who struck an unbeaten 101 off just 45 deliveries to power Mumbai to a commanding total. The left-hander’s maiden IPL century came at a crucial time for his side, lifting them out of a recent slump with a display of clean, aggressive hitting that dismantled the Gujarat bowling attack.
After a steady start, Varma accelerated sharply through the middle and death overs, finding boundaries with ease and maintaining a high strike rate to push Mumbai well beyond Gujarat’s reach.
In reply, Gujarat Titans faltered under scoreboard pressure. Their batting lineup failed to build partnerships as Mumbai’s bowlers tightened control early on. Ashwani Kumar led the charge with the ball, claiming four wickets in a disciplined spell that ensured the hosts never threatened the target.
Gujarat were eventually bowled out well short, handing Mumbai one of their most convincing wins of the season and snapping a four-match losing streak.
The result provides a timely boost for Mumbai Indians as the tournament enters a critical phase, while Gujarat Titans will be left searching for answers after a heavy defeat on home soil.
Attention now turns to Tuesday’s IPL fixture, where Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Delhi Capitals. Hyderabad will be aiming to continue their strong run of form, while Delhi are looking to secure an important victory to improve their standing in the competition.
All IPL matches are being broadcast live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television, providing fans nationwide with comprehensive coverage of the tournament.
Featured
Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings win IPL double-header
The results add further intensity to the league standings as teams continue their push for playoff positions.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) produced two matches yesterday, Sunday April 20, in the latest round of fixtures, with wins for the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings.
In the first match, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets in a tightly contested encounter. Rajasthan set a competitive total, but Kolkata managed the chase with two balls to spare in a controlled finish.
Bowler Varun Chakravarthy was named Player of the Match for his impactful spell, which helped restrict Rajasthan during the middle overs and shift momentum in Kolkata’s favour.
In the second match, Punjab Kings secured victory over the Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring contest. Punjab’s batting unit laid the foundation with an aggressive total, which their bowlers defended despite a late push from Lucknow.
Shikhar Dhawan was awarded Player of the Match for his key contribution at the top of the order.
The results add further intensity to the league standings as teams continue their push for playoff positions.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
Today’s match features the Gujarat Titans taking on the Mumbai Indians in what is expected to be a competitive clash between two strong sides.
Both teams will be aiming for consistency as the tournament progresses, with Gujarat looking to strengthen their position and Mumbai seeking momentum.
The match will be shown live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television Network.
International Sports
Sunrisers and DC secure wins as IPL momentum builds
With teams jostling for early dominance, Sunday’s matches could prove pivotal in shaping the race for playoff positions.
The Indian Premier League delivered another day of high drama on Saturday, with Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad registering important victories to boost their campaigns.
Delhi Capitals produced a composed chase to defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in Bengaluru. Recovering from early setbacks, half-centuries from KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs steadied the innings before a late flourish sealed the win with one ball to spare.
In Hyderabad, Sunrisers held their nerve to edge Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in a tightly contested match. Despite Chennai being well-placed in their chase of 195, disciplined bowling at the death turned the game in Hyderabad’s favour, highlighting their growing depth in attack.
The results leave both Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on six points, strengthening their positions in a tightly packed mid-table race as the tournament gathers pace.
Attention now shifts to Sunday’s fixtures, with two matches set to shape the standings further.
In Kolkata, Kolkata Knight Riders host Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens. Kolkata are under pressure after a string of defeats and are still searching for their first win, while Rajasthan will look to bounce back after a recent setback despite a strong start to the season.
Later, Punjab Kings face Lucknow Super Giants, with Punjab entering the clash as one of the form teams of the tournament. Unbeaten so far, they will aim to maintain momentum against a Lucknow side struggling for consistency and dealing with injury concerns.
With teams jostling for early dominance, Sunday’s matches could prove pivotal in shaping the race for playoff positions.
IPL fans can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television today to watch the scheduled double-header. Ariana Television will broadcast the matches live and exclusively across Afghanistan.
US wants to see unified response from Iran, White House says
IPL 2026: Royals cruise past Super Giants as Jadeja shines
Iran tightens grip on Hormuz as ceasefire uncertainty lingers
Tahawol: Ceasefire extension between US and Iran discussed
Saar: Rising arbitrary arrests of Afghan refugees in Pakistan discussed
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Russia deems US military presence in Afghanistan unacceptable
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
TAPI gas pipeline advances 25 km in Afghanistan
Russia backs Uzbekistan–Afghanistan trade hub, praises regional economic cooperation
Tahawol: Ceasefire extension between US and Iran discussed
Saar: Rising arbitrary arrests of Afghan refugees in Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s Security Concerns Over Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Islamic Emirate delegation’s visit to Brussels discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s failed efforts to impose war in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan launches media platform to improve access to information
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan, Belarus hold talks on fuel imports
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan to airlift 30,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia in 96 flights for Hajj 2026
-
Business5 days ago
Afghan commerce minister highlights trade trust and market stability at Antalya Forum
-
World3 days ago
UAE seeks US financial backstop amid Iran war fallout, warns of possible shift from dollar
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan and Russia discuss expansion of banking cooperation in Moscow meeting
-
International Sports4 days ago
Record eight Arab teams qualify for 2026 World Cup
-
World4 days ago
Arab and Islamic nations condemn Israel move on Somaliland