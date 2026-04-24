Israel, Lebanon extend ceasefire as Trump seeks ‘best deal’ with Iran

Israel and Lebanon extended their ceasefire for three weeks at a meeting at the White House brokered by President Donald Trump, ​who said he was prepared to wait for “the best deal” to end his conflict with Iran.

Fighting between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon has ‌been one of a number of sticking points to resolving the wider eight-week regional conflict, along with Iran’s nuclear ambitions and control of the crucial Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.

Trump said he was in no rush to reach a peace agreement and wanted it to be “everlasting,” while continuing to assert that the U.S. had a clear upper hand in the naval stand-off in the Strait.

A day after ​Iran flaunted its tightened grip over the key shipping corridor, Trump dismissed the threat posed by Iran’s “little wise-guy ships” and said he believed Tehran was ​hamstrung from making a deal because its leadership was in turmoil.

On Thursday, he said the U.S. Navy has orders to “shoot and ⁠kill” Iranian boats laying mines in the strait and the U.S. could knock out in a day any refurbishing of weapons that Iran may have made during ​a ceasefire in place since April 8.

But navigation in the passage remained effectively blocked, and the Iranian capture of two huge cargo ships was a reminder that the ​U.S. struggles to keep control of the strait and Tehran continued to cause trouble for oil markets and pose major strains to the global economy. The U.S. has maintained a blockade

IRANIAN UNITY

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday rejected Trump’s claim of disarray in the leadership describing it as “the enemy’s media operations” to maliciously undermine Iranian unity and security.

“Unity will become stronger and more solid, and ​enemies will become weaker and more humiliated,” he said in a post on X, as he remained out of the public eye since taking over from his ​father, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was killed by U.S. strikes in the early days of the war that began on February 28.

Trump said this week he would indefinitely extend ‌what had ⁠been a two-week ceasefire with Iran to allow for further peace talks, which have yet to be scheduled.

“Don’t rush me,” he said when asked how long he was willing to wait for a long-term peace deal. “I want to make the best deal … I want to have it everlasting.”

He ruled out the use of nuclear weapons, telling reporters they were unnecessary because the U.S. had “decimated” Iran with conventional arms.

“No, I wouldn’t use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody,” Trump ​said when asked by a reporter at ​the White House.

DEADLY WEEK

Despite the extension of ⁠their ceasefire, fighting continued in southern Lebanon as Israeli forces continued to pound the Iranian-backed Hezbollah targets following some of the deadliest days since their earlier deal to halt fighting on April 16.

The Israeli military said on Thursday that it killed two ​armed individuals in southern Lebanon after identifying them approaching soldiers and posing what it described as an immediate threat.

Those killed ​by Israeli strikes this ⁠week included Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil, according to a senior Lebanese military official and her employer, Al-Akhbar newspaper.

Hezbollah said it carried out four operations in south Lebanon on Wednesday in response to Israeli strikes. The group was not present at the ceasefire talks in Washington.

Israel has sought to make common cause with Lebanon’s government over Hezbollah, which was founded ⁠by Iran’s ​Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and which Beirut has been seeking to disarm peacefully for the past year.

Separately, ​before the announcement in Washington on Thursday, Israel warned it was ready to restart attacks on Iran.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel was waiting for a “green light” from the U.S. to resume the war, ​saying that if it did, it would begin by targeting Khamenei and “return Iran to a dark age.”