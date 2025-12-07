Latest News
US sets 2027 deadline for Europe-led NATO defense, officials say
Some officials on Capitol Hill are aware of and concerned about the Pentagon’s message to the Europeans, one U.S. official said.
The United States wants Europe to take over the majority of NATO’s conventional defense capabilities, from intelligence to missiles, by 2027, Pentagon officials told diplomats in Washington this week, a tight deadline that struck some European officials as unrealistic, Reuters reported.
The message, recounted by five sources familiar with the discussion, including a U.S. official, was conveyed at a meeting in Washington this week of Pentagon staff overseeing NATO policy and several European delegations.
The shifting of this burden from the U.S. to European members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization would dramatically change how the United States, a founding member of the post-war alliance, works with its most important military partners.
In the meeting, Pentagon officials indicated that Washington was not yet satisfied with the strides Europe has made to boost its defense capabilities since Russia’s expanded invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
The U.S. officials told their counterparts that if Europe does not meet the 2027 deadline, the U.S. may stop participating in some NATO defense coordination mechanisms, said the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.
Some officials on Capitol Hill are aware of and concerned about the Pentagon’s message to the Europeans, one U.S. official said.
Conventional defense capabilities include non-nuclear assets from troops to weapons and the officials did not explain how the U.S. would measure Europe’s progress toward shouldering most of the burden, read the report.
It was also not clear if the 2027 deadline represented the Trump administration position or only the views of some Pentagon officials. There are significant disagreements in Washington over the military role the U.S. should play in Europe.
Several European officials said that a 2027 deadline was not realistic no matter how Washington measures progress, since Europe needs more than money and political will to replace certain U.S. capabilities in the short term.
Among other challenges, NATO allies face production backlogs for military equipment they are trying to purchase. While U.S. officials have encouraged Europe to buy more U.S.-made materiel, some of the most prized U.S.-made weapons and defense systems would take years to be delivered if ordered today.
The U.S. also contributes capabilities that cannot simply be purchased, like unique intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance that have proven key to the Ukrainian war effort.
Asked for comment, a NATO official speaking for the alliance said European allies had begun taking more responsibility for the continent’s security, but did not comment on the 2027 deadline.
“Allies have recognized the need to invest more in defense and shift the burden on conventional defense” from the U.S. to Europe, the official said.
The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson said: “We’ve been very clear in the need for Europeans to lead in the conventional defense of Europe. We are committed to working through NATO coordination mechanisms to strengthen the alliance and ensure its long-term viability as European allies increasingly take on responsibility for conventional deterrence and defense in Europe.”
European nations have broadly accepted U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand they take more responsibility for their own security and have pledged big increases in defense spending, Reuters reported.
The European Union has set a target of making the continent ready to defend itself by 2030 and says it must fill gaps in its air defenses, drones, cyber warfare capabilities, munitions and other areas. Officials and analysts said even that deadline is highly ambitious.
The Trump administration has consistently argued that European allies need to contribute more to the NATO alliance, but it’s not always clear where the president stands on NATO.
On the campaign trail in 2024, Trump frequently bashed European allies, and he said he would encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade NATO countries that did not spend their fair share on defense.
But at the annual NATO leaders’ summit in June, Trump effusively praised European leaders for agreeing to a U.S. plan to boost the annual defense spending target for member states to 5% of gross domestic product.
In the months since, Trump has vacillated between a harder line on Russia – the bloc’s main opponent – and, more recently, a willingness to negotiate with Moscow over the Ukraine conflict. European officials have complained that they were largely cut out of those negotiations, read the report.
At a meeting of NATO foreign ministers this week, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said it was “obvious” NATO allies should take responsibility for Europe’s defense.
“Successive US Administrations have been saying this in one form or another pretty much my whole life…but our Administration means what it says,” Landau wrote on X.
Latest News
EU warns: Afghan women facing heightened risks need urgent protection
The EU reiterated its commitment to increasing support for Afghan women in dire circumstances, including improved access to protection services, legal aid, and emergency assistance.
The European Union has issued a renewed alert that Afghan women are becoming increasingly vulnerable amid migration, internal displacement, and ongoing return efforts, calling for swift measures to uphold their rights and dignity.
In a statement released during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, the EU emphasized that combating violence against women and ensuring their safety in times of crisis remains a core priority.
The EU mission in Afghanistan noted that women—particularly those living in remote or conflict-affected regions—face elevated threats of exploitation, abuse, and limited access to essential services.
“Ending violence, preserving dignity, and supporting women in times of crisis are central to our efforts. We prioritize the needs of the most vulnerable women in all our humanitarian and protection programs,” the statement said.
The EU reiterated its commitment to increasing support for Afghan women in dire circumstances, including improved access to protection services, legal aid, and emergency assistance.
As humanitarian needs continue to grow nationwide, the EU urged all parties to ensure Afghan women receive timely support and can live free from violence and discrimination.
Latest News
Three months on, Afghan women UN staff still barred from entering offices nationwide
The UN warns that the longer the restrictions persist, the greater the threat to life-saving services across the country.
It has now been three months since Afghanistan’s authorities imposed a nationwide ban preventing Afghan women staff and contractors from entering United Nations premises — a restriction the UN says continues to endanger critical humanitarian operations.
Despite being unable to access UN offices for 91 days, Afghan women personnel have continued their work remotely and within communities, delivering essential assistance to millions of people. Their efforts have supported families affected by recent earthquakes in eastern and northern Afghanistan, helped thousands of returnees arriving from Pakistan and Iran, and ensured vulnerable communities continue to receive food, clean water, healthcare, shelter, livelihood support, and climate-resilience assistance.
The UN warns that the longer the restrictions persist, the greater the threat to life-saving services across the country.
“Afghan women are indispensable to the United Nations’ work in Afghanistan,” the statement said, noting that women staff are essential to safely reaching Afghan women and girls and providing culturally appropriate support. “Assistance must be delivered by women, to women.”
The UN reiterated its strong opposition to the ban, calling it a violation of the organisation’s founding principles on equality and human rights, and stressing that it undermines its ability to fulfil its mandate in Afghanistan.
In response to the ongoing restrictions, UN agencies, funds and programmes have implemented additional interim operational adjustments and continue to evaluate feasible ways to sustain their principled humanitarian activities.
The United Nations again urged the Islamic Emirate to reverse the ban and ensure the safe, unrestricted access of Afghan women staff and contractors to UN offices and field locations — a necessary step, it said, to ensure aid reaches the women and girls who need it most.
Latest News
ILT20: Nissanka fires Gulf Giants to four-wicket win over Dubai Capitals
Azmatullah Omarzai dented the innings at crucial moments, finishing with 3/46 and tightening his grip on the White Belt for leading wicket-taker.
Pathum Nissanka produced his second consecutive half-century of the season on Saturday to guide Gulf Giants to a convincing four-wicket victory over Dubai Capitals, taking them to the top of the DP World ILT20 Season 4 standings.
Nissanka smashed 67 off just 31 deliveries in a dominant display that included six fours and five sixes. His 97-run stand with James Vince (50* off 45) proved decisive in the Giants’ chase of 161, which they completed with seven balls to spare at Dubai International Stadium.
Earlier, the Capitals posted 160/6 thanks to useful contributions from Sediqullah Atal (35), David Willey (29) and Jordan Cox (31). Captain Dasun Shanaka added late impetus with an unbeaten 23 off 9 balls, including two sixes in the final over.
But Azmatullah Omarzai dented the innings at crucial moments, finishing with 3/46 and tightening his grip on the White Belt for leading wicket-taker.
The Giants’ reply wobbled briefly after the early loss of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (9) but Nissanka took charge, hammering James Neesham for three sixes in the fourth over as the Giants cruised to 60/1 by the end of the powerplay. He reached his half-century in just 23 balls.
Mustafizur Rahman and Shanaka struck in back-to-back overs to remove Nissanka and Moeen Ali, but Vince held the chase together with a composed knock. Cameos from Omarzai (14 off 12) and Tom Moores (13 off 8) ensured the required rate never spiralled out of reach, and Vince sealed victory with a well-paced fifty.
In the first innings, after Omarzai removed Shayan Jahangir early, Atal and Willey stabilised the Capitals with a 61-run partnership. But the middle overs proved costly, producing only 18 runs between the 10th and 14th overs as wickets fell to Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson and Aayan Afzal Khan. Cox and Neesham revived the innings before Omarzai returned to snuff out the momentum by dismissing Cox and Rovman Powell in the 18th over.
Speaking after the match, Giants captain Moeen Ali praised his side’s all-round display: “Getting the points while knowing we can still play better is a good sign. We squeezed them well in the middle with the ball. Nissanka is a brilliant player, and Vince controlled the chase perfectly.”
Dubai Capitals skipper Dasun Shanaka admitted his team lost control through the middle overs: “Nissanka is in the form of his life — small guy, massive hitting. We lacked intent in the middle period. We waited too long to rotate strike. Powell and I probably should have gone earlier.”
Brief Scores:
Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals by 4 wickets
Dubai Capitals 160/6 (20 overs): Sediqullah Atal 35, Jordan Cox 31, David Willey 29, Dasun Shanaka 23*; Azmatullah Omarzai 3/46, Aayan Afzal Khan 1/3, Moeen Ali 1/23
Gulf Giants 161/6 (18.5 overs): Pathum Nissanka 67, James Vince 50*, Azmatullah Omarzai 14; Dasun Shanaka 2/16, Mustafizur Rahman 2/26
Player of the Match: Pathum Nissanka
EU warns: Afghan women facing heightened risks need urgent protection
Three months on, Afghan women UN staff still barred from entering offices nationwide
ILT20: Nissanka fires Gulf Giants to four-wicket win over Dubai Capitals
Doha Forum spotlights Afghanistan’s emerging role in regional connectivity
US sets 2027 deadline for Europe-led NATO defense, officials say
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Afghanistan records $580m in fruit exports in six months
Türkiye leads Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games medal table
Tashkent: Central Asian leaders say regional stability hinges on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Fresh tensions between Afghanistan-Pakistan discussed
Saar: Forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan and Iran
Tawsia: Kabul’s conditions for trade with Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Kabul’s terms for trade with Islamabad discussed
Saar: Strengthening Afghanistan-Iran economic ties discussed
Trending
-
International Sports5 days ago
Star-studded squads set to ignite DP World ILT20 Season 4
-
Latest News4 days ago
Situation along Afghan-Tajik border “not stable,” says Dushanbe
-
Latest News4 days ago
New meeting between Afghanistan and Pakistan held in Saudi Arabia
-
International Sports4 days ago
ILT20: Desert Vipers defeat Dubai Capitals as new season opens
-
Health4 days ago
Health ministry holds meeting with envoys of international organizations in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
1.5 million Afghans living with serious disabilities
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Moves toward peace between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
-
Latest News5 days ago
EU and UNESCO launch new initiative to boost literacy and economic resilience in Afghanistan