Ex-Pakistan captain says Rashid is greater than legendary cricketer Wasim Akram
Former Pakistan cricket captain Rashid Latif has boldly stated that Afghanistan’s star cricketer Rashid Khan is a greater cricketer than legendary bowler Wasim Akram.
Akram is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers of all time and is often referred to as The Sultan of Swing. He was part of the Pakistani squad which won the 1992 Cricket World Cup and he was instrumental in shaping Pakistan’s pace attack for over a decade.
Rashid on the other hand made his debut for an inexperienced Afghanistan team in international cricket in 2015 at the age of 17. He quickly rose to almost global superstar status and is now among the first names on wish lists of league teams around the world.
In 2018 he became the youngest cricketer to top the ICC ODI bowling rankings, the youngest man to captain an international side, and the fastest to 100 ODI wickets.
In December 2020, he was named the ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Decade and he has since gone on to notch up countless more records – his latest being the highest wicket-taker in T20 history.
Rashid went past previous record-holder Dwayne Bravo’s tally of 631 wickets during South Africa’s league tournament early this month.
After breaking Trinidadian Bravo’s record, Rashid said: “It’s a great achievement.”
“I never thought about it, if you asked 10 years before this if I would get there. It’s a proud feeling to be from Afghanistan and to be at that level where you top the table.”
And topping the table he certainly is, with cricket experts like Latif noting that Rashid was instrumental in helping the Afghanistan cricket team become more well-known and for putting them on the map.
“He is greater than Wasim Akram. I am sorry to say, but Rashid’s stature is bigger,” said Latif.
“I have only one piece of advice for Rashid Khan — improve your Test team and play more Test matches against Pakistan.”
Latif’s comments come just days before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 gets underway in Pakistan. Once again, Afghanistan will be eager to make a mark on the global stage.
Led by key players like Rashid, Mohammad Nabi, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the Afghan team will take to the field as a competitive force in world cricket.
Their spin-heavy attack, coupled with an improving batting lineup, makes them a dangerous team capable of causing major upsets.
Cricket fans meanwhile can stay tuned to Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN) as all Champions Trophy matches will be broadcast live across the country from Wednesday February 19.
Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Naderi and Hotak through to final
Ariana Snooker Championship semi-finals wrapped up on Sunday with Naveed Naderi and Raees Khan Hotak both moving on to the final on Monday.
In the first semi-final on Sunday, Naveed Naderi, who is ranked number 2 in Afghanistan, beat Zulmai Salamkhil 5-3.
Later in the day, Raees Khan Hotak, who is ranked number 4 in Afghanistan, defeated Nader Khan Rohani 5-4 in a fiercely contested match.
Hotak, who at 42 years of age, has over 40 domestic tournaments under his belt and has played in 30 international matches.
Naderi is 32 years old and while not as experienced as Hotak, he does have 35 domestic games to his name. He has also played in one international event.
Both players however have their eye on the title. Their match will get underway at 4pm Kabul time on Monday.
Snooker enthusiasts across Afghanistan can watch the exciting final on Monday live on Ariana Television, the Ariana Sports Facebook page, the Ariana Sports YouTube channel, and the Ariana Television website.
The match will start at 4pm but a preview show will be broadcast from 3pm. Stay tuned!
Mujeeb Ur Rahman replaces injured Ghazanfar in Mumbai Indians’ squad for IPL 2025
Mujeeb had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, but now joined MI at a fee of INR 2 crore ($230,000).
Afghanistan offspinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has replaced his countryman AM Ghazanfar in Mumbai Indians’ (MI) squad for IPL 2025 after an injured Ghazanfar was ruled out of the Champions Trophy, and the IPL that follows.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said recently that Ghazanfar had been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy due to a fractured vertebra sustained during Afghanistan’s tour of Zimbabwe last month.
Ghazanfar, who will be out of cricket for at least four months, will also miss out on IPL this year, his first contract with the league.
Mujeeb meanwhile last played at the IPL in 2021, for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Most recently, he was with Paarl Royals at the SA20, where his side lost to finalists Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Qualifier 2. However, he was Royals’ highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 14 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 23.14.
He wasn’t picked by Afghanistan for the Champions Trophy, as according to Ahmad Suliman Khil, their interim chief selector, “he has been advised by his doctor to focus on T20s for a while to ensure his full recovery before returning to ODIs”.
This was after he sustained a hand injury that left him out of cricket for five months. Only in November last year was he able to return.
Mujeeb had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, but now joined MI at a fee of INR 2 crore ($230,000).
The ICC Champions Trophy gets underway on Wednesday, February 19, in Pakistan when the hosts take on New Zealand. Afghanistan will play their first match on Friday, February 21, when they take on South Africa.
IPL will start on Friday, March 21 and run through to Sunday May 25.
Cricket fans meanwhile can stay tuned with Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN) as all Champions Trophy matches will be broadcast live across the country.
Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Quarterfinals conclude with thrilling matches
Zulmai Salamkhil clinched a 5-3 victory over Zarif Afzali in a gripping quarterfinal match on Saturday, securing his spot in the semifinals of the Ariana Snooker Championship.
In another electrifying encounter, Naweed Naderi edged out Mohammad Mir Noorzai 5-4, advancing to the semifinals after a fiercely contested game.
The day wrapped up with Nader Rohani delivering a dominant 5-1 win against Saleh Mohammad Mohammadi, solidifying his place in the semifinals.
Snooker enthusiasts across Afghanistan can watch the exciting semifinal matches, starting this Sunday, live on Ariana Television, the Ariana Sports Facebook page, the Ariana Sports YouTube channel, and the Ariana Television website. Stay tuned!
