IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings cruise past Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings secured a convincing 32-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Tuesday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) clash, delivering a polished all-round performance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai.

Batting first, Chennai posted a competitive 192/5 in their 20 overs, with valuable contributions from Sanju Samson (48) and Dewald Brevis (41), setting a challenging target.

In response, Kolkata struggled to build momentum and were restricted to 160/7, falling short despite a late push from the middle order. Spinner Noor Ahmad led the bowling effort with three crucial wickets, earning Player of the Match honours, as Chennai’s disciplined attack ensured the visitors never seriously threatened the total.

The result marks Chennai’s second consecutive win of the season, while Kolkata remain without a victory in the campaign so far.

Attention now turns to Wednesday’s fixture, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 23 of the tournament.

Bengaluru enter the contest boasting one of the strongest batting line-ups in the competition, having consistently posted totals above 200 this season. Lucknow, meanwhile, will rely on their disciplined bowling unit as they look to bounce back from a recent defeat and climb the standings.

With conditions in Bengaluru traditionally favouring batsmen, the encounter is widely expected to produce another high-scoring contest.

Broadcast details

Fans in Afghanistan will be able to follow the action live on Ariana Television, which is broadcasting IPL matches across the country.

As the tournament gathers pace, both on-field competition and global viewership continue to rise, with key fixtures attracting growing international attention.