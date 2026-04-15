International Sports
IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings cruise past Kolkata Knight Riders
Attention now turns to Wednesday’s fixture, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 23 of the tournament.
Chennai Super Kings secured a convincing 32-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Tuesday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) clash, delivering a polished all-round performance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai.
Batting first, Chennai posted a competitive 192/5 in their 20 overs, with valuable contributions from Sanju Samson (48) and Dewald Brevis (41), setting a challenging target.
In response, Kolkata struggled to build momentum and were restricted to 160/7, falling short despite a late push from the middle order. Spinner Noor Ahmad led the bowling effort with three crucial wickets, earning Player of the Match honours, as Chennai’s disciplined attack ensured the visitors never seriously threatened the total.
The result marks Chennai’s second consecutive win of the season, while Kolkata remain without a victory in the campaign so far.
Attention now turns to Wednesday’s fixture, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 23 of the tournament.
Bengaluru enter the contest boasting one of the strongest batting line-ups in the competition, having consistently posted totals above 200 this season. Lucknow, meanwhile, will rely on their disciplined bowling unit as they look to bounce back from a recent defeat and climb the standings.
With conditions in Bengaluru traditionally favouring batsmen, the encounter is widely expected to produce another high-scoring contest.
Broadcast details
Fans in Afghanistan will be able to follow the action live on Ariana Television, which is broadcasting IPL matches across the country.
As the tournament gathers pace, both on-field competition and global viewership continue to rise, with key fixtures attracting growing international attention.
International Sports
RCB, Gujarat Titans secure wins in Sunday IPL double-header
In the first match, Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets with eight balls to spare.
Two contrasting but equally compelling matches marked Sunday’s action in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with Gujarat Titans cruising to victory in the afternoon and Royal Challengers Bengaluru prevailing in a high-scoring evening clash.
In the first match, Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets with eight balls to spare. Lucknow posted 164/8 in their 20 overs, but Gujarat chased down the target comfortably, finishing on 165/3 in 18.4 overs.
Pacer Prasidh Krishna delivered a match-winning spell, taking 4/28 and earning Player of the Match honours. With the bat, captain Shubman Gill led from the front with 56 off 40 balls, while Jos Buttler added a quickfire 60, guiding Gujarat to a comfortable win.
The evening encounter at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in a run-fest. Bengaluru posted a formidable 240/4 in their 20 overs, powered by a blistering 78 from Phil Salt and a half-century from captain Rajat Patidar.
Mumbai Indians mounted a strong chase, finishing on 222/5, with Sherfane Rutherford top-scoring with 71 off 31 balls. However, the target proved too steep as Bengaluru held their nerve to secure victory.
The results continue to shape an increasingly competitive early phase of the IPL season, with teams beginning to build momentum in the standings.
Monday’s match
Attention now turns to Monday’s fixture, where Sunrisers Hyderabad face Rajasthan Royals. Both sides will be aiming to strengthen their positions, with key players expected to play decisive roles in what promises to be another closely fought contest.
All IPL matches are being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television Network (ATN) across Afghanistan.
International Sports
IPL double-header delivers thrills as teams battle for momentum
In the first match, Punjab Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.
Saturday’s double-header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings record important victories as the tournament gathered pace.
In the first match, Punjab Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.
In the second game, Chennai Super Kings overcame Delhi Capitals in a closely contested match, with Chennai holding their nerve in the decisive moments to secure the win.
CSK won by 23 runs.
The results provide both Punjab and Chennai with valuable momentum as teams begin to establish themselves in the early stages of the competition.
Sunday’s Matches
Attention now turns to Sunday’s double-header.
Lucknow Super Giants will face Gujarat Titans in the first match of the day, with both sides aiming to strengthen their position in the standings.
Later, Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-profile clash expected to deliver another thrilling contest.
All matches are being broadcast live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television Network.
International Sports
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets
Sent in to bat, RCB rode on a fighting half-century by skipper Rajat Patidar (63) to post 201 for 8.
Blistering fifties by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel powered Rajasthan Royals to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match here on Friday.
Sent in to bat, RCB rode on a fighting half-century by skipper Rajat Patidar (63) to post 201 for 8.
Virat Kohli (32), Romario Shepherd (22) and Venkatesh Iyer (29) also chipped in with useful contributions.
In reply, Sooryavanshi (78 off 26 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (81 not out off 43 balls) shared a 37-ball 108-run partnership for the second wicket to set the platform. Krunal Pandya (2/30) tried to bring them back with back-to-back wickets.
But Jurel, in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (24), completed the task with another 68-run stand, with two overs to spare.
For RR, Jofra Archer (2/33), Ravi Bishnoi (2/32) and Brijesh Sharma (2/37) took two wickets.
Earlier in the innings Rajat Patidar delivered a masterclass in calculated counter-offensive even as wickets fell regularly at the other end, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 201 for 8 against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Friday.
Patidar hit four sixes and as many boundaries in his 40-ball-63 which was largely responsible for RCB reaching a challenging score after being down and out at 94 for 6 at one stage.
Patidar nudged and pushed while keeping the scoreboard moving even as a lot of RCB batters, including the great Virat Kohli (32 off 16 balls), got out while trying to force the pace.
Towards the end, it was Impact Sub Venkatesh Iyer, who scored 29 off 15 balls, including 21 off the final over from Sandeep Sharma, which took the score past 200-run mark.
Following a steady drizzle ahead of the start of the match, the Barsapara 22-yard strip had enough underlying moisture that led to extra bounce, which accounted for both Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal, with Jofra Archer being the initial wrecker-in-chief.
Kohli played and missed a few with both bounce and seam movement causing some trouble but in between hit seven boundaries.
But once Ravi Bishnoi, who has tweaked his run-up to a circular bowled google to outfox Kohli, who went for an inside out lofted shot over covers, RCB’s troubles started.
Bishnoi got Krunal Pandya and then the unheralded Brijesh Sharma, a pick from Bengal Premier League T20, got one to skid into Jitesh Sharma’s pads to make it 76 for 5.
He also accounted for Tim David before Romario Shepherd hit the first six off the innings in the 12th over.
Towards the back end, Patidar showed his range, but none of it was better than putting his dancing shoes on and lofting Bishnoi into the stands.
Venkatesh, who was under immense pressure due to his price tag at KKR last year, had to be introduced as Impact Player in pursuit of extra runs, and he did his bit to prop up the score.
But, in the process, RCB had to sacrifice Suyash Sharma, a leg-break bowler, who could have been as effective as Bishnoi.
In end, RCB were 25 runs short of a par-score.
Broadcast Information
Cricket fans in Afghanistan can watch all the action live, as Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) holds exclusive rights to broadcast the IPL matches.
Games are being aired nationwide on Ariana Television, bringing the excitement of the tournament directly to viewers at home.
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