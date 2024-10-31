Regional
Lebanon, Israel could agree to ceasefire within days, Lebanese prime minister says
Hezbollah did not immediately comment on the leaked ceasefire proposal.
Lebanon's prime minister expressed hope on Wednesday that a ceasefire deal with Israel would be announced within days as Israel's public broadcaster published what it said was a draft agreement providing for an initial 60-day truce.
The document, which broadcaster Kan said was a leaked proposal written by Washington, said Israel would withdraw its forces from Lebanon within the first week of the 60-day ceasefire. It largely aligned with details reported earlier by Reuters based on two sources familiar with the matter.
Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he had not believed a deal would be possible until after Tuesday's U.S. presidential election. But he said he became more optimistic after speaking on Wednesday with U.S. envoy for the Middle East Amos Hochstein, who was due to travel to Israel on Thursday.
"Hochstein, during his call with me, suggested to me that we could reach an agreement before the end of the month and before Nov. 5th," Mikati told Lebanon's Al Jadeed television.
"We are doing everything we can and we should remain optimistic that in the coming hours or days, we will have a ceasefire," Mikati said.
The draft published by Kan was dated Saturday. When asked to comment, White House national security spokesperson Sean Savett said: "There are many reports and drafts circulating. They do not reflect the current state of negotiations.”
But Savett did not respond to a query on whether the version published by Kan was at least the basis for further negotiations.
The Israeli network said the draft had been presented to Israel's leaders. Israeli officials did not immediately comment.
Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah have been fighting for the past year in parallel with Israel's war in Gaza after Hezbollah struck Israeli targets in solidarity with its ally Hamas in Gaza.
The conflict in Lebanon has dramatically escalated over the last five weeks, with most of the 2,800 deaths reported by the Lebanese health ministry for the past 12 months occurring in that period.
Earlier on Wednesday, the group's new leader, Naim Qassem, said the Iran-backed armed group would agree to a ceasefire within certain parameters if Israel wanted to stop the war, but that Israel had so far not agreed to any proposal that could be discussed.
It was Qassem's first speech as secretary-general, a day after Hezbollah announced his election to the post after Israel assassinated the group's longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah.
Israel's operation against heavily armed Hezbollah in Lebanon continued to expand on Wednesday as the Israeli army launched heavy airstrikes on the eastern city of Baalbek, famed for its Roman temples, and nearby villages, security sources told Reuters.
Tens of thousands of Lebanese, including many who sought shelter in Baalbek from other areas, fled after an Israeli evacuation warning.
Bilal Raad, regional head of the Lebanese civil defence, said the scene was chaotic. "The whole city is in a panic trying to figure out where to go, there's a huge traffic jam," he said ahead of the bombardment.
Lebanon's health ministry said 19 people were killed in Israeli strikes on two towns in the Baalbek area on Wednesday.
It said 2,822 people have been killed in Israel's military campaign in Lebanon since October 2023. More than 1.2 million people have been displaced.
Following the airstrikes, the Israeli military said it had targeted Hezbollah fuel reservoirs in the Bekaa Valley region.
Responding to a question about Israel's bombardment of Baalbek, the U.S. State Department reiterated on Wednesday that Washington supports Israel's right to go after legitimate Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. But it said Israel must do so in a way that does not threaten civilians, critical civilian infrastructure and significant cultural heritage sites.
For a third straight day, Hezbollah reported intense fighting with Israeli forces in or around the southern town of Khiyam - the deepest Israel's troops are reported to have penetrated into Lebanon since fighting escalated five weeks ago.
Hezbollah also said it had targeted a military camp southeast of Tel Aviv in Israel with missiles.
The White House said U.S. security official Brett McGurk would visit Israel on Thursday along with Hochstein. A U.S. official had said they would be there to discuss a range of issues "including Gaza, Lebanon, hostages, Iran and broader regional matters".
The Lebanese prime minister did not comment on the draft proposal published by the Israeli network, which called for a permanent ceasefire to take effect after the initial 60-day period based on implementation of United Nations resolutions 1701 and 1559.
Mikati said Lebanon was ready to fully implement 1701, passed in 2006, which directed the demilitarisation of southern Lebanon and established a U.N. peacekeeping mission there.
Earlier this month, Hochstein told reporters in Beirut that better mechanisms for enforcement were needed as neither Israel nor Lebanon had fully implemented the 18-year-old resolution. The draft leaked on Wednesday called for creating an independent, international arrangement to oversee the ceasefire.
Resolution 1559 was adopted in 2004 and called for disbanding and disarming all militias in Lebanon.
Germany recalls envoy to Iran over execution of German-Iranian national
“We have sent our strongest protest against the actions of the Iranian regime & reserve the right to take further action,” the foreign ministry said in a post on X.
Germany has recalled its ambassador to Iran over the execution of German-Iranian national Jamshid Sharmahd and summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires to voice Berlin's protest, the German foreign office said on Tuesday.
Germany's ambassador in Tehran protested in the strongest possible terms against the killing of Sharmahd, the post said, adding that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had recalled the ambassador to Berlin for consultations.
Iranian state media said on Monday Sharmahd was put to death after he was convicted of carrying out terrorist attacks.
"No terrorist enjoys impunity in Iran. Even if supported by Germany," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on X.
"Iranian national Jamshid Sharmahd openly and unashamedly led a terrorist attack on a mosque that killed 14 innocent people."
Iranian state media reported on Tuesday that the German ambassador was summoned by the foreign ministry over "interventionist comments" made by German officials against the Iranian judiciary's decision.
"Support for Sharmahd contradicts the German government's claims in regards to the rule of law, the protection of human rights, and the fight against terrorism," the foreign ministry said according to state media.
Sharmahd, who also holds U.S. residency, was sentenced to death in 2023 on charges of "corruption on earth", a capital offence under Iran's Islamic laws.
He was accused by Iran of heading a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly 2008 bombing and planning other attacks.
His daughter Gazelle Sharmahd, also on X, demanded proof of his execution and called for the immediate return of her father.
Hezbollah elects Naim Qassem to succeed slain head Nasrallah
He was appointed as Hezbollah’s deputy chief in 1991 by the armed group’s then-secretary general Abbas al-Musawi, who was killed by an Israeli helicopter attack the following year.
Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said on Tuesday it had elected deputy head Naim Qassem to succeed slain secretary general Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air attack on Beirut's southern suburb over a month ago.
The group said in a written statement that its Shura Council had elected Qassem, 71, in accordance with its established mechanism for choosing a secretary general, Reuters reported.
He was appointed as Hezbollah's deputy chief in 1991 by the armed group's then-secretary general Abbas al-Musawi, who was killed by an Israeli helicopter attack the following year.
Qassem remained in his role when Nasrallah became leader, and has long been one of Hezbollah's leading spokesmen, conducting interviews with foreign media, including as cross-border hostilities with Israel raged over the last year.
Nasrallah was killed on Sept. 27, and senior Hezbollah figure Hashem Safieddine - considered the most likely successor - was killed in Israeli strikes a week later.
Since Nasrallah's killing, Qassem has given three televised addresses, including one on Oct. 8 in which he said the armed group supported efforts to reach a ceasefire for Lebanon.
Iran says it will ‘use all available tools’ to respond to Israel’s attack
Iran’s foreign ministry says the nature of Iran’s response depends on the nature of the Israeli attack
Tehran will "use all available tools" to respond to Israel's weekend attack on military targets in Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.
Iran previously played down Israel's air attack on Saturday, saying it caused only limited damage, while U.S. President Joe Biden called for a halt to escalation that has raised fears of an all-out conflagration in the Middle East, Reuters reported.
Speaking at a weekly televised news conference, Baghaei said: "(Iran) will use all available tools to deliver a definite and effective response to the Zionist regime (Israel)".
The nature of Iran's response depends on the nature of the Israeli attack, Baghaei added, without elaborating.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that Iranian officials should determine how best to demonstrate Iran's power to Israel, adding that the Isreli attack should "neither be downplayed nor exaggerated".
Scores of Israeli jets completed three waves of strikes before dawn on Saturday against missile factories and other sites near Tehran and in western Iran, Israel's military said.
The heavily armed arch-enemies have engaged in a cycle of retaliatory moves against each other for months, with Saturday's strike coming after an Iranian missile barrage on Oct. 1, much of which Israel said was downed by its air defences.
Iran backs Hezbollah, which is engaged in heavy fighting with Israeli forces in Lebanon, and also the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which is battling Israel in the Gaza Strip.
