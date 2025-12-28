Saar
Saar: strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s trade relations with regional countries discussed
Saar: Discussion on critiquing Trump’s immigration policy
Saar: Discussion over the fate of Ukraine’s war
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Iran Stresses Expanding Cooperation with Afghanistan
Latest News5 hours ago
UN: four in five Kabul residents live in informal settlements
Latest News6 hours ago
Ex-US envoy Khalilzad visits Kabul, meets with FM Muttaqi
World8 hours ago
Putin says Russia will achieve its Ukraine aims by force if Kyiv doesn’t want peace
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Regional4 weeks ago
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
Latest News2 weeks ago
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Latest News1 week ago
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: 46th anniversary of former Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s trade relations with regional countries discussed
Saar4 days ago
Saar: Discussion on critiquing Trump’s immigration policy
Business3 days ago
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Latest News4 days ago
Omari and Iranian ambassador meet to strengthen Afghan migrant labor ties
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s actions target militants, not religious sites: Khawaja Asif
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan’s Embassy in Tokyo to suspend operations
Sport4 days ago
Cricket fever set to soar as ATN secures exclusive rights to air IPL in Afghanistan
Sport4 days ago
FC Goa to take on FC Istiklol in next AFC Champions League Two match
Business4 days ago
Russia eyes trans-Afghan railway to expand regional trade corridors
Regional2 days ago
UAE President arrives in Pakistan on first official visit