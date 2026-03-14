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Saar: UN meeting on UNAMA mission in Afghanistan discussed

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Tahawol: Afghan, Chinese FMs’ phone talks discussed

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March 14, 2026

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India condemns Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan

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9 hours ago

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March 14, 2026

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The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has condemned recent airstrikes by Pakistan on Afghanistan’s territory.

In a statement, Ministry spokesperson Shri Randhir Jaiswal said the attacks resulted in the deaths of several civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

He described the strikes as yet another act of aggression by Pakistan, which continues to oppose the idea of an independent Afghanistan.

India reiterated that Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be fully respected.

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Regional

RGC navy commander claims attacks on three US military bases

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11 hours ago

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March 14, 2026

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Ali Reza Tangsiri, commander of the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said Saturday Iranian naval forces have carried out several waves of attacks against US forces at American military bases in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Tangsiri said the strikes targeted the Al Dhafra base in Abu Dhabi, Al Udeiri in Kuwait and Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain.

According to him, Patriot radar systems, aircraft and aircraft fuel storage facilities were among the targets of the attacks.

US officials have not yet commented on the claims.

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