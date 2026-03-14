Saar: UN meeting on UNAMA mission in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghan, Chinese FMs’ phone talks discussed
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India condemns Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has condemned recent airstrikes by Pakistan on Afghanistan’s territory.
In a statement, Ministry spokesperson Shri Randhir Jaiswal said the attacks resulted in the deaths of several civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.
He described the strikes as yet another act of aggression by Pakistan, which continues to oppose the idea of an independent Afghanistan.
India reiterated that Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be fully respected.
Regional
RGC navy commander claims attacks on three US military bases
Ali Reza Tangsiri, commander of the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said Saturday Iranian naval forces have carried out several waves of attacks against US forces at American military bases in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Bahrain.
Tangsiri said the strikes targeted the Al Dhafra base in Abu Dhabi, Al Udeiri in Kuwait and Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain.
According to him, Patriot radar systems, aircraft and aircraft fuel storage facilities were among the targets of the attacks.
US officials have not yet commented on the claims.
Tahawol: Afghan, Chinese FMs’ phone talks discussed
Saar: UN meeting on UNAMA mission in Afghanistan discussed
India condemns Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan
RGC navy commander claims attacks on three US military bases
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