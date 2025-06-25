Tahawol: End of Israel-Iran 12-day war reviewed

Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has described the elevation of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Turkey to ambassadorial level as a sign of good cooperation and positive ties between the two countries, stating: “We can almost say that relations between Turkey and Afghanistan have now become normal.”

According to a video published by Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, the Head of Public Relations at the Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi made these remarks during the official introduction ceremony of Saneullah Farahmand, the new ambassador of the Islamic Emirate to Turkey.

In addition to the official delegation of IEA, a number of Afghan community elders and scholars residing in Ankara were also present at the ceremony.

Muttaqi considered the restoration of diplomatic ties between Kabul and Ankara to the ambassadorial level after four years a significant achievement.

According to him, Afghanistan and Turkey currently have “very good relations.”

He added that a large number of Turkish nationals are daily obtaining visas from Afghanistan’s embassy and consulate for purposes of investment and tourism, and are traveling to the country.