Tahawol: End of Israel-Iran 12-day war reviewed
Afghanistan and Turkey relations almost normalized: Acting FM Muttaqi
Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has described the elevation of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Turkey to ambassadorial level as a sign of good cooperation and positive ties between the two countries, stating: “We can almost say that relations between Turkey and Afghanistan have now become normal.”
According to a video published by Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, the Head of Public Relations at the Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi made these remarks during the official introduction ceremony of Saneullah Farahmand, the new ambassador of the Islamic Emirate to Turkey.
In addition to the official delegation of IEA, a number of Afghan community elders and scholars residing in Ankara were also present at the ceremony.
Muttaqi considered the restoration of diplomatic ties between Kabul and Ankara to the ambassadorial level after four years a significant achievement.
According to him, Afghanistan and Turkey currently have “very good relations.”
He added that a large number of Turkish nationals are daily obtaining visas from Afghanistan’s embassy and consulate for purposes of investment and tourism, and are traveling to the country.
Saar: Iran’s call for continuation of nuclear efforts discussed
AFPL: Zaher Asad 3–2 Arya Forj, Sadaqat FC 9–3 Perozi Panjshir
Zaher Asad FC edged past Arya Forj with a 3–2 victory in the 35th match of the Afghanistan Premier Futsal League on Wednesday.
In the 36th fixture, Sadaqat FC delivered a dominant performance, overwhelming Omid FC with a commanding 9–3 win.
All matches are taking place at the Futsal Gymnasium of the Afghanistan Football Federation in Kabul.
Looking ahead, the 37th match will see Perozi Panjshir face off against Zaitoon FC on Thursday.
In the 38th clash, Noorzad FC will take on Maihan Jawanan.
Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the AFPL matches live on Ariana Television Network (ATN).
