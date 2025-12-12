Latest News
Türkiye ready to help uphold Pakistan-Afghanistan truce, Erdogan tells Sharif
Türkiye stands ready to help sustain the truce between Pakistan and Afghanistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif during their meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
According to Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications, Erdogan said Ankara is committed to strengthening its “good relations” with Islamabad and will work to deepen cooperation in energy, trade and investment.
Welcoming the recent extension of the Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire, Erdogan noted Ankara’s readiness to contribute to the mechanism established to maintain the absence of conflict.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are organized by militants operating from Afghan soil.
The Islamic Emirate, however, denies the allegation, saying it cannot be held responsible for security in Pakistan.
Trade between the two countries was halted on October 11 following airstrikes in Afghanistan and clashes near the Durand Line.
Latest News
Pakistan PM urges international pressure on IEA to curb terrorism
Speaking at a high-level forum in Turkmenistan dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust 2025, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s status of permanent neutrality, Sharif said the region is once again facing a rising threat.
“The scourge of terrorism is raising its head yet again, and this time unfortunately from Afghan soil,” he stated. “As we are dealing with this menace, we need the international community to urge the Afghan Taliban regime (IEA) to fulfil its international obligations and commitments and rein in terrorist elements operating from its territory.”
Sharif also expressed appreciation for regional countries that have been working to de-escalate conflicts and promote stability.
“We are very grateful to our brotherly countries — Qatar, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iran — for their sincere desire and efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire, which as I speak is still very fragile,” he added.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are organized by militants operating from Afghan soil.
The Islamic Emirate, however, denies the allegation, saying it cannot be held responsible for security in Pakistan.
Trade between the two countries was halted on October 11 following airstrikes in Afghanistan and clashes near the Durand Line.
Latest News
US claims 2,000 evacuated Afghans have links to terrorist groups
Joe Kent, Director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), told a congressional committee that two thousand Afghans evacuated to the United States in 2021 are believed to have links to terrorist organizations.
Kent said these individuals are part of a group of 88,000 Afghans who entered the United States under the “Operation Allies Welcome” program following the collapse of the former Afghan government. According to him, these evacuees “were not properly vetted,” and the screening process was insufficient.
He also referred to the recent attack in Washington, D.C., in which an Afghan evacuee shot two National Guard soldiers, killing one and injuring the other. Kent said the attacker had also arrived in the United States through the Afghan evacuation effort.
The NCTC director added that U.S. security agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, are jointly investigating the two thousand Afghans identified as having suspected links to terrorist organizations. He said that in addition to Afghans, U.S. authorities have also identified 16,000 people from other countries who entered the United States despite having “possible ties” to terrorist groups.
These claims come as debates continue in Washington over how the Afghan evacuation was managed and the security implications that followed.
Latest News
Iran to host regional meeting on Afghanistan next week
Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has announced that Tehran will host a regional meeting on Afghanistan next week.
Referring to Iran’s ongoing consultations with neighboring countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan, aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region, he said: “The Islamic Republic of Iran attaches fundamental importance to security and stability in our neighboring environment, and in this regard, spares no effort to reduce tensions among regional countries and to strengthen mutual understanding.”
He described the upcoming meeting as the result of consultations held at various levels with neighboring countries and other regional actors, expressing hope that this initiative will play an effective role in enhancing regional cohesion and easing tensions.
According to Baqaei, the regional meeting will take place next week in Tehran, hosted by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and will be attended by special representatives for Afghan affairs from Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, China, and Russia.
Pakistan PM urges international pressure on IEA to curb terrorism
Türkiye ready to help uphold Pakistan-Afghanistan truce, Erdogan tells Sharif
Tajik investors express interest in cement production in Afghanistan
US claims 2,000 evacuated Afghans have links to terrorist groups
Iran to host regional meeting on Afghanistan next week
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Afghanistan records $580m in fruit exports in six months
Tashkent: Central Asian leaders say regional stability hinges on Afghanistan
Afghan Abdalyan beat Sri Lanka A by 3 wickets in Rising Stars Asia Cup opener
Afghanistan U19 cricket team defeats India A U19
Saar: Calls to avoid using Afghan soil against nations
Tahawol: UNSC meeting outcome regarding Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Ongoing Kabul–Islamabad tensions discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s warning on Afghanistan reiterated
Saar: UN’s meeting on Afghanistan reviewed
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
ILT20: Desert Vipers edge Gulf Giants in historic super over thriller
-
4 days ago
Iran seeks broad expansion of cooperation with Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan’s citrus export crisis deepens amid ongoing Afghanistan trade route closure
-
Latest News4 days ago
Doha Forum: Dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan key to regional connectivity
-
Regional3 days ago
Six Pakistani soldiers killed in TTP attack in Kurram District
-
Business3 days ago
Trade bodies warn almost 11,000 Afghan transit containers stuck at Karachi port
-
Latest News4 days ago
US reviews green cards from 19 countries; Suspends Afghan-related processing
-
World3 days ago
Powerful 7.6 earthquake hits northern Japan, tsunami warnings issued