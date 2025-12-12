Türkiye ready to help uphold Pakistan-Afghanistan truce, Erdogan tells Sharif

Türkiye stands ready to help sustain the truce between Pakistan and Afghanistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif during their meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

According to Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications, Erdogan said Ankara is committed to strengthening its “good relations” with Islamabad and will work to deepen cooperation in energy, trade and investment.

Welcoming the recent extension of the Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire, Erdogan noted Ankara’s readiness to contribute to the mechanism established to maintain the absence of conflict.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are organized by militants operating from Afghan soil.

The Islamic Emirate, however, denies the allegation, saying it cannot be held responsible for security in Pakistan.

Trade between the two countries was halted on October 11 following airstrikes in Afghanistan and clashes near the Durand Line.