12 killed in recent rainfall, snowfall and flooding across Afghanistan
Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority has announced that 12 people have lost their lives and 11 others have been injured as a result of recent rainfall, snowfall and flooding over the past three days in 11 provinces across the country.
The affected provinces include Kapisa, Parwan, Daikundi, Uruzgan, Kandahar, Helmand, Badghis, Faryab, Badakhshan, Herat, and Farah.
According to the authority, 274 houses were completely destroyed during this period, while another 1,558 homes sustained partial damage.
In addition, eight mosques, 209 kilometers of roads, and several shops were damaged, while around 1,200 animals perished.
IEA leader makes new appointments in interior ministry
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, announced that, under the decree of Supreme Leader Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, a series of new appointments have been made within the Ministry of Interior.
The appointments are as follows:
-
Gul Haidar Shafaq, former governor of Jowzjan, appointed as Governor of Bamyan.
-
Abdullah Sarhadi, former governor of Bamyan, appointed as Governor of Jowzjan.
-
Ahmad Shah Dindoost, former commander of the 205 Al-Badr Army Corps, appointed as Governor of Sar-e Pol.
-
Andarzgul Abdullah, former Chief of Staff of the 201 Khalid bin Walid Army Corps, appointed as Deputy Governor of Laghman.
-
Ghulam-ur-Rahman Haidari, former head of the Anti-Corruption Department of the General Directorate of Administration, appointed as Deputy Governor of Nangarhar.
-
Makhdoom Abdulkhabeer, former commander of the Tulay base in Sar-e Pol, appointed as Police Chief of Samangan.
-
Mohammad Ismail Faiz, former head of intelligence in Kunduz, appointed as Police Chief of Laghman.
-
Mullah Abdullah, former district governor of Upper Maiwand, Kandahar, appointed as Commissioner of Spin Boldak.
-
Sayed Mohammad Waris, former commander of the Kandahar Zone Support Battalion, appointed as District Governor of Upper Maiwand, Kandahar.
-
Mullah Ahmadullah Salim, former head of Kandahar’s 8th Security Zone, appointed as Commander of the Kandahar Zone Support Battalion.
Afghanistan calls for restraint amid Saudi-UAE tensions in Yemen
Amid rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in Yemen, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has stated that it is closely monitoring recent developments and values the efforts of all relevant parties to achieve national unity, peace, and stability in the country.
In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on all sides to avoid any actions that could threaten the security and stability of Yemen and the wider region.
The ministry expressed hope that all stakeholders, particularly Yemeni parties, prioritize resolving disputes through dialogue and mutual understanding, in order to prevent further instability.
Recently, Saudi-led coalition forces launched an attack on the port city of Al-Mukalla in southern Yemen. Riyadh claimed the strike targeted a weapons shipment linked to the United Arab Emirates, reportedly intended for separatist groups.
Following the incident, the United Arab Emirates announced its decision to withdraw its forces from Yemen.
Iran to grant long-term residency to Afghan refugees
Morteza Mahmoudi, a member of Iran’s parliamentary committee on internal affairs, announced that Afghan refugees with over 30 years of residence in Iran, along with their second and third-generation descendants, will receive long-term residency under official government support.
Speaking to Iranian media, Mahmoudi emphasized that this support applies to individuals who meet legal and ethical requirements and have no criminal or security records.
He stated, “These individuals are an integral part of Iran’s social and economic fabric, and our approach toward them is humanitarian, civilizational, and supportive—not temporary or security-focused.”
The announcement comes as the Iranian Parliament finalizes the National Immigration Organization bill, raising hopes for a fair and systematic resolution of Afghan refugees’ status in the country.
