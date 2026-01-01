12 killed in recent rainfall, snowfall and flooding across Afghanistan

Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority has announced that 12 people have lost their lives and 11 others have been injured as a result of recent rainfall, snowfall and flooding over the past three days in 11 provinces across the country.

The affected provinces include Kapisa, Parwan, Daikundi, Uruzgan, Kandahar, Helmand, Badghis, Faryab, Badakhshan, Herat, and Farah.

According to the authority, 274 houses were completely destroyed during this period, while another 1,558 homes sustained partial damage.

In addition, eight mosques, 209 kilometers of roads, and several shops were damaged, while around 1,200 animals perished.