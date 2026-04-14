Afghanistan, Uzbekistan strengthen ties with $524 million in trade deals

Herat has taken a major step forward as a regional trade powerhouse, with 14 commercial agreements worth over $524 million signed during a high-level business conference linking Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

The conference, held on Tuesday in Herat, brought together senior government officials and influential business leaders from Herat and Andijan, creating a dynamic platform to deepen economic cooperation, unlock new investment opportunities, and strengthen cross-border partnerships.

Speaking at the event, Fayez Ahmad Khwafi, Deputy for Provincial Affairs at the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, highlighted the growing importance of economic ties between the two nations. He pointed to Herat’s strategic position as a gateway for trade, emphasizing the critical role of the Islam Qala and Torghundi ports in driving regional commerce.

Khwafi stressed that continued exchange between business delegations is essential to sustaining momentum, describing the collaboration between Herat and Andijan as a significant move toward expanding bilateral trade and fostering long-term economic growth.

Adding further weight to the initiative, the Governor of Herat welcomed the agreements and confirmed plans for an upcoming delegation visit to Andijan—signaling a commitment to building even stronger relationships with Uzbek investors and traders.

The event drew wide participation from key stakeholders, including the governors of both regions, heads of national chambers of commerce, and a large contingent of private sector representatives.

Officials say the agreements span multiple industries and are expected to deliver a meaningful boost to trade between Kabul and Tashkent, reinforcing a shared vision for stronger regional economic integration.