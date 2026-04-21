Latest News
Aid agencies launch operation to assist conflict-affected communities in Nuristan
Humanitarian agencies said they are continuing to work closely with local communities to ensure aid reaches those most in need.
Humanitarian organisations have begun a multi-day operation to deliver urgently needed assistance to communities in eastern Nuristan Province, where ongoing conflict has left thousands without access to basic services for more than six weeks.
The effort is being coordinated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) and the World Food Programme (WFP), working together to reach previously inaccessible areas.
According to humanitarian agencies, around 136,000 people — representing roughly 17,000 households — in the districts of Kamdesh District and Barg-e-Matal District have faced severe shortages of food, healthcare and essential household items due to insecurity and restricted access over the past two months.
Since early April, aid organisations have engaged in ongoing dialogue with all parties to the conflict to secure safe and unimpeded access for neutral humanitarian operations. Following these discussions, delivery of assistance has now begun.
Initial efforts are focused on distributing food, medical supplies and other essential relief items. The reopening of access routes into Nuristan has also allowed markets to gradually restock, while medical evacuations have resumed.
Humanitarian agencies said they are continuing to work closely with local communities to ensure aid reaches those most in need. Early assessments indicate that significant needs remain, particularly in food security, healthcare and basic services.
The organisations involved reaffirmed their commitment to operating under principles of neutrality, independence and impartiality, and called for continued cooperation from all parties to ensure sustained access to vulnerable populations.
Latest News
Afghan goes on trial in US for Kabul airport bombing in 2021
The suicide bombing was carried out by Abdul Rahman al-Logari, who detonated an explosive device at approximately 5:36 p.m.
An Afghan national has gone on trial in a U.S. federal court over his alleged role in the deadly 2021 bombing at Kabul airport during the final days of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Mohammad Sharifullah, also known as “Jafar,” faces a charge of providing and conspiring to provide material support to ISIS-K, the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group, resulting in death. He has pleaded not guilty.
The attack, which took place on August 26, 2021, at Kabul airport, killed more than 180 people, including 13 U.S. service members, as thousands of Afghans crowded the facility seeking evacuation amid the Islamic Emirate return to power.
A jury was selected on Monday, with opening statements and witness testimony beginning shortly thereafter. If convicted, Sharifullah could face life imprisonment.
Prosecutors allege that Sharifullah helped prepare for the bombing at Abbey Gate, the airport’s main entry point during the evacuation. According to court filings, he admitted during FBI interviews that he scouted a route for the attacker, checking for security presence and reporting back to other ISIS-K (Daesh) members that the route was clear.
The suicide bombing was carried out by Abdul Rahman al-Logari, who detonated an explosive device at approximately 5:36 p.m.
Sharifullah told investigators he had been released from prison about two weeks before the attack and was subsequently recruited, receiving a motorcycle and a mobile phone, prosecutors said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney John Gibbs told the court that the defendant spoke extensively with authorities, participating in multiple FBI interviews conducted in Pakistan, during transit to the United States, and after arrival.
“You will hear his words, and you will see a great deal of evidence of his guilt,” Gibbs said in his opening remarks.
However, defence attorney Geremy Kamens rejected the allegations, arguing that the wrong person had been charged and that any statements made by Sharifullah were obtained under duress.
“This man, Mohammad Sharifullah, had nothing to do with it,” Kamens told the court, adding that the central issue was identifying who was truly responsible.
Expert testimony from Bruce Hoffman provided jurors with context on ISIS operations and described the situation at the airport ahead of the bombing as “complete pandemonium.”
During cross-examination, the defence sought to shift attention toward the IEA’s control over Kabul at the time, highlighting their influence in the days leading up to the attack.
In April 2023, IEA authorities said they had killed an ISIS-K figure described as the mastermind behind the Abbey Gate bombing, an operation carried out without U.S. involvement, according to officials from the administration of Joe Biden.
The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has faced sustained criticism over its execution, particularly in the wake of the airport attack.
International Sports
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Titans by 99 runs
The match was defined by a sensational innings from Tilak Varma, who struck an unbeaten 101 off just 45 deliveries to power Mumbai to a commanding total.
Mumbai Indians returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Monday, defeating Gujarat Titans by 99 runs in a dominant Indian Premier League encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
The match was defined by a sensational innings from Tilak Varma, who struck an unbeaten 101 off just 45 deliveries to power Mumbai to a commanding total. The left-hander’s maiden IPL century came at a crucial time for his side, lifting them out of a recent slump with a display of clean, aggressive hitting that dismantled the Gujarat bowling attack.
After a steady start, Varma accelerated sharply through the middle and death overs, finding boundaries with ease and maintaining a high strike rate to push Mumbai well beyond Gujarat’s reach.
In reply, Gujarat Titans faltered under scoreboard pressure. Their batting lineup failed to build partnerships as Mumbai’s bowlers tightened control early on. Ashwani Kumar led the charge with the ball, claiming four wickets in a disciplined spell that ensured the hosts never threatened the target.
Gujarat were eventually bowled out well short, handing Mumbai one of their most convincing wins of the season and snapping a four-match losing streak.
The result provides a timely boost for Mumbai Indians as the tournament enters a critical phase, while Gujarat Titans will be left searching for answers after a heavy defeat on home soil.
Attention now turns to Tuesday’s IPL fixture, where Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Delhi Capitals. Hyderabad will be aiming to continue their strong run of form, while Delhi are looking to secure an important victory to improve their standing in the competition.
All IPL matches are being broadcast live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television, providing fans nationwide with comprehensive coverage of the tournament.
Latest News
Robat Paryan railway station nearing completion, says Herat governor
Noor Ahmad Islamjar has said construction of the Robat Paryan railway station in Herat Province is progressing steadily and is expected to be completed in the near future.
During an inspection of operations along the Khaf–Herat railway line, the governor visited the Robat Paryan station project and reviewed work across different sections, according to a statement from his office.
Islamjar provided guidance to project officials and called for efforts to accelerate implementation, the statement said.
He noted that the station is being built to international standards and added that, once completed, the railway line will be extended to Robat Paryan.
Project officials, meanwhile, said work is being expedited and expressed confidence that the station will soon become operational.
Afghan goes on trial in US for Kabul airport bombing in 2021
Aid agencies launch operation to assist conflict-affected communities in Nuristan
JD Vance expected in Pakistan for talks despite uncertainty over Iran’s participation
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Titans by 99 runs
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan agree on framework to boost trade and transit
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Russia deems US military presence in Afghanistan unacceptable
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
TAPI gas pipeline advances 25 km in Afghanistan
Afghani strengthens nearly 10% against US dollar amid banking sector reforms
Tahawol: Pakistan’s failed efforts to impose war in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Demand for the country’s exports to Iran discussed
Tahawol: Fragile ceasefire between Iran and US discussed
Saar: Fate of Kabul–Islamabad talks in China reviewed
Tahawol: Reasons behind re-blocking of Strait of Hormuz discussed
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