Tahawol
Tahawol: Cooperation between Afghanistan and Central Asia discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Calls to strengthen Afghanistan’s border security
Tahawol
Tahawol: Consequences of US blockade on Strait of Hormuz discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Failure of US–Iran talks in Islamabad discussed
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Cooperation between Afghanistan and Central Asia discussed
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Calls for recognition of IEA discussed
Regional6 hours ago
Iran’s Foreign Minister meets Pakistani Army Chief in Tehran amid mediation efforts
Latest News9 hours ago
IEA FM discusses recent Kabul–Islamabad talks in China with Saudi ambassador
Latest News10 hours ago
UN says aid to Afghans remained steady despite funding pressures in 2025
Latest News1 week ago
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Latest News3 weeks ago
Russia deems US military presence in Afghanistan unacceptable
Latest News1 week ago
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
Latest News2 weeks ago
TAPI gas pipeline advances 25 km in Afghanistan
Business3 weeks ago
Afghani strengthens nearly 10% against US dollar amid banking sector reforms
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Cooperation between Afghanistan and Central Asia discussed
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Calls for recognition of IEA discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Calls to strengthen Afghanistan’s border security
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Discussion on UN sanctions list updates on IEA members
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Consequences of US blockade on Strait of Hormuz discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan’s new cricket head coach Richard Pybus arrives in Kabul
-
Regional4 days ago
Iranian source says US has agreed to unfreeze Iranian funds held in Qatar, other countries
-
Latest News3 days ago
China establishes new Xinjiang county near sensitive border region
-
World5 days ago
US, Iran teams in Pakistan for peace talks amid doubts over Lebanon, sanctions
-
World4 days ago
At least 30 dead in stampede at Haiti’s historic Laferriere Citadel
-
Latest News4 days ago
Death toll rises in armed attack in Herat; 11 killed, 8 injured
-
International Sports4 days ago
IPL double-header delivers thrills as teams battle for momentum
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN warns of deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, calls for urgent aid