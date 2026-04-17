Uzbekistan launches exchange-based trade system with Afghanistan to boost bilateral commerce

Uzbekistan has rolled out a new exchange-based trade system with Afghanistan, a move aimed at enhancing economic ties between the two nations. Initiated by the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the new mechanism utilizes the existing infrastructure of the Uzbekistan Commodity Exchange (UzEX), allowing exporters to engage in direct trade with the Afghan market while reducing additional banking costs.

The system is designed to simplify transactions by using secure financial instruments and bank guarantees, which significantly lower risks for both parties. Under the new framework, settlements are based on these guarantees, ensuring a smoother and more reliable flow of goods and payments.

According to Davron Vakhabov, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, the system was conceived following a directive from President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in September 2025. The President called for integrating the UzEX platform with a private Afghan bank to facilitate the supply of goods to Afghanistan, strengthening bilateral commerce.

To participate in the new trade mechanism, Uzbek exporters must register on the UzEX platform and list their products for exchange trading. Afghan buyers can then execute transactions through an Afghan bank, making an initial payment of 10% of the contract value. Upon successful agreement, the Uzbek supplier ships the goods, accompanied by the necessary documentation. The remaining 90% of the payment is held in bank accounts until the goods reach the Afghan border, at which point the funds are released to the seller.

In an additional layer of financial security, a private Afghan bank places funds in five Uzbek banks—Trustbank, Uzpromstroybank, Infinbank, Asaka Bank, and Agrobank—ensuring that payments are guaranteed for goods delivered.

Vakhabov emphasized that both the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and UzEX are fully committed to assisting Uzbek entrepreneurs in accessing the Afghan market. The introduction of this exchange-based system is expected to strengthen trade between the two countries, fostering economic growth and cooperation in the region.