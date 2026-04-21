IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Titans by 99 runs

Mumbai Indians returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Monday, defeating Gujarat Titans by 99 runs in a dominant Indian Premier League encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The match was defined by a sensational innings from Tilak Varma, who struck an unbeaten 101 off just 45 deliveries to power Mumbai to a commanding total. The left-hander’s maiden IPL century came at a crucial time for his side, lifting them out of a recent slump with a display of clean, aggressive hitting that dismantled the Gujarat bowling attack.

After a steady start, Varma accelerated sharply through the middle and death overs, finding boundaries with ease and maintaining a high strike rate to push Mumbai well beyond Gujarat’s reach.

In reply, Gujarat Titans faltered under scoreboard pressure. Their batting lineup failed to build partnerships as Mumbai’s bowlers tightened control early on. Ashwani Kumar led the charge with the ball, claiming four wickets in a disciplined spell that ensured the hosts never threatened the target.

Gujarat were eventually bowled out well short, handing Mumbai one of their most convincing wins of the season and snapping a four-match losing streak.

The result provides a timely boost for Mumbai Indians as the tournament enters a critical phase, while Gujarat Titans will be left searching for answers after a heavy defeat on home soil.

Attention now turns to Tuesday’s IPL fixture, where Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Delhi Capitals. Hyderabad will be aiming to continue their strong run of form, while Delhi are looking to secure an important victory to improve their standing in the competition.

All IPL matches are being broadcast live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television, providing fans nationwide with comprehensive coverage of the tournament.