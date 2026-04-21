International Sports
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Titans by 99 runs
The match was defined by a sensational innings from Tilak Varma, who struck an unbeaten 101 off just 45 deliveries to power Mumbai to a commanding total.
Mumbai Indians returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Monday, defeating Gujarat Titans by 99 runs in a dominant Indian Premier League encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
The match was defined by a sensational innings from Tilak Varma, who struck an unbeaten 101 off just 45 deliveries to power Mumbai to a commanding total. The left-hander’s maiden IPL century came at a crucial time for his side, lifting them out of a recent slump with a display of clean, aggressive hitting that dismantled the Gujarat bowling attack.
After a steady start, Varma accelerated sharply through the middle and death overs, finding boundaries with ease and maintaining a high strike rate to push Mumbai well beyond Gujarat’s reach.
In reply, Gujarat Titans faltered under scoreboard pressure. Their batting lineup failed to build partnerships as Mumbai’s bowlers tightened control early on. Ashwani Kumar led the charge with the ball, claiming four wickets in a disciplined spell that ensured the hosts never threatened the target.
Gujarat were eventually bowled out well short, handing Mumbai one of their most convincing wins of the season and snapping a four-match losing streak.
The result provides a timely boost for Mumbai Indians as the tournament enters a critical phase, while Gujarat Titans will be left searching for answers after a heavy defeat on home soil.
Attention now turns to Tuesday’s IPL fixture, where Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Delhi Capitals. Hyderabad will be aiming to continue their strong run of form, while Delhi are looking to secure an important victory to improve their standing in the competition.
All IPL matches are being broadcast live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television, providing fans nationwide with comprehensive coverage of the tournament.
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Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings win IPL double-header
The results add further intensity to the league standings as teams continue their push for playoff positions.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) produced two matches yesterday, Sunday April 20, in the latest round of fixtures, with wins for the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings.
In the first match, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets in a tightly contested encounter. Rajasthan set a competitive total, but Kolkata managed the chase with two balls to spare in a controlled finish.
Bowler Varun Chakravarthy was named Player of the Match for his impactful spell, which helped restrict Rajasthan during the middle overs and shift momentum in Kolkata’s favour.
In the second match, Punjab Kings secured victory over the Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring contest. Punjab’s batting unit laid the foundation with an aggressive total, which their bowlers defended despite a late push from Lucknow.
Shikhar Dhawan was awarded Player of the Match for his key contribution at the top of the order.
The results add further intensity to the league standings as teams continue their push for playoff positions.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
Today’s match features the Gujarat Titans taking on the Mumbai Indians in what is expected to be a competitive clash between two strong sides.
Both teams will be aiming for consistency as the tournament progresses, with Gujarat looking to strengthen their position and Mumbai seeking momentum.
The match will be shown live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television Network.
International Sports
Sunrisers and DC secure wins as IPL momentum builds
With teams jostling for early dominance, Sunday’s matches could prove pivotal in shaping the race for playoff positions.
The Indian Premier League delivered another day of high drama on Saturday, with Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad registering important victories to boost their campaigns.
Delhi Capitals produced a composed chase to defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in Bengaluru. Recovering from early setbacks, half-centuries from KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs steadied the innings before a late flourish sealed the win with one ball to spare.
In Hyderabad, Sunrisers held their nerve to edge Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in a tightly contested match. Despite Chennai being well-placed in their chase of 195, disciplined bowling at the death turned the game in Hyderabad’s favour, highlighting their growing depth in attack.
The results leave both Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on six points, strengthening their positions in a tightly packed mid-table race as the tournament gathers pace.
Attention now shifts to Sunday’s fixtures, with two matches set to shape the standings further.
In Kolkata, Kolkata Knight Riders host Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens. Kolkata are under pressure after a string of defeats and are still searching for their first win, while Rajasthan will look to bounce back after a recent setback despite a strong start to the season.
Later, Punjab Kings face Lucknow Super Giants, with Punjab entering the clash as one of the form teams of the tournament. Unbeaten so far, they will aim to maintain momentum against a Lucknow side struggling for consistency and dealing with injury concerns.
With teams jostling for early dominance, Sunday’s matches could prove pivotal in shaping the race for playoff positions.
IPL fans can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television today to watch the scheduled double-header. Ariana Television will broadcast the matches live and exclusively across Afghanistan.
International Sports
Record eight Arab teams qualify for 2026 World Cup
The expanded Arab presence comes with heightened ambition, particularly after Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals in 2022 demonstrated that teams from the region can compete at the highest level.
A record number of Arab nations have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking an unprecedented milestone and underlining the region’s growing influence in global football.
The achievement, of eight nations, represents a sharp rise in representation. As recently as the FIFA World Cup 2022 and FIFA World Cup 2018, only four Arab teams featured in each edition, while earlier tournaments often saw just one or two sides qualify.
All eight teams recently competed in the FIFA Arab Cup 2025, which served as a preparatory stage despite some squads missing Europe-based players. The final saw Morocco national football team defeat Jordan national football team 3-2, highlighting the region’s competitive depth ahead of the global showpiece.
The expanded Arab presence comes with heightened ambition, particularly after Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals in 2022 demonstrated that teams from the region can compete at the highest level.
Among the qualifiers, Jordan will make their World Cup debut, while traditional contenders such as Algeria national football team, Egypt national football team and Iraq national football team return aiming to improve on past performances. Qatar national football team, hosts in 2022, have qualified on merit this time, while Saudi Arabia national football team and Tunisia national football team seek to progress beyond the group stage.
Historically, Arab participation at the World Cup dates back to Egypt national football team in 1934, while Morocco became the first Arab side to reach the knockout stages in 1986. Their fourth-place finish in 2022 remains the benchmark for the region.
With eight teams now set to compete, expectations have shifted from symbolic participation to genuine contention, as Arab nations aim not only to match past achievements but to push deeper into the tournament than ever before.
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