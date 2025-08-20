China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Kabul for talks
During his trip, Wang is set to participate in a trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting with officials from Afghanistan and Pakistan, focusing on regional cooperation and diplomatic engagement.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Afghanistan on Wednesday on an official visit, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed.
During his trip, Wang is set to participate in a trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting with officials from Afghanistan and Pakistan, focusing on regional cooperation and diplomatic engagement.
Wang, a member of the political bureau of the Chinese ruling party and foreign minister, and Ishaq Dar, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Pakistan, will lead their respective delegations at the trilateral meeting.
The discussions are expected to cover progress on earlier commitments, including counter-terrorism cooperation, extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan, and strengthening regional trade and connectivity.
Business
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $102 million, a sharp 28 percent decline from $142 million in June.
Pakistan-Afghan trade volume fell by 12 percent on a month-on-month basis in July 2025, while year-on-year figures showed a marginal two percent decline, according to official data.
Total bilateral trade dropped to $138 million in July, compared to $158 million in June 2025. On a yearly comparison, trade slipped slightly from $141 million in July 2024.
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $102 million, a sharp 28 percent decline from $142 million in June.
Compared with July last year, exports eased by two percent from $104 million. Imports from Afghanistan, however, surged on a monthly basis, rising 129 percent from $16 million in June to $37 million in July. Year-on-year, imports dipped by 3 percent from $38 million in July 2024.
Sector-wise, several Pakistani exports to Afghanistan showed strong growth.
Cement exports rose 182 percent year-on-year to $10.46 million in July 2025, while fruit and vegetable shipments climbed 215 percent to $9.63 million.
Exports of animal or vegetable oils increased 203 percent, iron and steel 180 percent, and prepared animal fodder and oil cakes 575 percent. Paper and paperboard sales more than doubled, and rice exports rose 11 percent to $19.44 million.
In contrast, sugar exports fell to zero in July, while miscellaneous food items and motorcycles dropped 82 percent, malt extracts 62 percent, and pharmaceutical products 10 percent.
On the import side, Pakistan’s purchases of Afghan agricultural products rose significantly.
Imports of grapes surged 562 percent, tomatoes 212 percent, apricots 116 percent, and cucumbers nine percent year-on-year. However, cotton imports declined 61 percent, coal 25 percent, oilseeds 52 percent, and cereals 24 percent.
Despite July’s slowdown, bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan showed strong growth in the previous fiscal year.
In FY2024-25, trade volume reached $1.99 billion, a 25 percent increase from $1.60 billion in FY2023-24. Pakistan’s exports drove much of this growth, rising 31 percent to $1.39 billion, while imports from Afghanistan increased 13 percent to $607 million.
Among the standout performers was sugar, whose exports skyrocketed by over 4,300 percent to $262.77 million in FY2024-25 from just $5.93 million a year earlier.
Latest News
Deadly bus accident in Herat claims 79 lives including 19 children
Authorities said investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.
The Ministry of Interior has confirmed that a tragic road accident on the Herat–Kabul highway has left almost 80 people dead.
According to Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, the incident occurred on Tuesday night (August 19) at around 8:36 pm in Herat province.
He stated that 79 people, including 19 children, lost their lives in the accident, while one other individual sustained injuries.
The accident reportedly involved a passenger bus, which burst into flames when it collided with another vehicle.
Police forces, rescue teams, and Herat Ambulance services immediately rushed to the scene and transferred the victims’ bodies.
Authorities said investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.
International Sports
The Hundred: Rehan Ahmed leads Rockets to dominant win over Originals
The Rockets now sit just behind the Invincibles on net run rate ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at The Oval on Thursday.
Trent Rockets stormed to their fourth win in five matches with a commanding seven-wicket victory against Manchester Originals at Trent Bridge on Tuesday night, leaving them level on points with Oval Invincibles at the top of the Hundred table.
Captain David Willey and leg-spinning allrounder Rehan Ahmed were the stars of the night. Willey bowled with precision in the powerplay, returning his best figures in the competition – 3 for 11 – as the Originals collapsed to 98 for 8 from their 100 balls.
Rehan then added 2 for 14 with the ball before guiding the chase with a stylish unbeaten 45 from 35 deliveries.
The Originals’ batting effort never recovered from Willey’s opening burst. He removed Ben McKinney for a duck before dismissing Jos Buttler and Rachin Ravindra in successive balls to leave the visitors reeling at 26 for 3.
Rehan chipped in by dismissing Heinrich Klaasen for 9, while sharp catches from Joe Root and George Linde added to the pressure. Only Lewis Gregory provided resistance with a late cameo of 33 not out.
Chasing 99, the Rockets stuttered early as Root fell to Sonny Baker and Tom Banton was trapped by Ravindra. But Rehan steadied the innings with a composed knock, ably supported by Tom Moores (22*), to seal the win with 26 balls to spare.
Speaking after the game, Willey praised the young legspinner’s fearless approach. “We talked about intent at the start of the competition and Rehan epitomises that. He’s a tricky one to bowl at and when it comes off like tonight, he can take the game away from the opposition,” he said.
The Rockets now sit just behind the Invincibles on net run rate ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at The Oval on Thursday.
Today’s lineup – Wednesday, August 20
Today’s action in The Hundred features a men’s double-header, with matches taking place in both Cardiff and London.
At Sophia Gardens, Welsh Fire host Southern Brave in the afternoon, while later in the evening Lord’s hosts London Spirit against Northern Superchargers. The back-to-back fixtures promise a crucial day in the competition, as teams jostle for positions in the table with the group stage reaching its decisive phase.
Both matches will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television. Fans can tune in from 6pm Kabul time.
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Kabul for talks
Deadly bus accident in Herat claims 79 lives including 19 children
The Hundred: Rehan Ahmed leads Rockets to dominant win over Originals
India, China agree to resume direct flights, boost business links
Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE to play tri-series ahead of 2025 Asia Cup
AFPL: Etihad 6–2 Zaher Asad; Noorzad edge Zaitoon 3–2
AFPL: Omid 4–1 Zaitoon; Etihad 3–1 Noorzad
Iranian foreign minister says Iran cannot give up on nuclear enrichment
Zaitoon dominates, Omid wins thriller in AFPL showdowns
Tahawol: Discussion on 106 years of Afghanistan’s Independence
Saar: Marking Afghanistan’s 106th Independence Anniversary
Tahawol: Challenges of mass returns to Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Fresh push for peace in Russia-Ukraine war
Saar: Discussion on Pakistan hosting meeting on Afghanistan
Trending
-
International Sports4 days ago
Adil Rashid spins Superchargers to the top of the table in The Hundred
-
Latest News5 days ago
Germany announces 5.8 million euros in additional aid for Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kazakhstan urges EAEU to integrate railway project via Afghanistan to Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s return to int’l community impossible without respect for human rights: Germany
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan seeks friendly relations with Afghanistan: KP Governor Kundi
-
World4 days ago
‘No deal until there’s a deal’: Trump-Putin talks yield no breakthrough on Ukraine
-
Latest News4 days ago
Asim Munir urges IEA to end policy of pushing TTP into Pakistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Japan urged to recognize Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan