NATO chief says Trump frustrated by allies’ stance on Iran conflict

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said Donald Trump was “clearly disappointed” that key U.S. allies declined to join Washington’s military campaign against Iran, following talks in Washington.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with Trump, Rutte described the discussions as “very frank and open,” but stopped short of confirming whether the U.S. president directly raised the possibility of withdrawing from NATO.

The meeting came at a sensitive time, just a day after the United States and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire aimed at easing tensions and ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route.

In recent weeks, Trump has sharply criticised NATO, calling the alliance ineffective and expressing frustration that member states did not support U.S. efforts during the Iran conflict. His comments have fuelled renewed uncertainty about Washington’s long-term commitment to the alliance.

Rutte acknowledged Trump’s concerns, saying the U.S. leader had been candid about his views on the response of allies. However, he emphasised that the relationship remains important and complex.

Tensions have also been heightened by disagreements over military cooperation. Some NATO countries declined to provide direct support for U.S. operations or limited access to airspace and facilities, reflecting broader divisions within the alliance over how to respond to the conflict.

Despite the differences, NATO remains bound by its core principle of collective defence, under which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all. The provision has only been invoked once, following the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Senior U.S. officials have indicated that the administration continues to review its approach to NATO. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump has discussed the alliance’s future, while lawmakers have urged caution.

Senator Mitch McConnell defended NATO’s role, noting that allied forces had previously supported the United States in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. He warned against damaging relationships with long-standing partners.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate talks with Rutte, focusing on the Iran conflict, efforts to end the war in Ukraine, and coordination within NATO.

The alliance has faced growing strain over the past year, particularly as the United States reassesses its military commitments abroad. Trump has also increased pressure on allies to take greater responsibility for regional security, including protecting key trade routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

As diplomatic efforts continue, differences between Washington and its allies highlight ongoing challenges within NATO at a time of heightened global tensions.