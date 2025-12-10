Nearly 22 million Afghans will need aid next year as crises deepen

Afghanistan’s health sector continues to face mounting pressure as humanitarian organizations respond to rising disease outbreaks, large-scale population movements, and the lingering impact of natural disasters, according to the Afghanistan Health Cluster’s October 2025 bulletin issued by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Despite severe funding gaps and operational restrictions, 54 Health Cluster partners provided lifesaving health services to 512,679 people across all 34 provinces during the month.

Assistance was delivered through 862 health facilities in 310 districts, underscoring both the scale of need and the continued reliance on humanitarian actors to keep essential services running.

Between 1 September and 31 October, 25 Health Cluster partners supported the health response in Afghanistan’s eastern region — an area heavily affected by mass return movements from Pakistan and Iran.

In October alone, 15 partners provided health services to earthquake-affected populations, while 139,285 returnees were reached during the two-month period, including:

35,957 women

26,897 men

38,722 girls

37,659 boys

Humanitarian agencies warn that the influx of returnees, many with urgent health needs, is straining already fragile health infrastructure.

Disease outbreaks rising sharply

The bulletin highlights multiple disease outbreaks, with several conditions showing alarming increases in October:

Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) with dehydration: 15,460 cases

Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI)/Pneumonia: 118,090 cases and 197 deaths

A 54.5% spike compared to September (76,430 cases)

Measles: 3,721 cases

Dengue fever: 1,826 cases

Malaria: 15,253 cases (a 9.5% decrease from September’s 16,846 cases)

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF): 120 cases

Measles and ARI outbreaks remain particularly concerning amid low vaccination coverage, harsh winter conditions, and limited access to primary healthcare.

Coordination and support strengthened

To streamline humanitarian health operations, 35 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were reviewed in October, with 15 approved by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH). Approvals are crucial for NGOs to maintain legal access and operate medical facilities across the country.

Emergency supplies distributed

As part of emergency preparedness efforts, WHO delivered 951 emergency medical kits to 114 health facilities in 26 provinces, enough to support an estimated 928,050 people for the next three months.

A health system under strain

Afghanistan’s healthcare system remains heavily dependent on humanitarian aid following years of conflict, economic collapse, and reduced international funding since 2021.

Recurrent border closures, harsh winter conditions, rising displacement, and ongoing outbreaks continue to drive up humanitarian needs.

The Health Cluster warns that without sustained support, essential services — particularly maternal and child health, vaccination coverage, and emergency response — risk severe disruption.

The October bulletin underscores both the immense challenges facing Afghanistan’s health sector and the critical role aid agencies play in sustaining basic health services for millions.