Over 365 women-related cases resolved in past month: Virtue Ministry

Published

50 seconds ago

on

The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (MPVPV) said in a statement that over the past month, it has handled 368 cases related to women’s religious rights.

According to the statement, the ministry also arrested 30 alleged sorcerers, resolved 175 cases of disputes and conflicts, held 743 meetings with traders, and conducted 1,304 reformative sessions with religious scholars and various segments of society.

Five die as vehicle plunges into river in Badakhshan

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 21, 2026

By

Five people lost their lives after a vehicle veered off the road and fell into a river in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province on Saturday, local officials said.

According to Ehsanullah Kamgar, spokesperson for the Badakhshan police, the incident occurred when an SUV skidded off the road on Tashkan Bridge and plunged into the river.

Kamgar said that security forces in Kishm district have so far recovered the bodies of four passengers, while search operations are underway to locate the fifth victim.

The victims were residents of Argo district.

 
 
Moldova bans Afghan airlines over safety concerns

Published

6 hours ago

on

February 21, 2026

By

Moldova’s government has included Afghan airlines in its updated list of carriers banned or restricted from operating in the country, effective 19 February 2026, in line with EU aviation safety rules.

The order, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Bolea, covers more than 200 airlines from around 20 countries, including Afghanistan, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Most face a complete operating ban in Moldovan airspace and airports, while some have limited operational permissions, state news agency Moldpres reported.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Moldova will monitor compliance. The ban remains in place until Moldova joins the European Union.

Iran says it rescued 700 Afghans from potentially fatal cold at border

Published

7 hours ago

on

February 21, 2026

By

Iranian border authorities say they have saved the lives of 700 Afghan nationals who were attempting to enter the country irregularly and had become severely affected by cold weather.

According to Iranian media reports, Majid Shoja, commander of the border forces in Razavi Khorasan province, said that heavy rainfall and harsh weather conditions along the Taybad frontier had exposed the group to hypothermia and a serious risk of death. He added that Iranian border units deployed medical teams and used all available resources to treat the affected individuals.

Shoja urged Afghan citizens to use official and legal border crossings if they need to travel to Iran, warning that unauthorized entry will be met with legal consequences.

