Five die as vehicle plunges into river in Badakhshan

Five people lost their lives after a vehicle veered off the road and fell into a river in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province on Saturday, local officials said.

According to Ehsanullah Kamgar, spokesperson for the Badakhshan police, the incident occurred when an SUV skidded off the road on Tashkan Bridge and plunged into the river.

Kamgar said that security forces in Kishm district have so far recovered the bodies of four passengers, while search operations are underway to locate the fifth victim.

The victims were residents of Argo district.