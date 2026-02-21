Latest News
Five die as vehicle plunges into river in Badakhshan
Over 365 women-related cases resolved in past month: Virtue Ministry
The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (MPVPV) said in a statement that over the past month, it has handled 368 cases related to women’s religious rights.
According to the statement, the ministry also arrested 30 alleged sorcerers, resolved 175 cases of disputes and conflicts, held 743 meetings with traders, and conducted 1,304 reformative sessions with religious scholars and various segments of society.
Moldova bans Afghan airlines over safety concerns
Moldova’s government has included Afghan airlines in its updated list of carriers banned or restricted from operating in the country, effective 19 February 2026, in line with EU aviation safety rules.
The order, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Bolea, covers more than 200 airlines from around 20 countries, including Afghanistan, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Most face a complete operating ban in Moldovan airspace and airports, while some have limited operational permissions, state news agency Moldpres reported.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Moldova will monitor compliance. The ban remains in place until Moldova joins the European Union.
Iran says it rescued 700 Afghans from potentially fatal cold at border
Iranian border authorities say they have saved the lives of 700 Afghan nationals who were attempting to enter the country irregularly and had become severely affected by cold weather.
According to Iranian media reports, Majid Shoja, commander of the border forces in Razavi Khorasan province, said that heavy rainfall and harsh weather conditions along the Taybad frontier had exposed the group to hypothermia and a serious risk of death. He added that Iranian border units deployed medical teams and used all available resources to treat the affected individuals.
Shoja urged Afghan citizens to use official and legal border crossings if they need to travel to Iran, warning that unauthorized entry will be met with legal consequences.
José Antonio Nogueira appointed new Afghanistan head football coach
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Day One Review
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Afghanistan shine on Day Two of AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026
Tawsia: Calls for implementing development and infrastructure projects
Tahawol: Possibility of US military conflict with Iran reviewed
Saar: Pakistan’s ongoing threats against Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Release of three Pakistani prisoners by IEA discussed
Saar: Moves toward unified policy on Afghanistan
