Moldova bans Afghan airlines over safety concerns

7 seconds ago

Moldova’s government has included Afghan airlines in its updated list of carriers banned or restricted from operating in the country, effective 19 February 2026, in line with EU aviation safety rules.

The order, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Bolea, covers more than 200 airlines from around 20 countries, including Afghanistan, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Most face a complete operating ban in Moldovan airspace and airports, while some have limited operational permissions, state news agency Moldpres reported.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Moldova will monitor compliance. The ban remains in place until Moldova joins the European Union.

Iran says it rescued 700 Afghans from potentially fatal cold at border

27 minutes ago

February 21, 2026

Iranian border authorities say they have saved the lives of 700 Afghan nationals who were attempting to enter the country irregularly and had become severely affected by cold weather.

According to Iranian media reports, Majid Shoja, commander of the border forces in Razavi Khorasan province, said that heavy rainfall and harsh weather conditions along the Taybad frontier had exposed the group to hypothermia and a serious risk of death. He added that Iranian border units deployed medical teams and used all available resources to treat the affected individuals.

Shoja urged Afghan citizens to use official and legal border crossings if they need to travel to Iran, warning that unauthorized entry will be met with legal consequences.

UN rapporteur to present report on health rights of Afghan women at HRC session

1 hour ago

February 21, 2026

Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur for human rights in Afghanistan, says he will present a report on the right to health for Afghan women and girls at the upcoming 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Bennett announced on X that his presentation is scheduled for 26 February, and he will also deliver an oral statement covering concerning recent human rights developments.

Bennett has repeatedly warned that ongoing limitations on women’s rights—including education, employment, movement, and access to essential services—pose serious risks to Afghanistan’s social and humanitarian stability.

The 61st session of the Human Rights Council comes at a time when international agencies continue to urge the Islamic Emirate authorities to reverse policies that disproportionately affect women and girls and to restore their access to basic rights and services.

The Islamic Emirate has emphasized that its policies on women and girls are in accordance with the Sharia law.

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake shakes northeastern Afghanistan

16 hours ago

February 20, 2026

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has reported that a magnitude 5.8 earthquake occurred tonight in northeastern Afghanistan.

The earthquake struck at 5:39 PM local time in Afghanistan, with a reported depth of 90.7 kilometers.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties or damage resulting from the incident.

