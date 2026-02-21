Moldova bans Afghan airlines over safety concerns

Moldova’s government has included Afghan airlines in its updated list of carriers banned or restricted from operating in the country, effective 19 February 2026, in line with EU aviation safety rules.

The order, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Bolea, covers more than 200 airlines from around 20 countries, including Afghanistan, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Most face a complete operating ban in Moldovan airspace and airports, while some have limited operational permissions, state news agency Moldpres reported.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Moldova will monitor compliance. The ban remains in place until Moldova joins the European Union.