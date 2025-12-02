Riyadh may host new round of Kabul–Islamabad talks

Saudi Arabia is reportedly preparing to host another round of negotiations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, following a series of informal meetings in Istanbul and Riyadh that failed to produce significant progress. The discussions are aimed at easing tensions along the disputed Durand Line.

Sources have told Pakistani media that an Islamic Emirate delegation recently traveled to Saudi Arabia for talks with Pakistani officials, but the negotiations ended without any breakthrough.

The delegation reportedly included Rahmatullah Najib, the deputy interior minister; Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the foreign ministry spokesperson; and Anas Haqqani, a senior IEA figure. Saudi Arabia had earlier signaled its willingness to mediate between the two sides.

The IEA has not yet commented publicly on the latest Saudi talks.

The Riyadh discussions followed two earlier rounds in Istanbul, which also failed to produce results. Qatar and Türkiye, acting as mediators, previously hosted three rounds of Taliban–Pakistan negotiations in Doha and Istanbul, with the first Doha session resulting in an immediate ceasefire.

IEA spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had acknowledged that the Istanbul talks collapsed, stating on X that the negotiations “had no result,” and accusing certain elements within Pakistan’s intelligence services and military of obstructing the process and seeking to heighten tensions.

The potential Saudi-mediated talks come amid growing international concern over escalating border tensions.

The UN Security Council is expected to review the situation during its quarterly briefing on Afghanistan this month, with senior officials from the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) providing updates on security, humanitarian needs, and political developments.