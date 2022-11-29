Rumors fly that Apple iPhone 15 series to come with a new design

(Last Updated On: November 29, 2022)

It’s been a couple of months since Apple released the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series smartphones in the market but the rumors and leaks for the next-generation iPhone 15 lineup have already started surfacing online.

Reports have emerged that the new Apple iPhone 15 series will come with a new design language, something that many users had been waiting for as the company hasn’t changed the design of the phone for quite some time.

As per the reports, the Apple iPhone 15 lineup will be redesigned to have a rounder body instead of the flat design that it currently features.

It is also being claimed that the upcoming iPhone models will have a titanium body to make the devices lightweight. However, in that case, we expect to see the change only in the Pro models of the smartphones while the standard models could keep using aluminum, gizmochina.com reported. .

Apart from design and material changes for the iPhone 15 series, there are a few more changes that are expected to happen with the upcoming lineup. The phones are expected to come powered by a new chipset manufactured using a 3nm process and the devices will have USB-C port instead of Lightning port.