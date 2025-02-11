Latest News
Suicide bombing in Kunduz kills 5, injures 7
Jumaddin Khaksar, a spokesman for the provincial police headquarters, added that the suicide bomber detonated his explosives near Kabul Bank in Kunduz city.
A spokesman for the Kunduz police headquarters says five people were killed and seven others injured in a suicide bombing on Tuesday morning.
Jumaddin Khaksar, a spokesman for the provincial police headquarters, added that the suicide bomber detonated his explosives near Kabul Bank in Kunduz city.
According to Khaksar, the victims of the incident include security personnel, bank guards and civilians.
He added that no one has been arrested in connection with the explosion and that efforts are underway by security forces to identify the perpetrators of the explosion.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.
Latest News
UNSC concerned about Daesh threat in Afghanistan, Syria and Africa
The UN Security Council’s Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, on Monday highlighted the threat posed by Daesh, including ISIS-K in Afghanistan, whose “supporters plotted attacks in Europe and were actively seeking to recruit individuals from Central Asian States”.
Voronkov provided details on the global terrorism landscape during the past six months, and said “in Afghanistan, ISIL-Khorasan (Daesh) continued to pose a significant threat”.
Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations also raised the issue of ISIS-K in Afghanistan and said the “access terrorist groups like ISIS have to leftover American weapons in Afghanistan” was concerning.
Vasily Nebenzya pointed out that NATO’s hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan resulted in many weapons being left behind, which ended up in the hands of ISIS.
He emphasized that this situation should not be overlooked and made a direct link between the leftover American weapons in Afghanistan and the intensification of ISIS attacks.
Expressing concern over terrorist activities in Afghanistan, Nebenzya said Moscow cannot ignore the situation and must address the growing threat posed by these groups in the region.
He also said the situation calls for better monitoring and control to prevent weapons from fueling terrorism and that the issue of the resurgence of groups like ISIS requires coordinated international action.
The representative of the United States highlighted her government’s “precision air strikes” against ISIS in Somalia on February 1. Her country “stands ready to find and eliminate terrorists who threaten the United States and our allies,” she said.
She also urged Council members to list more ISIL and Al-Qaeda affiliates in the 1267 Sanctions Committee list so that they will be subject to its worldwide assets travel ban and arms embargo.
While the Sahel has become “the global epicenter for fatalities from terrorist attacks”, ISIS-Khorasan is increasing its capabilities to conduct attacks and recruit in Afghanistan and Pakistan, she said.
Pakistan’s delegate drew attention to the need to address white supremacy and far-right extremism, as well. Counter-terrorism policies have so far singled out only one religion — Islam — but they must address the negative impact of stigmatizing Muslims and fanning the flames of Islamophobia, he said.
His country is at the forefront of counter-terrorism efforts, fighting not only Daesh, but also Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Majid Brigade, he added.
Several speakers, including the delegates of Denmark and Slovenia, stressed the need to ensure that terrorist groups do not take advantage of the instability in Syria.
Greece’s delegate underlined the need for a political road map in that country that includes constitutional reform, free and fair elections and inclusive governance.
“This is the only way towards the eradication not only of Daesh, but terrorism in general,” he added.
Afghanistan meanwhile does not have an Islamic Emirate representative at the UN and has repeatedly called for their seat to be handed over to them, stating any discussions on or including Afghanistan were meaningless without the IEA’s participation.
The Islamic Emirate has also repeatedly rejected claims of Daesh being active in Afghanistan and have said that the group has been eradicated in the country.
On the subject of US weapons in the country, the IEA has described such concerns as baseless and repeatedly stated that all US weapons and military equipment left behind are secured by the government, with no group or individual having access to them.
Latest News
Norwegian Refugee Council NGO to suspend aid work in over 20 countries due to Trump policy
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that the administration would reach out to USAID to identify and designate programs that would be exempted from the stop-work orders.
The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said on Monday it would suspend humanitarian work in nearly 20 countries worldwide after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a freeze on U.S. foreign aid worldwide when he took office on January 20, Reuters reported.
The non-governmental organisation received just under 20% of its funding from the United States in 2024, or around $150 million, it said, with that funding helping some 1.6 million people worldwide.
"We have, in our 79-year history, never experienced such an abrupt discontinuation of aid funding from any of our many donor nations, inter-governmental organisations, or private donor agencies," the NRC said in a statement.
The agency said the consequences of suspending aid would become increasingly serious for people facing crises around the world.
Already in Ukraine, NRC said, it had to halt the scheduled February distribution of emergency support to 57,000 people in communities along the front lines and had to lay off staff worldwide.
The Trump administration said last Monday it would put on leave all directly hired employees of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) globally and recall thousands of personnel working overseas, read the report.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that the administration would reach out to USAID to identify and designate programs that would be exempted from the stop-work orders.
However, the NRC said it was unable to take advantage of the temporary waiver unless the U.S. government resumed payments to its partners for work completed before the foreign assistance pause.
"We currently have millions of dollars in outstanding payment requests to the U.S. government. Without an immediate solution we may, at the end of February, be forced to halt U.S.-funded lifesaving humanitarian programmes," it said.
That included supplying clean water to 300,000 people trapped in the blockaded city of Djibo in Burkina Faso, and cutting funding to nearly 500 bakeries in Darfur, Sudan, which provide food hundreds of thousands of people, the NRC said.
Latest News
IEA slams Netanyahu’s suggestion Saudi Arabia host Palestinian state
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s suggestion that Saudi Arabia’s land be used to establish a Palestinian state.
IEA’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the suggestion is “unrealistic and flagrant violation of internationally recognized facts and Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty.”
“Such statements by Netanyahu constitute a direct affront to established norms and a clear infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinians,” the statement said.
The IEA reiterated that Palestine is “the rightful land of the Palestinian people,” adding that “as long as the occupation continues, the inalienable rights of Palestinian people will remain violated, Gaza and the broader region will remain unstable, and such scenario benefits no one.”
On Thursday, Netanyahu told Channel 14: “The Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there.”
President Donald Trump meanwhile has said he is "committed to buying and owning" the Gaza Strip and relocating the two million Palestinians living there. This comes despite global condemnation of the plan he unveiled last week.
He told reporters that he might allow Middle East countries to be involved in rebuilding parts of the territory and that he would make sure the Palestinian refugees would "live beautifully".
Hamas and Palestinians reiterated that Palestinian land was "not for sale".
But Netanyahu praised Trump's proposal as "revolutionary and creative".
UNSC concerned about Daesh threat in Afghanistan, Syria and Africa
Suicide bombing in Kunduz kills 5, injures 7
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan rise by 92% to $504 million
Porto’s Varela: It will be very special to face Messi at FIFA Club World Cup
Trump says Hamas should free all hostages by midday Saturday or ‘let hell break out’
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
Israel set to approve Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal, Netanyahu’s office says
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
Tahawol: Discussion on international concerns over terrorism threats
Saar: Reactions to Trump’s remarks on Gaza discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s call on US to return helicopters discussed
Saar: Fate of cash shipments to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan, China’s call for supporting Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Management of Kabul Serena Hotel handed over to German firm
-
World4 days ago
Trump imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Daesh threats from Afghanistan and region
-
Regional4 days ago
Trump says Israel would hand over Gaza after fighting is over, no US troops needed
-
Sport4 days ago
England will not boycott Afghanistan match at Champions Trophy: ECB
-
Sport4 days ago
Shoaib Akhtar predicts Afghanistan will win semi-final spot in Champions Trophy
-
Latest News3 days ago
Trump says it was ‘stupid’ for Biden administration to abandon arms in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
US Defense Secretary pledges accountability over Afghan war failures