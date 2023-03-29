Tahawol
Tahawol: 52nd regular session of Human Rights Council discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Non-recognition of IEA discussed
(Last Updated On: March 28, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Challenges faced by refugees in Iran discussed
(Last Updated On: March 27, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts to boost diplomatic ties discussed
(Last Updated On: March 26, 2023)
Tahawol39 mins ago
Tahawol: 52nd regular session of Human Rights Council discussed
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Travel ban on IEA officials discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
645 families across seven Afghan provinces affected by rains, floods: OCHA
Science & Technology5 hours ago
Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing ‘risks to society’
Featured8 hours ago
Greece arrests two Pakistani men with links to Iran for ‘planning attack’
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan turns back 24 tankers carrying low-grade fuel from Iran
Sport4 weeks ago
Messi named FIFA player of 2022, England women rewarded for Euro campaign
Business4 weeks ago
IEA cabinet passes budget for new solar year
Regional4 weeks ago
He predicted Turkey’s horror. Now he warns again
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghan MMA fighter Farid Besharat defeats his American rival
Tahawol39 mins ago
Tahawol: 52nd regular session of Human Rights Council discussed
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Travel ban on IEA officials discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Non-recognition of IEA discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: US policies on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Challenges faced by refugees in Iran discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid Khan ‘proud’ to have led Afghanistan to historic win
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan beats Pakistan for first time in T20I
-
Latest News4 days ago
Almost 300 military vehicles left behind by the US have been repaired: IEA
-
World4 days ago
Biden warns Iran after tit-for-tat strikes in Syria
-
Latest News3 days ago
Severe weather leaves three dead across Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
300 homes, 1,500 acres of farmland destroyed in Balkh flood
-
Regional4 days ago
165 injured in magnitude-5.6 quake in NW Iran
-
Sport3 days ago
All eyes on Afghanistan as second T20I match looms