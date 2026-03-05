Latest News
Afghan Defense Ministry claims retaliatory strikes on Pakistani forces along Durand Line
The Ministry of National Defense of Afghanistan said Thursday that Afghan forces carried out a series of retaliatory operations against Pakistani military positions following incursions by Pakistani forces across the disputed Durand Line.
In a statement, the ministry said the operations took place over the past day and night along the Durand Line and across several eastern and southern provinces, including Kandahar, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan, Khost, Paktia, and Paktika. According to the statement, forces of the Islamic Emirate launched coordinated attacks targeting what officials described as enemy positions and military infrastructure.
The ministry also said Afghan air units conducted an airstrike at around 8 a.m. in the Kachlagh area of Balochistan province in Pakistan, targeting a command center belonging to the Frontier Corps, which it identified as the “Ghazaband” general command facility.
Officials claimed the strike hit the command office and soldiers’ barracks, resulting in dozens of Frontier Corps personnel being killed or wounded and causing significant structural damage. Independent confirmation of the casualties has not been immediately available.
According to the statement, Afghan forces also destroyed 12 Pakistani military posts and bases during the retaliatory operations over the past 24 hours. The ministry said the clashes resulted in 41 Pakistani soldiers killed and 53 others wounded.
The ministry added that Afghan air defenses shot down three Pakistani reconnaissance drones during the confrontations.
Afghan officials acknowledged that three members of the Islamic Emirate’s forces were killed and seven others injured during the fighting.
The reported strikes come amid rising tensions along the Durand Line, the disputed frontier between Afghanistan and Pakistan, where clashes between the two sides have intensified in recent days.
Bayat Foundation provides Ramadan aid to needy families in Balkh
The Bayat Foundation regularly conducts humanitarian programs across the country, including food distributions, healthcare assistance, and community development initiatives.
The Bayat Foundation has distributed food assistance packages to dozens of vulnerable families in northern Balkh province as part of its annual Ramadan relief efforts.
According to foundation officials, the packages included essential staples such as flour, rice, and cooking oil, aimed at helping struggling households meet basic needs during the holy month of Ramadan.
The organization said similar distributions are planned in other provinces across the country in the coming weeks.
Yafes Saqib, the Bayat Foundation’s representative in Balkh, said the initiative is part of the foundation’s broader humanitarian campaign carried out each year during Ramadan.
“Continuing the foundation’s ongoing assistance, this time Ramadan aid—including flour, oil, and rice—was distributed to needy families in Balkh province,” Saqib said.
“We remain committed to supporting vulnerable communities, especially during this important time,” he said.
Local residents welcomed the assistance, saying the support helps ease financial pressures during a period when many families struggle to afford basic food supplies.
“We are very grateful to the Bayat Foundation and happy that they provided assistance during the holy month of Ramadan,” one recipient said.
Another beneficiary expressed similar appreciation: “We sincerely thank the Bayat Foundation for distributing Ramadan aid to the people. We are truly pleased and thankful for their support.”
Humanitarian organizations have warned that economic hardship remains widespread across Afghanistan, with many households facing rising food prices, limited employment opportunities, and ongoing economic instability.
In this context, charitable initiatives during Ramadan play an important role in supporting vulnerable families.
The Bayat Foundation regularly conducts humanitarian programs across the country, including food distributions, healthcare assistance, and community development initiatives.
Each year during Ramadan, the foundation expands its relief activities to reach thousands of families in need across multiple provinces.
KP Chief Minister says inclusive Pakistani delegation needs to visit Afghanistan for talks
Sohail Afridi, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has called for an inclusive Pakistani delegation to travel to Afghanistan to engage with the Islamic Emirate authorities.
Speaking at a project inauguration in Peshawar on Wednesday, Afridi said the delegation should comprise provincial and federal officials, religious scholars, and tribal elders.
“In our view, such a jirga will be effective, and if an inclusive delegation visits Afghanistan, the situation is likely to improve,” he added.
Islamabad has repeatedly claimed that militants operate from Afghan territory to carry out attacks in Pakistan. The Islamic Emirate, however, has rejected these allegations, stating that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failures.”
Pakistan’s Fazlur Rehman calls for Afghan dialogue during PM Sharif briefing
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday briefed leaders of various parliamentary parties on the ongoing crisis in Iran and Pakistan’s military conflict with Afghanistan, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.
During the meeting, Sharif updated political leaders on the regional security situation and Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach amid rising tensions following recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran and instability across the region. He stressed that easing tensions between Iran and Gulf countries remains a key diplomatic priority.
“Participants emphasized the need for national unity, consensus and cohesion in the current circumstances,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.
During the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F), proposed that the government extend the briefing to include all political parties to ensure broader consensus on key national issues, particularly regarding Pakistan’s foreign relations with Iran, Afghanistan, and the Middle East. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opted to skip the briefing
“Dialogue is the key to resolving tensions in Afghanistan and with our neighbours,” Rehman remarked, advocating for a stronger emphasis on diplomacy with both regional powers and neighbouring countries.
