Afghan FM Muttaqi holds talks with UNAMA’s officer-in-change Georgette Gagnon
Amir Khan Mutaqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, met on Tuesday in Kabul with Georgette Gagnon, Officer-in-Charge of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting covered the upcoming visit of Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, to Kabul, as well as the progress and upcoming meetings of the Doha Process working groups on counter-narcotics and private sector support, and other related issues.
The statement added that Muttaqi said the Islamic Emirate has made satisfactory progress in the Doha Process working groups, but opposing parties have yet to achieve significant results regarding alternative livelihoods and banking issues.
He emphasized that it is necessary for the relevant parties to take effective steps in these areas to enable progress in other sectors as well.
Gagnon referred to DiCarlo’s visit at the end of this month and called for cooperation in this regard.
She also evaluated the outcomes of previous sessions of the two Doha Process working groups positively and noted that further attention would be given to these matters.
DABS names Abdul Haq Hamkar as new CEO
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) officially introduced Al-Haj Mullah Abdul Haq Hamkar as its new Chief Executive Officer, following a special decree by the Islamic Emirate’s Supreme Leader Amir al-Mu’minin Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada.
The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including representatives from the Ministries of Defense and Interior, provincial authorities, national institutions, the former DABS CEO Abdul Bari Omar, and directors and staff of the company.
Speakers highlighted recent progress at DABS, efforts to improve transparency and services, and the company’s move from losses toward profitability. In his remarks, Hamkar emphasized the importance of orderly transfer of responsibilities, obedience to leadership, and expanding electricity services, noting the central role of power supply in daily life and economic development.
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
The federal government has approved the re-export of all Afghan transit trade consignments stranded at Karachi and Gwadar ports, offering relief to traders affected by prolonged border closures.
According to Pakistani media, traders will be allowed to re-export their Afghan transit shipments through any Pakistani seaport of their choice.
Sources said the commerce minister has formally conveyed the decision to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).
The measure aims to ease congestion and address disruptions caused by the suspension of trade routes.
Pakistan had earlier closed the Torkham and Chaman crossings for commercial activity due to security concerns, halting transit trade between the two countries from October 12.
India rejects claims of suspending trade with Afghanistan
The Indian government on Tuesday dismissed reports circulating on social media that it had suspended trade with Afghanistan amid unrest in Iran, describing the claims as false and misleading.
According to Indian media, the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-checking unit said a fabricated letter was being shared by social media accounts linked to Pakistani propaganda to spread misinformation.
“A fabricated letter is being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely claiming that India has temporarily suspended trade operations with Afghanistan due to escalating unrest in Iran,” the PIB Fact Check unit said in a social media post.
Indian authorities clarified that no such decision has been made and confirmed that trade operations between India and Afghanistan are continuing as normal.
