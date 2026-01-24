Afghan FM, UN Political Chief discuss engagement, Doha process in Kabul

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held talks in Kabul with Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, focusing on engagement between the Islamic Emirate and the United Nations and the UN-led Doha process.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting covered ways to strengthen coordination and cooperation between the Islamic Emirate and the UN, as well as consultations related to the Doha talks.

Muttaqi briefed the UN delegation on Afghanistan’s political and security situation, efforts to stabilize the economy, and the management of returning migrants, describing recent measures by the Islamic Emirate as positive. He emphasized that lifting banking restrictions and unfreezing Afghanistan’s central bank assets are critical to supporting the private sector and facilitating humanitarian assistance, allowing the economy to function normally.

The foreign minister also highlighted steps taken to curb narcotics cultivation and trafficking, warning that failure to prevent drug production outside Afghanistan could once again pose risks to the country, the region, and the wider world.

DiCarlo welcomed what she described as positive developments in Afghanistan, particularly the handling of millions of returnees and transparency in the delivery of humanitarian aid. She praised efforts to combat narcotics, treat drug addiction, and implement reforms in other sectors.

The UN political chief reaffirmed continued cooperation under the Doha process, including through two working groups focused on counter-narcotics and private sector support, and called for expanding collaboration to other areas of dialogue. She stressed that humanitarian assistance remains vital for the Afghan people and underscored the need for joint efforts to ensure its delivery.

Both sides expressed hope for more frequent engagement and deeper cooperation in the future.

DiCarlo arrived in Kabul in the early hours of Saturday, January 24. Her visit comes amid ongoing UN efforts to coordinate dialogue on Afghanistan’s political future, humanitarian needs, and regional stability.