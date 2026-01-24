Latest News
Afghan FM, UN Political Chief discuss engagement, Doha process in Kabul
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held talks in Kabul with Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, focusing on engagement between the Islamic Emirate and the United Nations and the UN-led Doha process.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting covered ways to strengthen coordination and cooperation between the Islamic Emirate and the UN, as well as consultations related to the Doha talks.
Muttaqi briefed the UN delegation on Afghanistan’s political and security situation, efforts to stabilize the economy, and the management of returning migrants, describing recent measures by the Islamic Emirate as positive. He emphasized that lifting banking restrictions and unfreezing Afghanistan’s central bank assets are critical to supporting the private sector and facilitating humanitarian assistance, allowing the economy to function normally.
The foreign minister also highlighted steps taken to curb narcotics cultivation and trafficking, warning that failure to prevent drug production outside Afghanistan could once again pose risks to the country, the region, and the wider world.
DiCarlo welcomed what she described as positive developments in Afghanistan, particularly the handling of millions of returnees and transparency in the delivery of humanitarian aid. She praised efforts to combat narcotics, treat drug addiction, and implement reforms in other sectors.
The UN political chief reaffirmed continued cooperation under the Doha process, including through two working groups focused on counter-narcotics and private sector support, and called for expanding collaboration to other areas of dialogue. She stressed that humanitarian assistance remains vital for the Afghan people and underscored the need for joint efforts to ensure its delivery.
Both sides expressed hope for more frequent engagement and deeper cooperation in the future.
DiCarlo arrived in Kabul in the early hours of Saturday, January 24. Her visit comes amid ongoing UN efforts to coordinate dialogue on Afghanistan’s political future, humanitarian needs, and regional stability.
Most Afghans in Pakistan reject German cash offer, await uncertain futures
The majority of Afghan nationals stranded in Pakistan after being denied resettlement in Germany have rejected a German government offer of financial assistance in lieu of relocation, leaving hundreds facing an uncertain future, infomigrants.net reported.
According to the report German authorities informed more than 660 Afghans in December 2025 that despite earlier assurances of resettlement, Germany would no longer be able to admit them. As an alternative, Berlin offered cash support to help affected individuals return to Afghanistan or seek refuge in another country willing to accept them.
According to official figures, only 167 Afghans — including 25 principal applicants and 142 family members — accepted the offer. By contrast, 358 people have rejected the proposal, while at least 137 others were still considering their options as of late December.
Those who declined the offer remain in Pakistan, where their legal status is increasingly precarious. Pakistan has intensified efforts over the past two years to reduce the number of displaced Afghans, raising concerns that those still awaiting decisions could be forced to leave on short notice.
The German government said the decision was influenced by logistical constraints and mounting pressure from Pakistani authorities to complete transfers before the end of 2025 — a deadline Germany was unable to meet. A bilateral agreement protecting Afghans with German resettlement pledges expired at the end of last year, the German Foreign Office confirmed.
The issue has sparked criticism of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government, which took office in May 2025 and pledged in its coalition agreement to wind down voluntary federal admission programs, including those for Afghans.
While Germany continued to resettle hundreds of Afghans in 2025 — primarily former local staff of German institutions and their families — the latest group of rejected applicants largely consisted of journalists, judges, teachers, and human rights activists nominated under a humanitarian admissions program launched by the previous government.
Some applicants succeeded in reaching Germany late last year after winning individual court cases forcing authorities to honor resettlement pledges. However, German officials stressed that these rulings do not automatically apply to others, leaving several hundred Afghans still in limbo.
As of January 2025, more than 35,500 Afghans have been resettled in Germany since the Islamic Emirate takeover in 2021. Yet for hundreds still stranded in Pakistan, the prospect of reaching safety remains uncertain, as diplomatic efforts continue amid tightening regional pressures.
Heavy rain and snowfall kill 61 in three days in Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday that 61 people have been killed and 110 others injured as a result of heavy rain and snowfall over the past three days.
According to the authority, the casualties were reported in Kabul, Parwan, Panjshir, Bamyan, Daikundi, Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Herat, Ghor, Badghis, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Balkh, Samangan, and Nuristan provinces.
The agency also said that 458 houses were damaged or destroyed, leaving 360 families affected. In addition, 620 livestock perished due to the severe weather.
UN calls for action to protect right to education in Afghanistan
On the International Day of Education, UNESCO and UNICEF issued a joint statement urging urgent action to protect and restore the right to education for all children in Afghanistan, highlighting a worsening crisis in learning and access, especially for girls and young women.
In their press release, the two UN agencies described education as a fundamental human right and the foundation of peace, dignity, and opportunity for every child and young person. However, they noted that Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where secondary and higher education for girls and women is strictly banned, leaving at least 2.2 million adolescent girls deprived of schooling.
UNESCO and UNICEF also pointed out that around 93 percent of children finishing primary school still struggle with basic reading skills, underscoring the need for greater investment in early learning and teacher training.
“When girls are denied access to education, an entire nation pays the price,” said Soohyun Kim, Officer in Charge, UNESCO Afghanistan. “Strengthening foundational learning and supporting women teachers are critical investments in Afghanistan’s recovery and resilience.”
“Afghanistan urgently needs female teachers, nurses, community health workers, and doctors,” said Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan. “In a context where women can only be treated by women, who will care for sick girls and women in the future if they are denied education today?”
At the same time, the European Union delegation in Afghanistan reiterated that quality, accessible education is a fundamental right.
