Afghan FM, UN’s DiCarlo discuss humanitarian aid and cooperation in phone call

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, held a telephone conversation with Rosemary DiCarlo, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, to discuss humanitarian assistance and ongoing cooperation between Afghanistan and the United Nations.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry, DiCarlo expressed appreciation for the facilitation and cooperation provided by the Islamic Emirate in support of humanitarian activities. She described these measures as important for ensuring that aid reaches those in need in an effective and timely manner.

The UN official also briefed the Afghan foreign minister on recent developments concerning the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and outlined the organization’s ongoing efforts in the country.

Both sides emphasized the continuation of mutual understanding, constructive interaction, and further cooperation.