Haqqani orders security measures to ensure public safety during Muharram

Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani, Minister of Interior Affairs, has stressed the need to adopt necessary security measures to ensure the safety of citizens during the month of Muharram.

Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, said that Haqqani raised the issue during a leadership meeting of the ministry attended by deputy ministers, directors, and officials from various departments.

During the meeting, Haqqani emphasized the implementation of a new law approved by the leader of the Islamic Emirate for the Ministry of Interior and also called for the adoption of necessary security measures to ensure public safety during Muharram.

Haqqani added that serious efforts are needed to further strengthen individual and social security, and that security forces across the country should intensify efforts to build public trust through sincere service to the people so that issues can be addressed in a timely manner through coordination between citizens and security forces.

The meeting also stressed the provision of technical equipment for the Crime Prevention Directorate as well as improving the capacity of its professional staff.