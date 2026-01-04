Afghan, Pakistani chambers agree to form committee to resolve trade issues

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) and the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry held their second online meeting to discuss reopening ports and resolving trade-related issues between the two countries.

During the meeting, Sayed Karim Hashemi, Chairman of ACCI, described the port closures as harmful to the economies and trade of both Afghanistan and Pakistan. He emphasized that reopening the ports through cooperation between the two chambers is crucial. Hashemi added that if the Government of Pakistan has delegated authority to the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry for reopening the ports, the Afghan side is ready to take reciprocal measures.

Hashemi agreed to the formation of a 12-member joint committee, proposed by the Pakistan Chamber, to resolve trade disputes, resume the transportation of halted consignments, and implement preventive measures to avoid similar disruptions in the future. Discussions with the Afghan government will follow to implement these decisions.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said the port closures have negatively impacted trade, particularly Pakistan’s exports, and assured that containers carrying Afghan commercial goods stranded at the border would be allowed entry as a first step.

The ACCI also proposed that the next joint meeting—comprising six representatives from each chamber—be held next week in Jalalabad to further facilitate the reopening of ports. This proposal was accepted by the Pakistani side.