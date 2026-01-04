Business
Afghan, Pakistani chambers agree to form committee to resolve trade issues
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) and the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry held their second online meeting to discuss reopening ports and resolving trade-related issues between the two countries.
During the meeting, Sayed Karim Hashemi, Chairman of ACCI, described the port closures as harmful to the economies and trade of both Afghanistan and Pakistan. He emphasized that reopening the ports through cooperation between the two chambers is crucial. Hashemi added that if the Government of Pakistan has delegated authority to the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry for reopening the ports, the Afghan side is ready to take reciprocal measures.
Hashemi agreed to the formation of a 12-member joint committee, proposed by the Pakistan Chamber, to resolve trade disputes, resume the transportation of halted consignments, and implement preventive measures to avoid similar disruptions in the future. Discussions with the Afghan government will follow to implement these decisions.
Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said the port closures have negatively impacted trade, particularly Pakistan’s exports, and assured that containers carrying Afghan commercial goods stranded at the border would be allowed entry as a first step.
The ACCI also proposed that the next joint meeting—comprising six representatives from each chamber—be held next week in Jalalabad to further facilitate the reopening of ports. This proposal was accepted by the Pakistani side.
Business
Afghanistan, Iran step up labor and agriculture cooperation through high-level visits
According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, the Iranian delegation met with Abdul Manan Omari, the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
In an effort to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation, an official Iranian delegation led by Seyed Malek Hosseini, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare, has travelled to Kabul.
According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, the Iranian delegation met with Abdul Manan Omari, the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral labor relations, regulating and facilitating the exchange of workforce, expanding technical and vocational training programs, and ensuring the rights of Afghan workers residing in Iran.
Meanwhile, officials from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock held separate meetings in Iran with the deputy minister for water and soil at Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture. The talks centered on the exchange of technical expertise in water management, conservation of water resources, and the use of modern irrigation systems, including drip and sprinkler irrigation technologies.
Afghan officials also emphasized that Afghanistan is prepared to provide the necessary facilities and incentives to encourage private sector investment from Iran in the agricultural sector—an initiative seen as vital for boosting agricultural production and improving water resource management in the country.
Observers say Kabul and Tehran are currently seeking to deepen economic and technical cooperation. While some analysts link this trend to recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Iranian officials have stressed that the expansion of relations with Afghanistan is being pursued independently of recent regional developments.
These diplomatic and technical engagements indicate that Afghanistan and Iran are moving toward more practical and targeted cooperation, covering key areas such as labor and human resources, agriculture, investment, and water management.
Business
Kazakhstan boosts grain exports to Afghanistan and regional markets
The Ministry of Agriculture said the increase reflects strong demand from Kazakhstan’s traditional markets and supports steady growth in overseas shipments from the new grain harvest.
Kazakhstan has recorded a significant increase in grain exports to neighboring countries, including Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, driven by strong regional demand, official data shows.
According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), cited by the Ministry of Agriculture, the country exported 3.9 million tons of grain between September and December 19, 2025. This represents an increase from 3.4 million tons during the same period last year.
The strongest growth was seen along major regional export routes. Grain exports to Uzbekistan rose by 35 percent, increasing from 1.315 million tons to 1.774 million tons. Shipments to Kyrgyzstan doubled, climbing from 59,000 tons to 122,000 tons. Exports to Afghanistan also recorded notable growth, rising by 36.8 percent from 190,000 tons to 260,000 tons.
The Ministry of Agriculture said the increase reflects strong demand from Kazakhstan’s traditional markets and supports steady growth in overseas shipments from the new grain harvest.
Speaking at a press conference on December 24, Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov said Kazakhstan’s total grain export potential is estimated at 13 million tons, with exports currently reaching 45 countries. He noted that active grain exports play a key role in stabilizing the domestic market, as Kazakhstan produces two to three times more grain than it consumes internally.
Saparov added that exporting surplus grain helps ease pressure on domestic prices while supporting farmers and the broader agricultural sector.
Meanwhile, official figures show that Kazakhstan’s total trade turnover from January to October 2025 reached $116.3 billion, a slight decline of 0.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Exports totaled $64.6 billion, down 4.6 percent, while imports rose by 4.7 percent to $51.7 billion.
Business
Over 10,000 traders stranded as key Pakistan–Afghanistan crossings remain closed
Afghanistan is exploring alternative trade routes and partnerships in an effort to reduce its dependence on Pakistan’s commercial corridors and strengthen its long-term economic resilience.
More than 10,000 Pakistani and Afghan traders have been left stranded as major Pakistan–Afghanistan border crossings continue to remain closed, triggering massive financial losses and disrupting regional trade, according to the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
In a statement cited by The Express Tribune, SCCI warned that the prolonged shutdown of key crossings—including Ghulam Khan, Spin Boldak, Kharrachi, and Torkham—has severely affected bilateral and transit trade. The chamber said thousands of traders and shipments are currently stuck at Karachi Port, with losses running into billions of rupees.
SCCI President Junaid Altaf said that between 11,000 and 12,000 Afghan transit trade and Central Asian Republic containers are backed up at Karachi Port due to the closures. He added that thousands of exports and import trucks remain parked at border points, while perishable goods continue to deteriorate.
“The growing backlog of containers has forced traders to pay heavy demurrage and detention charges on a daily basis,” Altaf said. “The closure of border crossings has disrupted the entire transit trade supply chain, paralyzing port operations, transport, and logistics services.”
He warned that the ongoing situation is not only hurting Pakistan’s exports but is also contributing to rising unemployment and placing severe financial strain on traders dependent on cross-border commerce.
Authorities have not yet announced a timeline for reopening the crossings, leaving traders on both sides of the border uncertain about the resumption of normal trade activity.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan is exploring alternative trade routes and partnerships in an effort to reduce its dependence on Pakistan’s commercial corridors and strengthen its long-term economic resilience.
Saar: China, Pakistan’s remarks on Afghanistan
Tahawol: U.S. capture of Venezuela’s Maduro discussed
Afghan, Pakistani chambers agree to form committee to resolve trade issues
World gears up for Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
A stable Afghanistan offers major economic and political opportunities: Mullah Baradar
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Saar: China, Pakistan’s remarks on Afghanistan
Tahawol: U.S. capture of Venezuela’s Maduro discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s 2025 economic challenges
Saar: Reasons for US attack on Venezuela discussed
Tawsia: Importance of cold storages in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Achievements of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in various sectors during 2025
-
Latest News2 days ago
Mujahid: No circle in Pakistan can control Islamic Emirate
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan, Oman discuss expanding transport and aviation cooperation
-
Sport2 days ago
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat Dubai Capitals to reach ILT20 Qualifier 2
-
Latest News3 days ago
A drone has crashed in Maidan Wardak
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan’s rail transport grows over 18 percent this year: MoPW
-
Sport1 day ago
Pakistan Under‑19s defeat Afghanistan U19 by 133 runs in Zimbabwe tri‑series
-
Latest News2 days ago
Pakistan says it respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty, rules out ‘regime change’