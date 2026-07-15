Afghanistan and Iran agree to expand cooperation on product standards and quality control

Afghanistan and Iran have emphasized the need to strengthen technical cooperation, standardization and quality control of goods in an effort to improve trade relations between the two neighboring countries.

The Afghanistan National Standards Authority said Abdullah Bashir, Director General of the authority, discussed the importance of improving import and export standards during a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Kabul, Alireza Bigdeli.

Bashir said ensuring compliance with required standards by traders from both countries would not only improve the quality of products but also help protect consumer health, rights and interests.

During the meeting, Bigdeli highlighted the longstanding relations between Afghanistan and Iran, describing the two countries as neighbors with extensive trade ties. He said Iran’s National Standards Organization is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in areas including technical knowledge transfer, standardization and professional capacity building.

The Iranian ambassador also invited the head of Afghanistan’s National Standards Authority to visit Iran and tour the country’s standards organization.

Both sides stressed the continuation of constructive engagement, expansion of specialized cooperation and the use of existing opportunities to strengthen trade ties and improve quality standards between Afghanistan and Iran.