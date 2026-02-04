Connect with us

Afghanistan, central Asia officials strengthen counter-narcotics cooperation

CARICC officials assured that they are committed to improving coordination and developing more effective collaboration with Afghanistan in counter-narcotics initiatives.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Abdul Rahman Munir, Deputy Minister for Counter-Narcotics, met with Mahmoud Khadimov, Head of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Center (CARICC), and Azizbek Arkaboyev, adviser to the center, to discuss expanding joint efforts in combating drug trafficking.

During the meeting, Munir welcomed the CARICC delegation and emphasized that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, particularly the Counter-Narcotics Directorate, maintains comprehensive cooperation with neighboring and Central Asian countries. He called for further strengthening of these regional partnerships.

CARICC officials assured that they are committed to improving coordination and developing more effective collaboration with Afghanistan in counter-narcotics initiatives.

The meeting comes as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported a shift in drug consumption patterns in Afghanistan, noting a gradual move from traditional narcotics toward synthetic drugs and misuse of pharmaceutical medications.

According to the latest National Drug Use Survey—the third and final volume—cannabis (46%) and opium (19%) remain the most widely consumed substances.

However, the use of prescription tablets such as “ka” (11%) and methamphetamine (7%) is on the rise.

The survey was conducted in collaboration with UNODC and supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), highlighting the growing challenges Afghanistan faces in addressing evolving drug trends.

Uzbekistan, Pakistan advance Trans-Afghan railway project

The two sides also agreed to adopt a new format for regular commission meetings to improve coordination and accelerate joint projects.

Published

4 minutes ago

on

February 4, 2026

By

Uzbekistan and Pakistan have agreed to begin fieldwork on the long-planned Trans-Afghan railway project, a key regional connectivity initiative aimed at linking Central and South Asia, according to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The agreement was reached during the 10th session of the Pakistan–Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, co-chaired by Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov.

The two sides also agreed to adopt a new format for regular commission meetings to improve coordination and accelerate joint projects.

The railway is seen as a strategic project for landlocked Central Asian states seeking access to global markets, while also offering Pakistan expanded trade routes into Central Asia.

Afghanistan’s role as a transit country places it at the centre of the initiative, with the project expected to generate transit revenue, jobs and infrastructure development.

Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Afghanistan signed a framework agreement on July 17, 2025, to prepare a feasibility study for the railway. The planned 647-kilometre line will follow the Termez–Naibabad–Maidanshahr–Logar–Kharlachi route, linking Uzbekistan to Pakistan’s rail network and providing access to Karachi and other seaports.

The project’s preliminary cost is estimated at $4.6 billion, and its implementation will depend on financing, security conditions and sustained regional cooperation.

IEA cabinet approves development budget spending report

Published

18 hours ago

on

February 3, 2026

By

The cabinet of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has approved a report on the spending of the national development budget, following deliberations at its 14th meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.

According to a statement issued by the Arg on Tuesday, the cabinet endorsed the development budget expenditure report and instructed relevant ministries and departments to ensure that allocated funds are spent on planned projects in a timely manner and in line with approved development plans.

The meeting also reviewed a range of key economic, social and cultural issues. Cabinet members emphasized the need for proper implementation of development activities and adherence to established timelines.

In addition, discussions were held on challenges facing refugees, with relevant authorities directed to identify and implement appropriate solutions to address their concerns.

FM Muttaqi and Turkish envoy discuss strengthening Kabul-Ankara ties

Published

21 hours ago

on

February 3, 2026

By

Sadin Ayyıldız, the new head of Turkey’s diplomatic mission in Kabul, met in an introductory visit with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, to discuss the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Ayyıldız described relations between Afghanistan and Turkey as positive and emphasized the expansion of cooperation in economic and health fields, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Muttaqi also wished Ayyildiz success, described Turkey as a close friend of Afghanistan, and assessed bilateral relations as being on a path of progress.

