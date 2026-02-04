Afghanistan, central Asia officials strengthen counter-narcotics cooperation

Abdul Rahman Munir, Deputy Minister for Counter-Narcotics, met with Mahmoud Khadimov, Head of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Center (CARICC), and Azizbek Arkaboyev, adviser to the center, to discuss expanding joint efforts in combating drug trafficking.

During the meeting, Munir welcomed the CARICC delegation and emphasized that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, particularly the Counter-Narcotics Directorate, maintains comprehensive cooperation with neighboring and Central Asian countries. He called for further strengthening of these regional partnerships.

CARICC officials assured that they are committed to improving coordination and developing more effective collaboration with Afghanistan in counter-narcotics initiatives.

The meeting comes as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported a shift in drug consumption patterns in Afghanistan, noting a gradual move from traditional narcotics toward synthetic drugs and misuse of pharmaceutical medications.

According to the latest National Drug Use Survey—the third and final volume—cannabis (46%) and opium (19%) remain the most widely consumed substances.

However, the use of prescription tablets such as “ka” (11%) and methamphetamine (7%) is on the rise.

The survey was conducted in collaboration with UNODC and supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), highlighting the growing challenges Afghanistan faces in addressing evolving drug trends.