Afghanistan dominates Malaysia 7–0 in AFC Futsal Asian Cup
Afghanistan’s national futsal team delivered a commanding performance in the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, defeating Malaysia 7–0 in their second group-stage match.
The Lions of Khorasan took control early, scoring four goals in the first half. Sayed Hussain Mousavi, Farzad Mahmoodi, Sayed Mujtaba Hosseini, and Mohammad Moradi each found the net, giving Afghanistan a decisive lead heading into the break.
In the second half, the team continued their dominance. Reza Hosseinpour scored the fifth goal, followed by an extraordinary strike from goalkeeper Mohammad Javad Safari, who netted the sixth. Omid Qanbari completed the scoring with the seventh goal.
Malaysia was unable to respond throughout the match and failed to score.
Afghanistan had already started the tournament strongly, beating Saudi Arabia 3–0 in their opening match.
The Afghan team will now face Iran in their final group-stage match next Sunday.
The 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup is being held in Jakarta, Indonesia, featuring 16 teams competing for the title.
Live Coverage
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has secured exclusive live broadcasting rights for the tournament and will air every match live. Stay tuned by following Ariana News and Ariana TV on social media for schedules and updates.
Afghanistan eye second straight win ahead of Malaysia clash at AFC Futsal Asian Cup
Afghanistan will look to build on a dream start to their AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 campaign when they face Malaysia on Friday, January 30, as Group D action continues at the Jakarta International Velodrome.
The Lions of Khorasan opened their tournament in emphatic fashion on Wednesday, producing a commanding 3–0 victory over Saudi Arabia.
That result not only delivered three valuable points but also reinforced Afghanistan’s growing reputation as one of Asia’s most exciting emerging futsal teams following their breakthrough quarter-final finish on debut in 2024.
Head coach Majid Mortezaie will be hoping his side can maintain that momentum against Malaysia, a team eager to bounce back after their opening defeat to reigning champions Iran.
Victory on Friday would put Afghanistan in a strong position to secure qualification for the knockout stage ahead of their final group encounter.
Despite the absence of injured captain Mahdi Norouzi, Afghanistan have shown impressive cohesion and resilience.
Leadership responsibilities have been shared across the squad, with Akbar Kazemi wearing the captain’s armband, while Reza Hosseinpoor has emerged as a key attacking threat after scoring twice in the opener.
Afghanistan’s high-pressing game, quick ball circulation and disciplined defensive structure were all on display against Saudi Arabia and will again be central to their approach.
Malaysia, meanwhile, are determined to respond. Under new head coach Addie Azwan, the Southeast Asian side has spoken of using the tournament as a platform to demonstrate progress despite limited preparation time.
While they fell to Iran in their opener, Malaysia remain capable of causing problems with their energy and willingness to challenge higher-ranked opponents.
For Afghanistan, the match represents more than just another group fixture. It is another step in a journey that has seen futsal rise rapidly in popularity across the country, offering moments of unity and pride for fans at home.
The team’s steady development, built on collective effort rather than reliance on individual stars, continues to win admiration across the continent.
As Group D tightens and the race for the quarter-finals intensifies, Afghanistan know that focus, discipline and belief will be crucial against a motivated Malaysian side.
Fans across the country will not miss a moment of the action. ATN has secured exclusive live broadcasting rights for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026, with all matches airing on Ariana Television.
Viewers are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media platforms for the latest broadcast schedules and updates.
Afghanistan shine on Day Two of AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026
Day Two of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 delivered high-quality futsal action on Wednesday, with strong performances across the group stage and an emphatic opening win for Afghanistan.
Afghanistan began their Group D campaign in impressive fashion, defeating Saudi Arabia 3–0 at the Jakarta International Velodrome.
Reza Hosseinpoor led the way with two goals, while Omid Qanbari added a late third to seal a confident victory for the Lions of Khorasan.
The result places Afghanistan in a strong early position in a challenging group that also includes reigning champions Iran and Malaysia.
In the other Group D fixture, Iran launched their title defence with a 4–1 win over Malaysia, underlining their status as one of Asia’s futsal powerhouses. Iran and Afghanistan now sit level on points at the top of the group after the opening round of matches.
Group C action saw Japan produce a dominant display, cruising to a 6–2 victory over Australia at the Indonesia Arena.
The four-time champions showed attacking flair and depth as they made a statement in their opening match.
Earlier, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan shared the points in a tightly contested 0–0 draw, leaving Group C finely balanced heading into the next round.
With competitive fixtures and early momentum already shaping the tournament, excitement continues to build as teams battle for quarter-final qualification.
Futsal fans across Afghanistan can follow all the action live, as ATN has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026.
Matches will be aired live on Ariana Television. Viewers are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media platforms for up-to-date broadcast schedules and match timings.
Roaring Success: Afghanistan Begin Asian Cup Campaign with Big Win
Reza Hosseinpoor was the standout performer, scoring twice as the 2024 quarter-finalists delivered the strong start they had been targeting.
Afghanistan launched their AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 Group D campaign in emphatic fashion, defeating Saudi Arabia 3–0 at the Jakarta International Velodrome on Wednesday.
Reza Hosseinpoor was the standout performer, scoring twice as the 2024 quarter-finalists delivered the strong start they had been targeting.
Saudi Arabia threatened early, creating the first clear chance in the second minute when Abdullah Alaqeeli sent Eihab Mohamed through on goal, but goalkeeper Javad Safari reacted sharply to push away the powerful effort.
Afghanistan responded with chances of their own through Omid Qanbari and Hosseinpoor, though both attempts were comfortably handled by Saudi goalkeeper Humood Aldahhan. The end-to-end contest continued, with Safari later denying Saleh Alqarni before Aldahhan kept out efforts from Seyed Hossein Mousavi and captain Akbar Kazemi.
Sustained Afghan pressure finally paid off just seconds before halftime. Hosseinpoor saw his initial shot saved by Aldahhan but reacted quickest to fire in the rebound and give his side a deserved lead.
The Central Asian side picked up where they left off after the break, coming close to doubling their advantage when Kazemi’s deflected strike clipped the crossbar. At the other end, Safari produced another crucial save to deny Mohamed from close range.
Afghanistan’s second goal arrived in the 28th minute, once again through Hosseinpoor. In a near replica of his opener, his first attempt was blocked, but the forward made no mistake with the rebound, driving the ball into the bottom corner.
Saudi Arabia’s late switch to a flying goalkeeper proved costly, as Afghanistan intercepted possession and Omid Qanbari calmly slotted the ball into an empty net to seal a convincing 3–0 victory.
In the next round of Group D fixtures, Afghanistan will face Malaysia, while Saudi Arabia take on Iran. Both matches will be played on Friday.
