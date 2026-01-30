Afghanistan dominates Malaysia 7–0 in AFC Futsal Asian Cup

Afghanistan will look to build on a dream start to their AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 campaign when they face Malaysia on Friday, January 30, as Group D action continues at the Jakarta International Velodrome.

The Lions of Khorasan opened their tournament in emphatic fashion on Wednesday, producing a commanding 3–0 victory over Saudi Arabia.

That result not only delivered three valuable points but also reinforced Afghanistan’s growing reputation as one of Asia’s most exciting emerging futsal teams following their breakthrough quarter-final finish on debut in 2024.

Head coach Majid Mortezaie will be hoping his side can maintain that momentum against Malaysia, a team eager to bounce back after their opening defeat to reigning champions Iran.

Victory on Friday would put Afghanistan in a strong position to secure qualification for the knockout stage ahead of their final group encounter.

Despite the absence of injured captain Mahdi Norouzi, Afghanistan have shown impressive cohesion and resilience.

Leadership responsibilities have been shared across the squad, with Akbar Kazemi wearing the captain’s armband, while Reza Hosseinpoor has emerged as a key attacking threat after scoring twice in the opener.

Afghanistan’s high-pressing game, quick ball circulation and disciplined defensive structure were all on display against Saudi Arabia and will again be central to their approach.

Malaysia, meanwhile, are determined to respond. Under new head coach Addie Azwan, the Southeast Asian side has spoken of using the tournament as a platform to demonstrate progress despite limited preparation time.

While they fell to Iran in their opener, Malaysia remain capable of causing problems with their energy and willingness to challenge higher-ranked opponents.

For Afghanistan, the match represents more than just another group fixture. It is another step in a journey that has seen futsal rise rapidly in popularity across the country, offering moments of unity and pride for fans at home.

The team’s steady development, built on collective effort rather than reliance on individual stars, continues to win admiration across the continent.

As Group D tightens and the race for the quarter-finals intensifies, Afghanistan know that focus, discipline and belief will be crucial against a motivated Malaysian side.

